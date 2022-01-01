Princeton dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|Popular items
|TOMATO MOZZARELLA PESTO SANDWICH
|$9.00
1/3 of a baguette stuffed with tomato, mozarella, pesto and lettuce.
|APPLE CAKE - Almond Flour
|$4.50
Gluten Free - Traditional French Apple Cake made with Almond Flour and thin layers of apple
|COCONUT MACAROON
|$1.50
Flourless cookies, soft and chewy on the inside, crisp and golden on the outside.