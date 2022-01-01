Reading restaurants you'll love
More about Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing
|Popular items
|Sly Fox Smash Burger
|$12.74
Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, pickle slices, and house-made special sauce. Cooked MEDIUM WELL.
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.79
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, tomato, arugula, and house-made chili lime ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Pierogies
|$7.55
Five potato and cheddar cheese perogies served with your
choice of our signature wing sauces and smothered with
caramelized onions and sour cream.
More about Good Life Organic Kitchen
Good Life Organic Kitchen
2395 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Popular items
|The Hulk
|$8.95
Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract
|Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo
|Harvest Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.95
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, EVOO, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House Roasted Bill & Evans Chicken, Pennsylvania Dutch Spatzel Noodles, Grandma Would Approve
|California Turkey Sandwich
|$9.90
Our Sliced Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Sweet Pea Shoots, and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto served on a Grilled Whole Grain Roll
|BLT Club
|$8.25
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Juicy Tomato, Crisp Shredded Romaine, and Thin Sliced Turkey layered on Toasted Honey Wheat Bread with Mayo.
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
|Popular items
|Butternut Scallops
|$32.00
coconut sticky rice, spring onions, red beets, garlic, soy sauce, toasted almond
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$18.00
cavatappi, cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano,
oregano, breadcrumbs
|B2 Wings
|$16.00
buffalo, garlic parmesan, sweet thai chili
celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Popular items
|Italian Sub - Large
|$8.75
Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.95
5 mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce
|Wings (10)
|$11.99
10 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce
More about Taqueria Comalli
Taqueria Comalli
701 Court Street, West Reading
|Popular items
|Tinga
|$3.50
Pulled chicken breast slow cooked in a chipotle, onion and tomato broth. Topped with fresh diced onion, and cilantro. Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.99
Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips
|Build Your Own Quesadilla
|$7.99
Build your own quesadilla creation! Includes your choice of three toppings to pair with grande mozzarella cheese stuffed in between two stone-ground yellow corn tortillas grilled to a crisp.
More about Keagy Produce
Keagy Produce
2934 N 5th St Highway, reading
|Popular items
|Grape Tomatoes (pint box)
|$3.59
3/4 lb per pint box
|Broccoli (bunch)
|$3.59
2-3 heads of broccoli per bunch
|Honey Crisp Apples- Home Grown
|$2.59
2 apples per pound
More about The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
426 Penn Avenue, West Reading
|Popular items
|Sun Butter Cookie Dough Square
|$3.50
vegan + GF: sun butter. chocolate chips. coconut oil. GF flour. vanilla. pure maple syrup. salt.
|Seasonal Avocado Toast
|$11.45
Avocado Puree, Artichoke, Blanched Asparagus, Oregano, Basil, Gooselane Greens, 1 Egg Scrambled, and Balsamic Glaze on Country French toast
|Meat & Potata's (GF)
|$14.45
Grass Fed-Grass Finished Ground Beef, FHK Sweet Potato's, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Sunny Side Up Egg, & Maple-Bacon Sauce over Greens. If made into a Wrap; Add in the Instructions Below if you want it with Greens w/seasonal vin or FHK Sweet Potatoes.
More about Tony's of West Reading
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tony's of West Reading
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading
|Popular items
|10" Buff Chick Ranch
|$9.99
Sliced chicken and grilled onions tossed in our mild sauce with American cheese and ranch dressing. You may substitute bleu cheese if you wish.
|10" Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.
|The Passyunk Prime
|$13.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz. PLEASE SPECIFY SEEDED OR NON SEEDED ROLL IN THE NOTES!
More about Café de Colombia
FRENCH FRIES
Café de Colombia
645 Penn St, Reading
|Popular items
|Lunch - Milanesa de pollo / Breaded Chicken
|$7.99
|Lunch - Pollo asado / Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak
|$7.99
More about Let's Taco Bout It
Let's Taco Bout It
616 Penn Ave, Reading
|Popular items
|TT Pollo
|$1.66
|Eagle Powers
|$3.00
|Get that corn atta my face
|$4.00
More about Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
702 N 8th St, Reading
More about Squawk Cafe
Squawk Cafe
2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourgdough
|Drip Brewed Coffee
|$2.00
Specially Roasted by La Colombe, Specially Brewed Right Here for You
|Caramel Macchiato
|$5.00
Vanilla Sweet Milk with Espresso Layered on Top, Crosshatched with Caramel Decadence
More about Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing
More about Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
84 Commerce Drive, Reading
More about Oakbrook Brewing Company
Oakbrook Brewing Company
628 Park Ave, Reading