Nachos in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Rail House 10803
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Beef Nachos
|$18.00
Served with sour cream, tomato, lettuce and guacamole
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont - 145 Larchmont Ave
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Nachos Classico
|$9.00
PLEASE BE ADVISED: we do not recommend this item for takeout, it is best enjoyed fresh from our kitchen and does not travel particularly well.
If you are looking for takeout nachos we recommend the Nachos Tejano which travel better.
Corn tortilla chips individually topped with melted cheese and beans. served with jalapeños and pico de Gallo on the side.
|Nachos Tejano
|$14.00
tortilla chips topped with black beans, ground beef, melted cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado