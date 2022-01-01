Trenton restaurants you'll love

You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.

Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic.

Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.

