Lilli's Ranch House
2738 Penn Avenue
West Lawn, PA 19609
Omelettes
Plain Omelette
add sausage, ham or bacon 2 add choice of cheese 1
Western Omelette
broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, add choice of cheese 1
Veggie Omelette
broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers
Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, & feta cheese
Penn Ave Omelette
shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, & Provolone cheese
Meatlover Omelette
bacon, sausage, ham & American cheese
Seafood Omelette
crab & shrimp, choice of cheese
Fresh Off The Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
signature pancakes made from scratch served with butter and maple syrup
Banana Foster
sliced bananas, candied walnuts, & whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
French Toast
thick Texas toast dipped in our homemade cinnamon butter grilled golden brown. add glazed stawberries, bananas, or blueberries
Stuffed French Toast
sweet cream cheese, candied walnuts, bananas, & strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Italian Stuffed French Toast
Nutella, bananas, topped with Melba sauce, whipped cream, & powdered sugar
Belgian Waffles
served with butter & syrup
Chicken & Waffles
deep fried, maple battered chicken over Belgian waffles topped with homemade cracked pepper gravy
Benedicts
Classic Benny
grilled Canadian bacon, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Sausage Benny
grilled sausage, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Prime Rib Benny
shaved primed rib, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benny
spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Lobster Benny
lobster meat, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
Crab Benny
lump crab meat, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce
For the Kids
KIDS EGG & HOMEFRIES
1 egg any style, choice of bacon or sausage served with home fries & toast
KIDS FRENCH TOAST
1 slice French toast, choice of bacon or sausage served with maple syrup & butter
KIDS PANKCAKES
2 mini pancakes, choice of sausage or bacon served with maple syrup & butter
KIDS OMELLETTE
2 egg omelette served with a choice of bacon or sausage
Starters
Traditional Wings
traditional or boneless, choose from: hot, mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest, Cajun butter, honey bbq
Boneless Wings
traditional or boneless, choose from: hot, mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest, Cajun butter, honey bbq
Quesadillas
choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or shrimp
Loaded Fries
bacon, Colby Jack & cheddar cheese topped with Cajun ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
pulled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce served with pita bread
Pierogies
potato & cheese filled, sautéed with onions
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Salads
House Mixed Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots
Tuna salad
fresh made tuna, over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots
Blackened Salmon
blackened seasoned salmon or shrimp over arugala mix topped with toasted almonds, strawberries & goat cheese
Blckend Shrimp Salad
blackened seasoned salmon or shrimp over arugala mix topped with toasted almonds, strawberries & goat cheese
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
hand tossed chicken strips over mixed greens topped with crumbled bleu cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots
Black & Bleu
6 oz. sirloin charbroiled with caramelized onions & mushrooms over a fresh bed of spinach topped with strawberries & crumbled bleu cheese
Caesar Salad*
chopped romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shaved parmesean cheese
Apple Walnut*
diced apples, walnuts, & cranberries over a bed of house mixed greens topped with feta cheese
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens
Wraps
Ham & Cheese
ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions
Turkey & Cheese
roasted turkey, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Tuna Wrap
fresh made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Crispy Buff Chx Wrap
buffalo chicken strips, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Cheesesteak Wrap
shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & mushrooms, American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
shaved chicken breast, caramelized onions & mushrooms, American cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing
Chicken Bleu Cheese Wrap
grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, melted bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze
Grilled Salmon Wrap
grilled salmon, fresh spinach, tomato & balsamic glaze
Burgers
Classic
1/2 lb burger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, & American cheese
BBQ Bacon
1⁄2lb burger, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, Cheddar cheese & bbq sauce
Bacon Bleu
1⁄2lb burger, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions & melted bleu cheese
Mushroom Swiss
1/2 lb burger, grilled mushrooms & onions topped with swiss cheese
Prime Burger
1/2 lb burger, topped with caramelized onions, shaved prime
Handhelds
Lilli’s Club
choice of roasted turkey, ham, roast beef, or cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & American cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
crispy chicken, grilled, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on brioche bun
Grilled Reuben
grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on rye bread
Grilled Rachel
roasted turkey, homemade coleslaw, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island on rye bread
BBQ Pulled Pork
slow roasted pork, smothered in bbq sauce topped with homemade coleslaw & Provolone cheese on a brioche bun
Crab Cake
broiled or fried, house made crab cake topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onions on brioche bun
Shaved Prime Rib Panini
slow roasted prime rib shaved, topped with caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce and Provolone cheese
Cheesesteak
shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
shaved chicken breast, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese
Cuban
pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard & pickles
Turkey Pesto Panini
roasted turkey, pesto spread, roasted red peppers, spinach & Provolone
Patty Melt
8 oz. burger, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomato, on grilled rye bread
Tuna Melt
fresh made tuna, over toasted English muffin, tomato & melted American cheese
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
grilled white bread with American & Provolone cheeses, & grilled tomato add ham, turkey, or bacon
For the Kids
Breakfast Favorites
Two Eggs
any style, served with home fries & toast add sausage, bacon, or ham
Cream Chipped Beef
over home fries or toast
Steak & Eggs
10 oz. New York strip with 2 eggs any style served home fries & toast
Flatbread
bacon, ham, green peppers, & onions topped with Colby Jack cheese
Avocado Toast
avocado spread over multi-grain toast topped with poached eggs & feta cheese served with home fries
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, peppers, Colby Jack cheese & Sriracha mayo served with home fries
Egg & Cheese Bagel
2 eggs, choice of American, Colby Jack, or cheddar cheese served with home fries add bacon, sausage, or ham
Monte Cristo
turkey, ham, swiss cheese served on French toast
Breakfast On the Side
Breakfast Bread Box
Lunch/Dinner Favorites
Open Face SANDWICH
roasted turkey or roast beef over mashed potatoes served with 1 side
1⁄2 Roasted chicken
1⁄2 roasted chicken smothered in bbq sauce served with 2 sides
Chicken Fingers
crispy chicken fingers, lightly breaded, fried golden crisp served with 1 side
Encrusted Chicken
Panko encrusted chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese & pink cream sauce served with 2 side
Twin Crab Cakes
home made crab cakes, broiled or fried, served with tartar sauce and 2 sides
Broiled Salmon
8 oz. salmon topped with ginger sesame sauce served with 2 sides
Fish & Chips
beer-battered cod fillets, fried to golden crisp served with tartar sauce & french fries
Shrimp Basket
Panko encrusted butterflied shrimp served with french fries & tartar sauce
10 oz. New York Strip
char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides
14 oz. ribeye
char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides
10 oz. sirloin
char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Hard Ice Cream
Ice Cream Creations
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609