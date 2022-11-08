- Home
TAKO Mexican Street Food
103 Reviews
$
1789 Central Park Ave
Yonkers, NY 10710
Small Bites
Mexican Street Corn (off the Cobb)
corn off the Cobb, cheese, paprika, chipotle mayo
Sweet Plantain
Sweet Fried Plantain
Guacamole
hass avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno
Street Nacho
corn tortilla, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, creme, jalapeño
Birria Soup
slow cooked brisket, ginger, mexican spices, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Salads
Rice Bowl
Takos (3)
Chicken Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Steak Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Vegetable Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Pork Belly Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Shrimp Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Chorizo Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Pastor Tako
corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Ground Beef Tako
corn tortilla, cheese, salsa
Birria Tako
brisket, corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Skirt Steak Tako
Skirt steak, corn tortilla, pico de gallo or onion cilantro, salsa
Burrito
Chicken Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Steak Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Vegetable Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Pork Belly Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Shrimp Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Pastor Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Chorizo Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Ground Beef Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Classic Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Birria Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Skirt Steak Burrito
flour tortilla, rice black beans, cheese, sour crème & salsa
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Steak Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Vegetable Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Pork Belly Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Shrimp Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Chorizo Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Pastor Quesdailla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Birria Quesadilla
Brisket, flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Ground Beef Quesdailla
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese, sour crème, salsa, rice and beans
Chimichanga
Vegetable Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Chicken Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Pork Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Al Pastor Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Steak Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Shrimp Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Ground Beef Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Chorizo Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Birria Chimichanga
brisket, fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Classic Chimichanga
Skirt Steak Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, cheese, black beans, rice , guacamole, sour creme
Enchilada (2)
Vegetable Suiza
corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans
Cheese Suiza
corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans
Chicken Suiza
corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans
Steak Rojas
corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans
Pork Suiza
corn tortilla, cheese, green salsa, served with rice and beans
Shrimp Rojas
corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans
Ground Beef Rojas
corn tortilla, cheese, red salsa, served with rice and beans
Chorizo Roja
Pastor Enchilada
Salsa Bar + Chips
Sides
Mexican Rice
Mexican Red rice
Black beans
Black beans, bay leaf, cumin
Pico De gallo
tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime, salt
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
shredded munster cheese
Chile De Arbol
Tortilla Chip Bag
Corn Tortilla (3)
Flour Tortilla (3)
Hard Shell Tortilla (3)
Homemade Salsa
tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno,
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Mexican Street Food
1789 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710