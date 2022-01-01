Trenton restaurants you'll love

Trenton restaurants
Toast
  • Trenton

Trenton's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Bagels
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Trenton restaurants

Kuo Social image

SEAFOOD

Kuo Social

2360 NJ-33, Robbinsville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$12.95
Pan seared only. Sweet Chinese Chives, Ground Pork, Floridian Rock Shrimp
Chicken Soong Lettuce Wraps$16.95
Diced Chicken, Light Soy, Toasted Pine Nuts
Sesame Chicken$19.95
Medallions of white meat chicken- quick-fried then glazed with our sweet and tangy Sesame Sauce
More about Kuo Social
Rossi’s Bar & Grill image

 

Rossi’s Bar & Grill

2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd, Mercerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.99
Hot out of the over Bavarian Prestzel sticks salt crusted and served with home made alfredo sauce
The FAMOUS Rossiburger$12.49
Hand-formed and flame broiled hamburger with lettuce, tomato or raw onion upon request
Breakfast Burger$13.49
Crispy bacon, American cheese, with an over-easy egg
More about Rossi’s Bar & Grill
Diamond's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Diamond's

69 Route 156, Hamilton

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italian House$8.00
Romaine lettuce with heirloom tomatos and cucumbers and tossed with Italian house dressing
Garlic Fromage$14.00
Toasted Italian garlic bread topped with a creamy four cheese sauce
Mozzarella Marinara$12.00
Homemade floured mozzarella served with marinara sauce
More about Diamond's
El Chapin Family Restaurant image

 

El Chapin Family Restaurant

1206 S Broad St, Trenton

Avg 4.4 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Amarillo$4.00
Empanadas$2.25
Frijoles$4.00
More about El Chapin Family Restaurant
Mama Dude's image

 

Mama Dude's

11 SUNNYBRAE BLVD, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Joe's Chips$2.81
Raspberry & cream trifle$7.00
Potato & Leek Soup (32 oz.) (Frozen)$10.00
More about Mama Dude's
TacoRito image

 

TacoRito

2346 NJ-33 #101, Robbinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
American Quesadilla
An Amero-Mexican classic. Cheddar cheese, Montreal jack cheese, onions and peppers and your choice of proteins. between 13 inch flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Rice Bowl (build your own)
Burrito bowl, choose your own toppings or go with our standard toppings.
Enchiladas
You get four corn tortillas, each stuffed with your choice of meat and your choice of green or red salsa then topped with onion, tomato and lettuce and served with homemade beans, sour cream, and a side of flavorful Mexican yellow rice.
Salsa Verde – Green Sauce (medium): Our homemade salsa verde sauce is made with a blend of fresh ingredients and spices including: tomatillos, fresh chilies, fresh jalapeno,cilantro, onions and garlic.
Salsa Rojo – Red sauce (medium): Just like our Green salsa, this one is made with mixture of spices and fresh ingredients including: tomato, fresh chilies, de arbol pepper, roasted garlic and onion.
More about TacoRito
Thai ginger image

 

Thai ginger

1045 Washington Blvd., Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
28. Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
66. Pad Thai
Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
60. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli
More about Thai ginger
Bagel House image

 

Bagel House

4324 S. Broad Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with butter$2.50
Bagel Dry$1.35
HashBrown on Side$1.50
More about Bagel House
Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton image

 

Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton

313 Market Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Truth$9.00
Fish Dinner$16.00
Potato Salad$4.00
More about Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
The Brookwood Cafe image

 

The Brookwood Cafe

3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD, Mercerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Roll Sandwich$7.00
Veggie Omelet$10.99
Bacon Strips$4.50
More about The Brookwood Cafe
The Stone Terrace by John Henry's image

SEAFOOD

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

2275 Kuser Rd, Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$21.50
Served with Linguine Marinara.
Soft Shell Platter$34.00
Two "Whale" soft shell crabs. Served with roasted potatoes & vegetables.
Boxer Salad$10.00
Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh mozzarella & strawberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about The Stone Terrace by John Henry's
The Revere image

 

The Revere

802 RIVER RD, WEST TRENTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create A Family Package$85.00
Chef Arthur's XYZ$22.00
18oz New York Strip$44.00
More about The Revere
Country Gardens Farm Market image

PIES

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Rd, Robinsville

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Pie$16.00
Crisp Michigan apples and just a hint of cinnamon combined to create a true all-American classic.
Blueberry Crumb Pie$16.00
Our classic blueberry pie topped with a crunchy streusel topping.
Apple Crumb Pie$16.00
Our classic apple pie topped with a spiced, crunchy streusel topping and our traditional crust.
More about Country Gardens Farm Market
Slice Of Brooklyn image

 

Slice Of Brooklyn

1295A RT- 33, Hamilton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak$13.00
Steak, provolone cheese, fried onions and peppers.
Sicilian$21.00
Puffy square crust, cheese blend, San Marzano tomato and parmagiano. (Light and airy)
Old Fashion Brooklyn (Classic Round)$19.00
Cheese blend, San Marzano tomato, basil, parmagiano and olive oil.
More about Slice Of Brooklyn
Marsilio's Kitchen image

 

Marsilio's Kitchen

71 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parm$23.00
pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta
Lasagna$24.00
sausage / beef / plum tomato / ricotta cheese
Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella
More about Marsilio's Kitchen
El Chapin Restaurant image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

El Chapin Restaurant

802 Lamberton St, Trenton

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$6.00
More about El Chapin Restaurant
Sabor Latino image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Sabor Latino

293 Ashmore Ave, Trenton

Avg 4.4 (1015 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sabor Latino
Pura Vida Restaurant image

 

Pura Vida Restaurant

228 Cummings avenue, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pura Vida Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Rd, Yardville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Villaggio Iccara
1911 Smoke House BBQ image

 

1911 Smoke House BBQ

11 W Front St, Trenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Try a Little Bit of Everything$53.50
Chicken
Ribs
More about 1911 Smoke House BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Trenton

Egg Rolls

Filet Mignon

Fried Rice

