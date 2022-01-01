Trenton restaurants you'll love
More about Kuo Social
SEAFOOD
Kuo Social
2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville
|Popular items
|Pork & Shrimp Dumplings
|$12.95
Pan seared only. Sweet Chinese Chives, Ground Pork, Floridian Rock Shrimp
|Chicken Soong Lettuce Wraps
|$16.95
Diced Chicken, Light Soy, Toasted Pine Nuts
|Sesame Chicken
|$19.95
Medallions of white meat chicken- quick-fried then glazed with our sweet and tangy Sesame Sauce
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Rossi’s Bar & Grill
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$8.99
Hot out of the over Bavarian Prestzel sticks salt crusted and served with home made alfredo sauce
|The FAMOUS Rossiburger
|$12.49
Hand-formed and flame broiled hamburger with lettuce, tomato or raw onion upon request
|Breakfast Burger
|$13.49
Crispy bacon, American cheese, with an over-easy egg
More about Diamond's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Diamond's
69 Route 156, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Italian House
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce with heirloom tomatos and cucumbers and tossed with Italian house dressing
|Garlic Fromage
|$14.00
Toasted Italian garlic bread topped with a creamy four cheese sauce
|Mozzarella Marinara
|$12.00
Homemade floured mozzarella served with marinara sauce
More about El Chapin Family Restaurant
El Chapin Family Restaurant
1206 S Broad St, Trenton
|Popular items
|Arroz Amarillo
|$4.00
|Empanadas
|$2.25
|Frijoles
|$4.00
More about Mama Dude's
Mama Dude's
11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Joe's Chips
|$2.81
|Raspberry & cream trifle
|$7.00
|Potato & Leek Soup (32 oz.) (Frozen)
|$10.00
More about TacoRito
TacoRito
2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville
|Popular items
|American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
|Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
|Enchiladas
You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic.
Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.
More about Thai ginger
Thai ginger
1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton
|Popular items
|28. Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
|66. Pad Thai
Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
|60. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli
More about Bagel House
Bagel House
4324 S. Broad Street, Trenton
|Popular items
|Bagel with butter
|$2.50
|Bagel Dry
|$1.35
|HashBrown on Side
|$1.50
More about Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
313 Market Street, Trenton
|Popular items
|The Truth
|$9.00
|Fish Dinner
|$16.00
|Potato Salad
|$4.00
More about The Brookwood Cafe
The Brookwood Cafe
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville
|Popular items
|Pork Roll Sandwich
|$7.00
|Veggie Omelet
|$10.99
|Bacon Strips
|$4.50
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
SEAFOOD
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$21.50
Served with Linguine Marinara.
|Soft Shell Platter
|$34.00
Two "Whale" soft shell crabs. Served with roasted potatoes & vegetables.
|Boxer Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella & strawberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about The Revere
The Revere
802 RIVER RD, WEST TRENTON
|Popular items
|Create A Family Package
|$85.00
|Chef Arthur's XYZ
|$22.00
|18oz New York Strip
|$44.00
More about Country Gardens Farm Market
PIES
Country Gardens Farm Market
42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$16.00
Crisp Michigan apples and just a hint of cinnamon combined to create a true all-American classic.
|Blueberry Crumb Pie
|$16.00
Our classic blueberry pie topped with a crunchy streusel topping.
|Apple Crumb Pie
|$16.00
Our classic apple pie topped with a spiced, crunchy streusel topping and our traditional crust.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Slice Of Brooklyn
1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Steak, provolone cheese, fried onions and peppers.
|Sicilian
|$21.00
Puffy square crust, cheese blend, San Marzano tomato and parmagiano. (Light and airy)
|Old Fashion Brooklyn (Classic Round)
|$19.00
Cheese blend, San Marzano tomato, basil, parmagiano and olive oil.
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
Marsilio's Kitchen
71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$23.00
pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta
|Lasagna
|$24.00
sausage / beef / plum tomato / ricotta cheese
|Eggplant Rollatini
|$12.00
baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella
More about El Chapin Restaurant
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
El Chapin Restaurant
802 Lamberton St, Trenton
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$6.00
More about 1911 Smoke House BBQ
1911 Smoke House BBQ
11 W Front St, Trenton
|Popular items
|Try a Little Bit of Everything
|$53.50
|Chicken
|Ribs