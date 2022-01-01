Princeton restaurants you'll love
Small World Coffee
14 Witherspoon St, Princeton
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemon Scone
|$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
|Cappuccino - Double
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.
|Latte - Double
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
Jammin' Crepes
20 Nassau St, Princeton
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Creperito
|$10.50
Oven-roasted Jersey Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans & Scallions with our Cheese Blend & Cilantro Crema
|Bacon Scrambler
|$9.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses
|"Nut-Cho-Tella"
|$6.75
Our own blend of freshly roasted Hazelnuts & Almonds ground into a creamy Chocolate Spread
Small World Coffee
254 Nassau St., Princeton
|Popular items
|NOLA Iced Coffee
|$5.00
Cold brewed Crispy Hippie coffee, mixed with milk and house-made vanilla syrup. Rich, smooth, and sweet. Large size only.
|Blueberry Lemon Scone
|$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
|Drip Coffee - Double
|$3.50
16 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Double Joe.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Lan Ramen
4 Hulfish Street, Princeton
|Popular items
|N7 Scallion And Ginger Noodles
|$14.00
Hand pulled noodles, served without broth. Noodles are served in a scallion ginger sauce and topped with baby napa. Does not contain broth.
|A5 Perfect Crispy Potstickers
|$8.00
Crispy golden potstickers, home-made skins. Tender and juicy! Comes 5 pieces per order.
|N2 Braised Beef Noodles
|$15.00
Authentic Taiwanese Noodles. Hand pulled noodles in soup and beef cubes in dark sauce. Our braised beef melts in your mouth. Topped with baby spinach.
Junbi
27 witherspoon st, princeton
|Popular items
|[NEW] Cold Raspberry White Chocolate Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha + Real raspberries + White chocolate + Fresh dairy
|Salmon**
|$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
|Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
|$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|Popular items
|APPLE CAKE - Almond Flour
|$4.50
Gluten Free - Traditional French Apple Cake made with Almond Flour and thin layers of apple
|HAM AND SWISS CHEESE SANDWICH
|$9.00
1/3 of a baguette with butter, stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.
|TOMATO MOZZARELLA PESTO SANDWICH
|$9.00
1/3 of a baguette stuffed with tomato, mozarella, pesto and lettuce.
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
301 N Harrison Street, Princeton
|Popular items
|Beef Gyro Bowl
|$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton
|Popular items
|TURKEY BLISS
|$14.95
ARTICHOKES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & ROASTED PEPPER SPREAD W/ FRENCH FRIES
|THE SMASH
|$14.95
BACON, CHEESE & GUACAMOLE SPREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
|MAMMA MIA
|$14.95
ARUGULA, ROASTED PEPPERS, BASIL PESTO, PROSCIUTTO ANY BREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
Ani Ramen House - Mochinut Princeton
140 NASSAU STREET,, PRINCETON
Arlee's Raw Blends- Witherspoon St Princeton
246 Nassau St., Princeton
Ani Ramen House - Princeton
140 Nassau St, Princeton
Arlee’s Raw Blends- Trenton
246 Nassau St, Princeton