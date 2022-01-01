Reading restaurants you'll love

Reading restaurants
Toast
  • Reading

Reading's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Reading restaurants

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

 

Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills

820 Knitting Mills Drive, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sly Fox Smash Burger$12.74
Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato slices, onions, pickle slices, and house-made special sauce. Cooked MEDIUM WELL.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.79
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, tomato, arugula, and house-made chili lime ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pierogies$7.55
Five potato and cheddar cheese perogies served with your
choice of our signature wing sauces and smothered with
caramelized onions and sour cream.
Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills
Good Life Organic Kitchen

 

Good Life Organic Kitchen

2395 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Hulk$8.95
Kale, Banana, Matcha (ceremonial grade), MCT Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Moringa, Dates, Vanilla Extract
Smoky 'N Spicy Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
Pastured Scrambled Eggs, Raw Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Onion Jam, Sriracha Mayo
Harvest Bowl (Vegan)$10.95
Sprouted Quinoa, Black Beans, EVOO, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sunflower Seeds, Vegan Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle
Good Life Organic Kitchen
Cafe Sweet Street

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House Roasted Bill & Evans Chicken, Pennsylvania Dutch Spatzel Noodles, Grandma Would Approve
California Turkey Sandwich$9.90
Our Sliced Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Sweet Pea Shoots, and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto served on a Grilled Whole Grain Roll
BLT Club$8.25
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Juicy Tomato, Crisp Shredded Romaine, and Thin Sliced Turkey layered on Toasted Honey Wheat Bread with Mayo.
Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar

 

B2 Bistro + Bar

701 Reading Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Scallops$32.00
coconut sticky rice, spring onions, red beets, garlic, soy sauce, toasted almond
Baked Mac and Cheese$18.00
cavatappi, cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano,
oregano, breadcrumbs
B2 Wings$16.00
buffalo, garlic parmesan, sweet thai chili
celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch
B2 Bistro + Bar
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Sub - Large$8.75
Ham, capicola, provolone cheese, salami, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil and vinegar
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
5 mozzarella sticks served with a side of our homemade sauce
Wings (10)$11.99
10 deep fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs
Taqueria Comalli

 

Taqueria Comalli

701 Court Street, West Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tinga$3.50
Pulled chicken breast slow cooked in a chipotle, onion and tomato broth. Topped with fresh diced onion, and cilantro. Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas
Guacamole & Chips$8.99
Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips
Build Your Own Quesadilla$7.99
Build your own quesadilla creation! Includes your choice of three toppings to pair with grande mozzarella cheese stuffed in between two stone-ground yellow corn tortillas grilled to a crisp.
Taqueria Comalli
Keagy Produce

 

Keagy Produce

2934 N 5th St Highway, reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grape Tomatoes (pint box)$3.59
3/4 lb per pint box
Broccoli (bunch)$3.59
2-3 heads of broccoli per bunch
Honey Crisp Apples- Home Grown$2.59
2 apples per pound
Keagy Produce
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

 

The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

426 Penn Avenue, West Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sun Butter Cookie Dough Square$3.50
vegan + GF: sun butter. chocolate chips. coconut oil. GF flour. vanilla. pure maple syrup. salt.
Seasonal Avocado Toast$11.45
Avocado Puree, Artichoke, Blanched Asparagus, Oregano, Basil, Gooselane Greens, 1 Egg Scrambled, and Balsamic Glaze on Country French toast
Meat & Potata's (GF)$14.45
Grass Fed-Grass Finished Ground Beef, FHK Sweet Potato's, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Sunny Side Up Egg, & Maple-Bacon Sauce over Greens. If made into a Wrap; Add in the Instructions Below if you want it with Greens w/seasonal vin or FHK Sweet Potatoes.
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
Tony's Al Taglio image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tony's of West Reading

449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite), West Reading

Avg 4.7 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Buff Chick Ranch$9.99
Sliced chicken and grilled onions tossed in our mild sauce with American cheese and ranch dressing. You may substitute bleu cheese if you wish.
10" Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved ribeye grilled and seasoned to perfection with sweet Vidalia onions and our signature white American cheese sauce. Please opt out of sauce when ordering online if you do not want red sauce.
The Passyunk Prime$13.95
Prime center cut ribeye hand selected, hand sliced, & hand packed just for us! This is the holy grail of steaks. Served on a Liscios roll with grilled Vidalia onions and our white Cooper sharp whiz. PLEASE SPECIFY SEEDED OR NON SEEDED ROLL IN THE NOTES!
Tony's of West Reading
Café de Colombia image

FRENCH FRIES

Café de Colombia

645 Penn St, Reading

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch - Milanesa de pollo / Breaded Chicken$7.99
Lunch - Pollo asado / Grilled Chicken$7.99
Lunch - Carne asada / Grilled steak$7.99
Café de Colombia
Let's Taco Bout It

 

Let's Taco Bout It

616 Penn Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TT Pollo$1.66
Eagle Powers$3.00
Get that corn atta my face$4.00
Let's Taco Bout It
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant

 

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant

535 Canal Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Fratello's Bar and Restaurant

702 N 8th St, Reading

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
Ugly Oyster

 

Ugly Oyster

21 S 5th Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ugly Oyster
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant

 

Ganly's Pub & Restaurant

500 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant
Puerta Del Sol

 

Puerta Del Sol

300 N 10th Street, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Puerta Del Sol
Squawk Cafe

 

Squawk Cafe

2609 Keiser Boulevard, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Alpine Heritage Cheddar, Grande Mozzarella, PA Sourgdough
Drip Brewed Coffee$2.00
Specially Roasted by La Colombe, Specially Brewed Right Here for You
Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Vanilla Sweet Milk with Espresso Layered on Top, Crosshatched with Caramel Decadence
Squawk Cafe
Main pic

 

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tino's Pizzeria & Bar
Main pic

 

Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering

84 Commerce Drive, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
Oakbrook Brewing Company

 

Oakbrook Brewing Company

628 Park Ave, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oakbrook Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Reading

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Quesadillas

French Fries

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

