Longfords Ice Cream imageView gallery

Longfords Ice Cream

98 Reviews

$

1941 Palmer Ave

Larchmont, NY 10538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Scooped Ice Cream

Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$4.95

Large Cup

$5.95

Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt

Medium Cup (6 oz)

$4.95

Large Cup (8 oz)

$5.95

Longford’s Classic Sundae

Longfords Classic Sundae

Longfords Classic Sundae

$6.95

Choice of 2 Scoops, 1 Wet Topping, 1 Dry Topping. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

Banana Split

Fresh Banana, Choice of 3 Scoops, 1 Dry Topping, 1 Wet Topping. Includes whipped cream and cherry.
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.95

Longford's Westchester Sundaes

Larchmont

$6.60

Black Raspberry, Hot Fudge, Peanuts. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

Mamaroneck

$6.60

Cookie Monster, Hot Fudge, Rainbow Sprinkles, Gummy Bears. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

Rye

$6.60

Mud Pie, Hot Fudge, Oreo Crunch. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

Rye Neck

$6.60

Butter Pecan (subject to avail.), Caramel, Wet Walnuts. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

New Rochelle

$6.60

Cotton Candy, Party Cake, Marshmallow, Rainbow Sprinkles. Includes whipped cream and cherry.

Longford’s Mascot Donut Sundaes

Tigers

$8.95

Glazed Donut stuffed with Coffee Chunk, Caramel, Heath Bar

Panthers

$8.95

Glazed Donut stuffed with Chocolate Chunk, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Sprinkles

Garnets

Garnets

$8.95

Glazed Donut stuffed with Graham Slam, Hot Fudge, Garnet Sprinkles

Huskies

Huskies

$8.95

Glazed Donut stuffed with Oreo Bomb, Hot Fudge, Oreo Crunch

Huguenots

$8.95

Glazed Donut stuffed with Cookie Monster, Hot Fudge, M&M’s

Classic Crepes

Bananas Foster

$6.95

Sliced banana, cinnamon, brown sugar topped with whipped cream, caramel and banana ice cream

Peanut Butter & Banana

$6.95

Peanut butter, sliced bananas topped chocolate syrup and peanut butter cup ice cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95

Sliced strawberries, graham crackers, strawberry syrup topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Simply Nutella

$6.95

Chocolate and hazelnut spread topped with Nutella ice cream (available with bananas and/or strawberries)

S’mores

$6.95

Milk chocolate, marshmallow, graham crackers topped with S’mores ice cream and whipped cream

Milkshakes and Malts

Choice of 1 ice cream flavor. Whole milk or Fat free milk option. Maximum 4 per order. One size only.
Classic Milkshake

Classic Milkshake

Malted Milkshake

Novelties

Hand-Packed Pint

Hand-Packed Pint

Choice of your favorite ice cream, sorbet or yogurt flavor.

Pre-Packed Quarts

Pre-Packed Quarts

Cookie Sandwich Tray

Cookie Sandwich Tray

$14.00
Create Your Own Sundae Box

Create Your Own Sundae Box

$30.00

Cakes

7” Stock

7” Stock

$26.50

9” Stock

$30.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538

Directions

Gallery
Longfords Ice Cream image
Longfords Ice Cream image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ani Ramen House - Larchmont
orange starNo Reviews
1943 Palmer Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Encore Bistro Francais
orange star4.2 • 162
22 Chatsworth Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
The Grange - Larchmont
orange starNo Reviews
158 Larchmont Avenue Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
H147 @ the Beach - 99 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
147 larchmont avenue Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
orange star3.6 • 431
145 Larchmont Ave Larchmont, NY 10803
View restaurantnext
LA LA TAQUERIA LARCHMONT
orange star4.0 • 50
150 Larchmont Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Larchmont

Bango Bowls - Larchmont
orange star4.7 • 787
2094 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Encore Bistro Francais
orange star4.2 • 162
22 Chatsworth Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Longfords Ice Cream - Longfords
orange star4.8 • 98
1941 Palmer Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Espresso Cafeto - Larchmont
orange star4.8 • 69
1252 Boston Post Rd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
LA LA TAQUERIA LARCHMONT
orange star4.0 • 50
150 Larchmont Ave Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Larchmont
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston