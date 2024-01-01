Casa Mia Ristorante - 132 Bronx River Rd
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
132 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers NY 10704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BR Brazilian Restaurant & Bar - 197 W Lincoln Ave
No Reviews
197 W Lincoln Ave Mount Vernon, NY 10550
View restaurant
Mello Caribbean cuisine - 4061 White Plains Rd.
No Reviews
4061 White Plains Rd. Bronx, NY 10466
View restaurant