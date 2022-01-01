Go
Toast

Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant

A hitting gem in mamaroneck for 24 years, and still going strong with a big all season back patio, great food, great wines & cocktails, awesome friendships.

PASTA • SEAFOOD

136 mamaroneck ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Broiled Veal Chop$38.00
Piccolo Mulino House Salad$15.00
Rigatoni Piccolo Mulino$25.00
Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Sweet Italian Sausage in Olive Oil & Garlic
Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
A La Vodka$25.00
Pappardelle Mare Monti$26.00
Avocado & Hearts of Palm Salad$15.00
Chicken Capricciosa$27.00
Fried Zucchini$17.00
Tagliatelle Verdi Calabrese$26.00
Homemade Green Noodles with Chicken, Artichoke Heart, Tomatoes, and Cream Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 mamaroneck ave

Mamaroneck NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Frankie & Fanucci's

No reviews yet

Frankie & Fanucci's cranks out authentic, thin-crust pizza out of an old school, wood-burning oven. Voted Best of Westchester for 6 years!

Baby Duke's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Times

Boleria

No reviews yet

Brazilian Bakery by Chef Carolina Figueiredo
☕️#Coffee, #cakes, #brigadeiros, #cheesebread, light meals
Open daily 9-5pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston