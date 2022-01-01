Larchmont restaurants you'll love
Encore Bistro Francais
22 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$27.00
Roasted all natural free range chicken, French fries, rosemary jus
|Hanger
|$36.00
Grilled marinated hanger steak with French fries
|Arugula
|$13.00
Baby arugula salad with red onion, fennel, grapefruit, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, olive oil and lime dressing
The Grange
158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Farmer's Market Chopped Salad
|$13.25
carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions and corn tossed in a cider vinaigrette served with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese
|The Grange BLT
|$12.25
maple pepper bacon, fresh tomato, bibb lettuce and avocado with a sriracha aioli on a brioche roll.
|Loaded Overnight Oats
|$6.25
overnight oats with mixed berry compote, vanilla, oat milk, chia and sweetened with agave
Espresso Cafeto
1252 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Brazilian Pão de Queijo (3qty)
|$4.55
Tapioca flour, sharp brazilian cheese bread
|Chocolate Artisan Bread
|$2.55
chocolate filled made in-house mini artisan bun
|Mexican Baked Egg Cup
|$5.50
(GF) eggs, milk, cheese blend, chives, and spices baked in a corn tortilla
Billy & Pete's Social
121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Palmer Pepperoni
|$17.00
Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, Ezzo pepperoni, hot honey
|Meat balls
|$14.00
Chef's savory house blend, pomodoro, fresh basil & pecorino
|Charred Shishito Peppers
|$12.00
Soy-Lime glazed, smoked Maldon sea salt
Bango Bowls
2094 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Dr. Smooth
|$7.75
Banana, strawberries, apple, almond butter & almond milk
|Harvest
|$11.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
|Sunset Cruise - 16oz
|$8.00
Organic steel cut oats, strawberries, banana, blueberries, & honey
LA LA TAQUERIA
150 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Chicken Adobo Quesadilla
|$15.00
marinated chicken, monterrey jack cheese, sour cream.
|Seasonal Special Taco
|$7.00
follow @lalataquerialarchmont on instagram to see current specials
|Rice & Beans Side
|$7.50
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Heritage 147
147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Shrimp Al Ajillo
|$16.00
wild Gulf shrimp, California EVO, garlic, chili & crusty bread
|Backyard Noodle Bowl
|$18.00
pot liquor dashi, winter veggies, seaweed, jammy egg, mushrooms, sesame and scallion
|Hummus
|$9.00
Rancho Gordo Heirloom Chickpeas, Za’atar, White Miso, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs & Homemade Flatbread
Gusto Pizza
18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Burrata Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato, arugula, Prosciutto ham, shaved parmesan, burrata
|Garlic Dough
|$8.00
Parmesan crusted dough with garlic butter
|Beet Salad-Individual
|$9.00
Red and golden beet, tomato, crumbled goat cheese, and orange dressing
Longfords Ice Cream
1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont
Ani Ramen Larchmont
1943 Palmer Ave, Larchmont