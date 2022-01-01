Go
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera image
Italian

Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1595 Reviews

$$

887 Yonkers Ave

Yonkers, NY 10704

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Stuffed Shells$20.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

887 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers NY 10704

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Danny Macs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1730 Wine Bar and Eats

No reviews yet

cozy wine bar with patio seating

The Wave Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen - Bronx, NY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera

orange star4.5 • 1595 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston