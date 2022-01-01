Pelham restaurants you'll love
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Popular items
|Margarita Flatbread
|$14.00
Margarita Flatbread with grated mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil
|Burrata
|$14.00
creamy mozzarella, roasted peppers, San Daniele prosciutto and sweet orange marmalade
|R-Burger
|$19.00
our signature blend burger topped with American white, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, pommes on side
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$5.00
roasted corn on the cob rolled in sweet cream, cotija cheese, and Chile powder
|Chicken Quesados
|$13.00
A tequila sunrise classic! Our take on Quesadillas... soft flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken. Sour cream, guacamole, and ranchera salsa served on the side.
|Wilson Margarita
|$14.00
Our premium margarita made with Sauza Hornitos silver Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and orange juices, cointreau, grand mariner.