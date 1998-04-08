Longfords Ice Cream
98 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
3.6 • 431
145 Larchmont Ave Larchmont, NY 10803
View restaurant