Mexican & Tex-Mex

TAKO Mexican Street Food

103 Reviews

$

1789 Central Park Ave

Yonkers, NY 10710

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)
Guacamole
Chicken Tako

Small Bites

Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)

Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)

$6.00

corn off the Cobb, cheese, paprika, chipotle mayo

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Sweet Fried Plantain

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00+

hass avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno

Street Nacho

$8.00

corn tortilla, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, creme, jalapeño

Birria Soup

Birria Soup

$10.00

slow cooked brisket, ginger, mexican spices, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Salads

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.00

mix greens, jicama, avocado, tomato, dressing

Tako Bowl Farmer's Salad

Tako Bowl Farmer's Salad

$8.00

mix green, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, cheese, dressing

Rice Bowl

rice, black beans, cheese

Rice Bowl

$8.00

Takos (3)

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Chicken Tako

$12.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Steak Tako

$15.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Vegetable Tako

$11.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Pork Belly Tako

$12.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Shrimp Tako

$15.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Chorizo Tako

$12.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Pastor Tako

$12.00

corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Ground Beef Tako

$13.00

corn tortilla, cheese, salsa

Birria Tako

$15.00

brisket, corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Skirt Steak Tako

$18.00

Skirt steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa

Burrito

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Steak Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Vegetable Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Pork Belly Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Pastor Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Classic Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Birria Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Skirt Steak Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa

Quesadilla

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Chicken Quesdailla

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Steak Quesdailla

$13.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Pork Belly Quesdailla

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Shrimp Quesdailla

$14.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Chorizo Quesdailla

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Pastor Quesdailla

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Birria Quesadilla

$13.00

Brisket, flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Ground Beef Quesdailla

$13.00

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans

Chimichanga

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Vegetable Chimichanga

$10.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Chicken Chimichanga

$12.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Pork Chimichanga

$12.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$12.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Steak Chimichanga

$13.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$13.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Chorizo Chimichanga

$12.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Birria Chimichanga

$14.00

brisket, fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Classic Chimichanga

$10.00

Skirt Steak Chimichanga

$15.00

fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme

Enchilada (2)

corn tortilla, cheese served with rice and beans (choice red or green salsa )

Vegetable Suiza

$12.00

corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans

Cheese Suiza

$12.00

corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans

Chicken Suiza

$13.00

corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans

Steak Rojas

$14.00

corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans

Pork Suiza

$13.00

corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans

Shrimp Rojas

$15.00

corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans

Ground Beef Rojas

$14.00

corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans

Chorizo Roja

$13.00

Pastor Enchilada

$14.00

Sweet Tooth

Churros

$6.00

fried pastry, cinnamon, chocolate sauce

Mexican Popsicle

$3.50

Salsa Bar + Chips

Home-made salsa daily served with chips (corn)

1 Salsa 8oz

$5.00

2 Salsas

$9.00

3 Salsas

$13.00

4 Salsas

$17.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00+

Mexican Red rice

Black beans

$3.00+

Black beans, bay leaf, cumin

Pico De gallo

$3.00+

tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime, salt

Sour Cream

$0.25+

Shredded Cheese

$3.00+

shredded munster cheese

Chile De Arbol

$5.00+

Tortilla Chip Bag

$2.00

Corn Tortilla (3)

$1.00

Flour Tortilla (3)

$1.00

Hard Shell Tortilla (3)

$1.25

Homemade Salsa

$1.50

tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno,

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Water

Water

$2.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Street Food

Website

Location

1789 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

Directions

Gallery
TAKO image
TAKO image
TAKO image
TAKO image

