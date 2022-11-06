Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont 145 Larchmont Ave

431 Reviews

$$

145 Larchmont Ave

Larchmont, NY 10803

Popular Items

Mexican Rice And Refried Beans
Guacamole with Chips and Salsa
Chicken Quesados

Takeout Alcohol and Drinks

If ordering alcohol you will be required to show ID at time of pickup or delivery to verify you are over the age of 21.

House Margarita

$11.00

Wilson Margarita

$14.00

Our premium margarita made with Sauza Hornitos silver Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juices, cointreau, grand mariner.

Pitcher House Margarita

$42.00

64 ounces

Pitcher Flavored Margarita

$50.00

Pitcher Wilson Margarita

$50.00

64 ounces of our premium margarita

Pina Colada

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

64 Ounces

White Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Non alcoholic

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Non alcoholic

Jarritos Orange

$4.00

Non alcoholic orange soda

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Non alcoholic fruit punch soda

Appetizers

Ceviche Shrimp

$14.00

poached baby shrimp marinated in citrus juices with tomato, red onion, cilantro, and avocado

Guacamole with Chips and Salsa

$13.00

Calamares Fritos

$14.00

Chile dusted crispy calamari served with chipotle mayo on the side

Street Corn

$5.00

roasted corn on the cob rolled in sweet cream, cotija cheese, and Chile powder

Picada Mexicana

$22.00

nachos, chimichangas, flautas, and quedados

Cheese Quesados

$11.00

A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.

Chicken Quesados

$14.00

A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.

Steak Quesados

$15.00

A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chorizo. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.

Chorizo Quesados

$14.00

Vegetable Quesados

$12.00

A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and vegetables. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.

Shrimp Quesados

$16.00

A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and shrimp. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.

Nachos Classico

$9.00

PLEASE BE ADVISED: we do not recommend this item for takeout, it is best enjoyed fresh from our kitchen and does not travel particularly well. If you are looking for takeout nachos we recommend the Nachos Tejano which travel better. Corn tortilla chips individually topped with melted cheese and beans. served with jalapeños and pico de Gallo on the side.

Nachos Tejano

$14.00

tortilla chips topped with black beans, ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado

Chicken Empanadas

$9.00

chipotle chicken empanadas with avocado sauce

Avocado Frito

$12.00Out of stock

crispy breaded avocado slices with creamy chipotle

Flautas

$12.00

crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken. served with cheese, sour cream, and pico de Gallo all on the side.

Mango Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

flour tortilla filled with chipotle marinated chicken, mango, cheese, cilantro. served with guacamole and sour cream

Tacos

All tacos come 3 to an order and are served with Mexican rice and beans

Camarones Fritos Tacos

$19.00

3 corn tortillas filled with crispy baby shrimp, Mexican slaw, red onion, and creamy chipotle sauce

Street Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed hangar steak, chorizo, poblanos, onions, cilantro, and melted cheese

Classic Tacos

$16.00

crispy corn tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken. all toppings already on the side: pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese, and lettuce

Mignon Tacos

$24.00

3 corn tortillas filled with filet mignon, onions, poblano, and salsa verde

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with mahi mahi, pineapple, creamy chipotle, pico de Gallo, and salsa verde

Al Pastor Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with achiote pork, pineapple, cilantro, and avocado

Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with traditional pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, and Chile morita salsa

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with beer battered tilapia, avocado, Mexican slaw, and creamy salsa verde

Arugula Chicken Tacos

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with roasted chicken tenderloin, arugula, avocado, pineapple, and Chile morita salsa

Al Carbon Tacos

$19.00

3 flour tortillas filled with hangar steak. served with queso blanco, scallions, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole

NY Steak Tacos

$22.00

ny strip steak, plantains, caramelized onions, cilantro, Chile morita sauce

Burritos and Enchiladas

Ahogado Burrito

$18.00

jumbo flour tortilla wrapped up with chipotle marinated hangar steak or chicken, pico de gallo. served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Burrito Grande

$16.00

flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole

California Burrito

$17.00

jumbo flour tortilla rolled up with chili con carne, pinto beans, lettuce, Mexican rice, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

corn tortillas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, Swiss cheese, and sour cream. your choice of filling.

