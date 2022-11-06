- Home
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont 145 Larchmont Ave
145 Larchmont Ave
Larchmont, NY 10803
Takeout Alcohol and Drinks
House Margarita
Wilson Margarita
Our premium margarita made with Sauza Hornitos silver Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juices, cointreau, grand mariner.
Pitcher House Margarita
64 ounces
Pitcher Flavored Margarita
Pitcher Wilson Margarita
64 ounces of our premium margarita
Pina Colada
Mojito
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Sangria Pitcher
64 Ounces
White Sangria Pitcher
Virgin Daquiri
Non alcoholic
Virgin Pina Colada
Non alcoholic
Jarritos Orange
Non alcoholic orange soda
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Non alcoholic fruit punch soda
Appetizers
Ceviche Shrimp
poached baby shrimp marinated in citrus juices with tomato, red onion, cilantro, and avocado
Guacamole with Chips and Salsa
Calamares Fritos
Chile dusted crispy calamari served with chipotle mayo on the side
Street Corn
roasted corn on the cob rolled in sweet cream, cotija cheese, and Chile powder
Picada Mexicana
nachos, chimichangas, flautas, and quedados
Cheese Quesados
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Chicken Quesados
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Steak Quesados
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chorizo. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Chorizo Quesados
Vegetable Quesados
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and vegetables. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Shrimp Quesados
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and shrimp. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Nachos Classico
PLEASE BE ADVISED: we do not recommend this item for takeout, it is best enjoyed fresh from our kitchen and does not travel particularly well. If you are looking for takeout nachos we recommend the Nachos Tejano which travel better. Corn tortilla chips individually topped with melted cheese and beans. served with jalapeños and pico de Gallo on the side.
Nachos Tejano
tortilla chips topped with black beans, ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado
Chicken Empanadas
chipotle chicken empanadas with avocado sauce
Avocado Frito
crispy breaded avocado slices with creamy chipotle
Flautas
crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken. served with cheese, sour cream, and pico de Gallo all on the side.
Mango Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla filled with chipotle marinated chicken, mango, cheese, cilantro. served with guacamole and sour cream
Tacos
Camarones Fritos Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with crispy baby shrimp, Mexican slaw, red onion, and creamy chipotle sauce
Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed hangar steak, chorizo, poblanos, onions, cilantro, and melted cheese
Classic Tacos
crispy corn tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken. all toppings already on the side: pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce
Mignon Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with filet mignon, onions, poblano, and salsa verde
Mahi Mahi Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with mahi mahi, pineapple, creamy chipotle, pico de Gallo, and salsa verde
Al Pastor Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with achiote pork, pineapple, cilantro, and avocado
Carnitas Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with traditional pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, and Chile morita salsa
Baja Fish Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with beer battered tilapia, avocado, Mexican slaw, and creamy salsa verde
Arugula Chicken Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken tenderloin, arugula, avocado, pineapple, and Chile morita salsa
Al Carbon Tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with hangar steak. served with queso blanco, scallions, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole
NY Steak Tacos
ny strip steak, plantains, caramelized onions, cilantro, Chile morita sauce
Burritos and Enchiladas
Ahogado Burrito
jumbo flour tortilla wrapped up with chipotle marinated hangar steak or chicken, pico de gallo. served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Burrito Grande
flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole
California Burrito
jumbo flour tortilla rolled up with chili con carne, pinto beans, lettuce, Mexican rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde
Enchiladas Suizas
corn tortillas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, Swiss cheese, and sour cream. your choice of filling.
Enchiladas Mole Poblano
pueblas exotic sauce made with a blend of chiles, spices, nuts and chocolate
Enchiladas Rancheras
savory roasted tomato sauce, chiles, garlic, spices topped with queso fresco
Enchilada Trio
chicken mole, beef suiza, cheese ranchera. topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, radish, and cotija cheese
Carne Asada Burritos
three flour tortillas filled with grilled hangar steak, cheddar cheese, onion, poblano, avocado sauce, beans.
Carnitas Burrito
flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork, black beans, arugula, cheddar cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, and morita salsa
Combos
Entrees
Chicken Fajitas
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)
Steak Fajitas
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)
Vegetable Fajitas
sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and cheese. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)
Pork Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas
Camarones Entree
jumbo shrimp in your choice of sauce: mojo de ajo is white wine garlic sauce. diabla is a spicy tomato sauce. served with vegetables and rice
Chimichangas
Salmon Verde Tacos
roasted salmon in romaine lettuce leaves. topped with pineapple pico de gallo and salsa verde
Salmon Cancun
roasted salmon in a white wine parsley sauce with baby shrimp and clams. served with white rice
Puntas de Filet Mignon
tips of filet mignon in a spicy chipotle tomato sauce. served with Mexican rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Puntas de Pollo
tips of chicken tenderloin in a spicy chipotle tomato sauce. served with Mexican rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Pollo Aguacate
roasted chicken breast in creamy avocado sauce topped with fresh avocado, queso fresco, and lettuce. served with rice and beans
Churrasco Sonora
grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, vegetables, and roasted potatoes
Chicken Alambres
grilled chicken on a skewer with chorizo, onion, tomato, and pepper. over a bed of white rice. served with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, and beans.
Steak Alambres
grilled hangar steak on a skewer with chorizo, onion, tomato, and pepper. over a bed of white rice. served with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, and beans.
Chiles Rellenos
poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with ranchera salsa. served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Quesadilla Burger
grilled Angus beef inside a flour tortilla with poblano, onions, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
Paella for Two
baked saffron rice with an 8 ounce lobster tail, shellfish, and chicken. please allow 15 extra minutes for preparation.
Mignon Chipotle
grilled Filet Mignon in chipotle gravy with potato puree and garlic asparagus
Tilapia Dorado
pan seared tilapia over white rice, zucchini, corn, and mushrooms
Carne de Nueva York
grilled New York strip steak with chipotle gravy, asparagus, cheese, sweet potato fries
Soups and Salads
Tortilla Soup
Chicken Soup
Black Bean Soup
Ensalada Casa
Ensalada Cesar
Ensalada Tequila Sunrise
Taco Salad
crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, queso fresco, pico de Gallo, sour cream. your choice of grilled chicken or beef
Ensalada de Sol Saliente
mixed greens, fresh mango, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, walnuts, almonds, peanuts, cucumber, cranberry
Bowls
Vegetable Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, broccoli, carrots, zucchini
Mango Chicken Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, grilled chicken
Shrimp Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, garlic shrimp
Steak Bowl
Grilled hangar steak, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula
Mahi Mahi Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, mahi mahi
Salmon Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, roasted salmon
Tilapia Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, tilapia
Sides
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice And Refried Beans
French Fries
Esquite
roasted corn off the cob in sweet cream, queso fresco, and chile powder
Maduros
sweet plantains
Side of Guacamole
Side Mixed Veggies
Roasted Potatoes
Black Beans
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Chips
Side Salsa
16 ounces of our homemade salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Ranchera
Side Chipotle
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Jalapeño
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Shredded Cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont, NY 10803