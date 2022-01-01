Larchmont restaurants you'll love

Go
Larchmont restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Larchmont

Larchmont's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
French
Scroll right

Must-try Larchmont restaurants

Encore Bistro Francais image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Encore Bistro Francais

22 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken$27.00
Roasted all natural free range chicken, French fries, rosemary jus
Hanger$36.00
Grilled marinated hanger steak with French fries
Arugula$13.00
Baby arugula salad with red onion, fennel, grapefruit, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, olive oil and lime dressing
More about Encore Bistro Francais
The Grange image

 

The Grange

158 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Farmer's Market Chopped Salad$13.25
carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions and corn tossed in a cider vinaigrette served with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese
The Grange BLT$12.25
maple pepper bacon, fresh tomato, bibb lettuce and avocado with a sriracha aioli on a brioche roll.
Loaded Overnight Oats$6.25
overnight oats with mixed berry compote, vanilla, oat milk, chia and sweetened with agave
More about The Grange
Espresso Cafeto image

 

Espresso Cafeto

1252 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brazilian Pão de Queijo (3qty)$4.55
Tapioca flour, sharp brazilian cheese bread
Chocolate Artisan Bread$2.55
chocolate filled made in-house mini artisan bun
Mexican Baked Egg Cup$5.50
(GF) eggs, milk, cheese blend, chives, and spices baked in a corn tortilla
More about Espresso Cafeto
Billy & Pete's Social image

 

Billy & Pete's Social

121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Palmer Pepperoni$17.00
Chef's house cheese blend, pomodoro, Ezzo pepperoni, hot honey
Meat balls$14.00
Chef's savory house blend, pomodoro, fresh basil & pecorino
Charred Shishito Peppers$12.00
Soy-Lime glazed, smoked Maldon sea salt
More about Billy & Pete's Social
Bango Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE

Bango Bowls

2094 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont

Avg 4.7 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dr. Smooth$7.75
Banana, strawberries, apple, almond butter & almond milk
Harvest$11.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
Sunset Cruise - 16oz$8.00
Organic steel cut oats, strawberries, banana, blueberries, & honey
More about Bango Bowls
LA LA TAQUERIA image

TACOS • SALADS

LA LA TAQUERIA

150 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Adobo Quesadilla$15.00
marinated chicken, monterrey jack cheese, sour cream.
Seasonal Special Taco$7.00
follow @lalataquerialarchmont on instagram to see current specials
Rice & Beans Side$7.50
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
More about LA LA TAQUERIA
Heritage 147 image

 

Heritage 147

147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Al Ajillo$16.00
wild Gulf shrimp, California EVO, garlic, chili & crusty bread
Backyard Noodle Bowl$18.00
pot liquor dashi, winter veggies, seaweed, jammy egg, mushrooms, sesame and scallion
Hummus$9.00
Rancho Gordo Heirloom Chickpeas, Za’atar, White Miso, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs & Homemade Flatbread
More about Heritage 147
Gusto Pizza image

 

Gusto Pizza

18 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Pizza$18.00
Tomato, arugula, Prosciutto ham, shaved parmesan, burrata
Garlic Dough$8.00
Parmesan crusted dough with garlic butter
Beet Salad-Individual$9.00
Red and golden beet, tomato, crumbled goat cheese, and orange dressing
More about Gusto Pizza
Longfords Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Longfords Ice Cream

1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
More about Longfords Ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

Ani Ramen Larchmont

1943 Palmer Ave, Larchmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ani Ramen Larchmont
Map

More near Larchmont to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston