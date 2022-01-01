Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pelham restaurants you'll love

Pelham restaurants
  • Pelham

Pelham's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Pelham restaurants

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margarita Flatbread$14.00
Margarita Flatbread with grated mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil
Burrata$14.00
creamy mozzarella, roasted peppers, San Daniele prosciutto and sweet orange marmalade
R-Burger$19.00
our signature blend burger topped with American white, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, pommes on side
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont image

 

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn$5.00
roasted corn on the cob rolled in sweet cream, cotija cheese, and Chile powder
Chicken Quesados$13.00
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
Wilson Margarita$14.00
Our premium margarita made with Sauza Hornitos silver Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juices, cointreau, grand mariner.
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Latino

108 Fifth Ave, Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
