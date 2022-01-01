Salmon in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Rail House 10803
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|SALMON
|$28.00
served with vegetable risotto
More about Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Mexican rice, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, sour cream, fresh mango, arugula, roasted salmon
|Salmon Cancun
|$25.00
roasted salmon in a white wine parsley sauce with baby shrimp and clams. served with white rice