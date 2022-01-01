Princeton restaurants you'll love

Princeton restaurants
Toast
  • Princeton

Princeton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Princeton restaurants

Small World Coffee image

 

Small World Coffee

14 Witherspoon St, Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Cappuccino - Double$5.00
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.
Latte - Double$5.00
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
More about Small World Coffee
Jammin' Crepes image

 

Jammin' Crepes

20 Nassau St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Creperito$10.50
Oven-roasted Jersey Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans & Scallions with our Cheese Blend & Cilantro Crema
Bacon Scrambler$9.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses
"Nut-Cho-Tella"$6.75
Our own blend of freshly roasted Hazelnuts & Almonds ground into a creamy Chocolate Spread
More about Jammin' Crepes
Small World Coffee image

 

Small World Coffee

254 Nassau St., Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NOLA Iced Coffee$5.00
Cold brewed Crispy Hippie coffee, mixed with milk and house-made vanilla syrup. Rich, smooth, and sweet. Large size only.
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Drip Coffee - Double$3.50
16 fl oz of our House Blend, AKA Double Joe.
More about Small World Coffee
Lan Ramen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Lan Ramen

4 Hulfish Street, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
N7 Scallion And Ginger Noodles$14.00
Hand pulled noodles, served without broth. Noodles are served in a scallion ginger sauce and topped with baby napa. Does not contain broth.
A5 Perfect Crispy Potstickers$8.00
Crispy golden potstickers, home-made skins. Tender and juicy! Comes 5 pieces per order.
N2 Braised Beef Noodles$15.00
Authentic Taiwanese Noodles. Hand pulled noodles in soup and beef cubes in dark sauce. Our braised beef melts in your mouth. Topped with baby spinach.
More about Lan Ramen
Junbi image

 

Junbi

27 witherspoon st, princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
[NEW] Cold Raspberry White Chocolate Matcha w/ Milk**
Premium matcha + Real raspberries + White chocolate + Fresh dairy
Salmon**$3.25
Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
More about Junbi
The Blue Bears Special Meals image

 

The Blue Bears Special Meals

301 N Harrisson St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
APPLE CAKE - Almond Flour$4.50
Gluten Free - Traditional French Apple Cake made with Almond Flour and thin layers of apple
HAM AND SWISS CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
1/3 of a baguette with butter, stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.
TOMATO MOZZARELLA PESTO SANDWICH$9.00
1/3 of a baguette stuffed with tomato, mozarella, pesto and lettuce.
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

 

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

301 N Harrison Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY BLISS$14.95
ARTICHOKES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & ROASTED PEPPER SPREAD W/ FRENCH FRIES
THE SMASH$14.95
BACON, CHEESE & GUACAMOLE SPREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
MAMMA MIA$14.95
ARUGULA, ROASTED PEPPERS, BASIL PESTO, PROSCIUTTO ANY BREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
More about Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Arlee's Raw Blends- Princeton

-246 Nassau St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arlee's Raw Blends- Princeton
Restaurant banner

 

Ani Ramen House - Mochinut Princeton

140 NASSAU STREET,, PRINCETON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ani Ramen House - Mochinut Princeton
Restaurant banner

 

Arlee's Raw Blends- Witherspoon St Princeton

246 Nassau St., Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Arlee's Raw Blends- Witherspoon St Princeton
Restaurant banner

 

Ani Ramen House - Princeton

140 Nassau St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ani Ramen House - Princeton
Restaurant banner

 

Arlee’s Raw Blends- Trenton

246 Nassau St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arlee’s Raw Blends- Trenton

Cappuccino

Salmon

