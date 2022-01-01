Yonkers restaurants you'll love
Yonkers's top cuisines
Must-try Yonkers restaurants
More about Fortina Yonkers
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$16.00
lemon, candied pistachio, parm
|The LB
|$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
|Fried Meatballs
|$18.00
tomato, parm
More about Yonkers Brewing Co.
HAMBURGERS
Yonkers Brewing Co.
92 Main St., Yonkers
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
sprouts flashed fried and tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.75
breaded or grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce and blue cheese
|Roasted Tomato
|$8.50
garlic, onion, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese and crostini
More about Odyssey Cafe
Odyssey Cafe
967 North Broadway, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on White Bread
|Phoenix Wrap
|$6.95
Three Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms and Tomatoes
|Ham, Egg & Cheese
|$4.95
More about X2O
X2O
71 Water Grant Street, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Salad--Caesar
|$16.00
Serves Four People
|Main-Scallops
|$30.00
Seared Maine Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Broccoli Rabe Confetti & Roasted Mushrooms
|Entree-Salmon
|$36.00
Miso Glazed Salmon
With Orzo and Mushroom Ragout
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Walnut/cranberry/gorgonzola/rasbperry balsamic vinegrette
|Clams Oreganata
Whole Littleneck Clam/seasoned breadcrumb
|Penne alla Vodka
|$16.00
Proscuitto/onion/tomato cream sauce
More about TAKO
TACOS
TAKO
1789 Central Park Ave, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.00
hass avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno
|Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)
|$5.00
corn off cobb, cheese, paprika, chipotle mayo
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
More about Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
887 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and hot sauce
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Tuna Wrap
|$12.95
Celery, carrots, red onions with lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
668 tuckahoe rd, yonkers
|Popular items
|Shrimp Parmigana
|$23.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce/Mozzarella
|Tomato&Mozzarella Caprese
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Tomato/basil/EVOO/balsamic glaze
|Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce/Mozzarella
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
|Popular items
|Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)
|$1.95
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
|Crispy French Fries
|$3.95
Super crispy, seasoned, & fried to order
More about The Dolphin - Burger Concept
The Dolphin - Burger Concept
1 Van Der Donck St, Yonkers
More about The Dolphin 2.0
The Dolphin 2.0
1 van der donck street, Yonkers
More about Goloso restaurant
Goloso restaurant
359 South Broadway, Yonkers