Yonkers restaurants you'll love

Go
Yonkers restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yonkers

Yonkers's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Yonkers restaurants

Fortina Yonkers image

 

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$16.00
lemon, candied pistachio, parm
The LB$23.00
burrata, robiola, parm, black truffle pate
Fried Meatballs$18.00
tomato, parm
More about Fortina Yonkers
Yonkers Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Yonkers Brewing Co.

92 Main St., Yonkers

Avg 3.8 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
sprouts flashed fried and tossed with bacon and parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.75
breaded or grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce and blue cheese
Roasted Tomato$8.50
garlic, onion, fresh herbs, parmesan cheese and crostini
More about Yonkers Brewing Co.
Odyssey Cafe image

 

Odyssey Cafe

967 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.95
Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on White Bread
Phoenix Wrap$6.95
Three Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms and Tomatoes
Ham, Egg & Cheese$4.95
More about Odyssey Cafe
X2O image

 

X2O

71 Water Grant Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salad--Caesar$16.00
Serves Four People
Main-Scallops$30.00
Seared Maine Scallops with Cauliflower Puree, Broccoli Rabe Confetti & Roasted Mushrooms
Entree-Salmon$36.00
Miso Glazed Salmon
With Orzo and Mushroom Ragout
More about X2O
Carlo's Pizzeria image

 

Carlo's Pizzeria

668 tuckahoe road, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$12.00
Walnut/cranberry/gorgonzola/rasbperry balsamic vinegrette
Clams Oreganata
Whole Littleneck Clam/seasoned breadcrumb
Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Proscuitto/onion/tomato cream sauce
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
TAKO image

TACOS

TAKO

1789 Central Park Ave, Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$7.00
hass avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno
Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)$5.00
corn off cobb, cheese, paprika, chipotle mayo
Chicken Burrito$11.00
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
More about TAKO
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera

887 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (1595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese and hot sauce
Chicken BLT Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo
Tuna Wrap$12.95
Celery, carrots, red onions with lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
TaqueRio image

 

TaqueRio

1 Van Der Donck Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about TaqueRio
Carlo’s Italian Restaurant image

 

Carlo’s Italian Restaurant

668 tuckahoe rd, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Parmigana$23.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce/Mozzarella
Tomato&Mozzarella Caprese$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Tomato/basil/EVOO/balsamic glaze
Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce/Mozzarella
More about Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)$1.95
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
Crispy French Fries$3.95
Super crispy, seasoned, & fried to order
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Dolphin - Burger Concept

1 Van Der Donck St, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Dolphin - Burger Concept
Restaurant banner

 

The Dolphin 2.0

1 van der donck street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Dolphin 2.0
Restaurant banner

 

Goloso restaurant

359 South Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Goloso restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yonkers

Garlic Bread

Ravioli

Arugula Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Yonkers to explore

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston