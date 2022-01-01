Salmon in Pelham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$28.00
served with vegetable risotto
More about The Rail House 10803
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont image

 

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Bowl$24.00
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, roasted salmon
Salmon Cancun$25.00
roasted salmon in a white wine parsley sauce with baby shrimp and clams. served with white rice
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