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$16.00

pueblas exotic sauce made with a blend of chiles, spices, nuts and chocolate

Enchiladas Rancheras

$16.00

savory roasted tomato sauce, chiles, garlic, spices topped with queso fresco

Enchilada Trio

$18.00

chicken mole, beef suiza, cheese ranchera. topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, radish, and cotija cheese

Carne Asada Burritos

$18.00

three flour tortillas filled with grilled hangar steak, cheddar cheese, onion, poblano, avocado sauce, beans.

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork, black beans, arugula, cheddar cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, and morita salsa

Combos

Tequila Combo

$16.00

chicken enchilada suiza, quesadilla, and beef chimichanga

Classic Combination

$16.00

beef burrito, beef taco, and chicken enchilada ranchera

El Jefe

$19.00

Chile relleno, taco al carbon, and chicken enchilada mole

Vegetarian Combo

$16.00

cheese enchilada, bean burrito, guacamole tostada

Entrees

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.00

sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, and cheese. served with flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce (all on the side)

Pork Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Mixed Fajitas

$24.00

Camarones Entree

$23.00

jumbo shrimp in your choice of sauce: mojo de ajo is white wine garlic sauce. diabla is a spicy tomato sauce. served with vegetables and rice

Chimichangas

$15.00

Salmon Verde Tacos

$23.00

roasted salmon in romaine lettuce leaves. topped with pineapple pico de gallo and salsa verde

Salmon Cancun

$25.00

roasted salmon in a white wine parsley sauce with baby shrimp and clams. served with white rice

Puntas de Filet Mignon

$30.00

tips of filet mignon in a spicy chipotle tomato sauce. served with Mexican rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Puntas de Pollo

$22.00

tips of chicken tenderloin in a spicy chipotle tomato sauce. served with Mexican rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Pollo Aguacate

$24.00

roasted chicken breast in creamy avocado sauce topped with fresh avocado, queso fresco, and lettuce. served with rice and beans

Churrasco Sonora

$32.00

grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, vegetables, and roasted potatoes

Chicken Alambres

$24.00

grilled chicken on a skewer with chorizo, onion, tomato, and pepper. over a bed of white rice. served with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, and beans.

Steak Alambres

$26.00

grilled hangar steak on a skewer with chorizo, onion, tomato, and pepper. over a bed of white rice. served with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, and beans.

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

poblano peppers filled with cheese and topped with ranchera salsa. served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Quesadilla Burger

$17.00

grilled Angus beef inside a flour tortilla with poblano, onions, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.

Paella for Two

$68.00

baked saffron rice with an 8 ounce lobster tail, shellfish, and chicken. please allow 15 extra minutes for preparation.

Mignon Chipotle

$36.00

grilled Filet Mignon in chipotle gravy with potato puree and garlic asparagus

Tilapia Dorado

$20.00

pan seared tilapia over white rice, zucchini, corn, and mushrooms

Carne de Nueva York

$30.00

grilled New York strip steak with chipotle gravy, asparagus, cheese, sweet potato fries

Soups and Salads

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Black Bean Soup

$5.00

Ensalada Casa

$10.00

Ensalada Cesar

$12.00

Ensalada Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, queso fresco, pico de Gallo, sour cream. your choice of grilled chicken or beef

Ensalada de Sol Saliente

$14.00

mixed greens, fresh mango, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, walnuts, almonds, peanuts, cucumber, cranberry

Bowls

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula and your choice of protein

Vegetable Bowl

$17.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, broccoli, carrots, zucchini

Mango Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, grilled chicken

Shrimp Bowl

$24.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, garlic shrimp

Steak Bowl

$23.00

Grilled hangar steak, Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$21.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, mahi mahi

Salmon Bowl

$24.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, roasted salmon

Tilapia Bowl

$20.00

Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, tilapia

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Mexican Rice And Refried Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$5.00

Esquite

$7.00

roasted corn off the cob in sweet cream, queso fresco, and chile powder

Maduros

$6.00

sweet plantains

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.50

16 ounces of our homemade salsa

Side Sour Cream

Side Ranchera

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Kids

Kids Combo

$11.00

Your choice of 2 items

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Quesado

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!

Location

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont, NY 10803

Directions

