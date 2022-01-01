Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant
A hitting gem in mamaroneck for 24 years, and still going strong with a big all season back patio, great food, great wines & cocktails, awesome friendships.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
136 mamaroneck ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
136 mamaroneck ave
Mamaroneck NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
Frankie & Fanucci's
Frankie & Fanucci's cranks out authentic, thin-crust pizza out of an old school, wood-burning oven. Voted Best of Westchester for 6 years!
Baby Duke's Kitchen
Good Food, Good Times
Boleria
Brazilian Bakery by Chef Carolina Figueiredo
☕️#Coffee, #cakes, #brigadeiros, #cheesebread, light meals
Open daily 9-5pm