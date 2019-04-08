Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lilli's Ranch House

review star

No reviews yet

2738 Penn Avenue

West Lawn, PA 19609

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.00

add sausage, ham or bacon 2 add choice of cheese 1

Western Omelette

$9.00

broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, add choice of cheese 1

Veggie Omelette

$9.00

broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

Florentine Omelette

$10.00

spinach, tomatoes, & feta cheese

Penn Ave Omelette

$11.00

shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, & Provolone cheese

Meatlover Omelette

$10.00

bacon, sausage, ham & American cheese

Seafood Omelette

$12.00

crab & shrimp, choice of cheese

Fresh Off The Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00+

signature pancakes made from scratch served with butter and maple syrup

Banana Foster

$8.00+

sliced bananas, candied walnuts, & whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00+

French Toast

$7.00+

thick Texas toast dipped in our homemade cinnamon butter grilled golden brown. add glazed stawberries, bananas, or blueberries

Stuffed French Toast

$9.00

sweet cream cheese, candied walnuts, bananas, & strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Italian Stuffed French Toast

$9.00

Nutella, bananas, topped with Melba sauce, whipped cream, & powdered sugar

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

served with butter & syrup

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

deep fried, maple battered chicken over Belgian waffles topped with homemade cracked pepper gravy

Benedicts

Classic Benny

$11.00

grilled Canadian bacon, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Sausage Benny

$11.00

grilled sausage, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Prime Rib Benny

$12.00

shaved primed rib, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benny

$12.00

spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Lobster Benny

$14.00

lobster meat, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

Crab Benny

$14.00

lump crab meat, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce

For the Kids

KIDS EGG & HOMEFRIES

$6.00

1 egg any style, choice of bacon or sausage served with home fries & toast

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

1 slice French toast, choice of bacon or sausage served with maple syrup & butter

KIDS PANKCAKES

$6.00

2 mini pancakes, choice of sausage or bacon served with maple syrup & butter

KIDS OMELLETTE

$6.00

2 egg omelette served with a choice of bacon or sausage

Starters

Traditional Wings

$15.00

traditional or boneless, choose from: hot, mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest, Cajun butter, honey bbq

Boneless Wings

$15.00

traditional or boneless, choose from: hot, mild, ranch, bbq, honey hot, Southwest, Cajun butter, honey bbq

Quesadillas

$12.00

choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or shrimp

Loaded Fries

$10.00

bacon, Colby Jack & cheddar cheese topped with Cajun ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

pulled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce served with pita bread

Pierogies

$9.00

potato & cheese filled, sautéed with onions

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Salads

House Mixed Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots

Tuna salad

$12.00

fresh made tuna, over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

blackened seasoned salmon or shrimp over arugala mix topped with toasted almonds, strawberries & goat cheese

Blckend Shrimp Salad

$16.00

blackened seasoned salmon or shrimp over arugala mix topped with toasted almonds, strawberries & goat cheese

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

hand tossed chicken strips over mixed greens topped with crumbled bleu cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shaved carrots

Black & Bleu

$16.00

6 oz. sirloin charbroiled with caramelized onions & mushrooms over a fresh bed of spinach topped with strawberries & crumbled bleu cheese

Caesar Salad*

$11.00

chopped romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shaved parmesean cheese

Apple Walnut*

$12.00

diced apples, walnuts, & cranberries over a bed of house mixed greens topped with feta cheese

Cobb Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens

Wraps

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions

Turkey & Cheese

$13.00

roasted turkey, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Tuna Wrap

$13.00

fresh made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Crispy Buff Chx Wrap

$13.00

buffalo chicken strips, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Cheesesteak Wrap

$14.00

shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & mushrooms, American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

shaved chicken breast, caramelized onions & mushrooms, American cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing

Chicken Bleu Cheese Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, melted bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$14.00

grilled salmon, fresh spinach, tomato & balsamic glaze

Burgers

Classic

$13.00

1/2 lb burger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, & American cheese

BBQ Bacon

$14.00

1⁄2lb burger, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, Cheddar cheese & bbq sauce

Bacon Bleu

$14.00

1⁄2lb burger, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions & melted bleu cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

1/2 lb burger, grilled mushrooms & onions topped with swiss cheese

Prime Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger, topped with caramelized onions, shaved prime

Handhelds

Lilli’s Club

$13.00

choice of roasted turkey, ham, roast beef, or cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & American cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

crispy chicken, grilled, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on brioche bun

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on rye bread

Grilled Rachel

$13.00

roasted turkey, homemade coleslaw, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island on rye bread

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

slow roasted pork, smothered in bbq sauce topped with homemade coleslaw & Provolone cheese on a brioche bun

Crab Cake

$14.00

broiled or fried, house made crab cake topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onions on brioche bun

Shaved Prime Rib Panini

$15.00

slow roasted prime rib shaved, topped with caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce and Provolone cheese

Cheesesteak

$15.00

shaved prime rib, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

shaved chicken breast, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese

Cuban

$13.00

pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard & pickles

Turkey Pesto Panini

$13.00

roasted turkey, pesto spread, roasted red peppers, spinach & Provolone

Patty Melt

$13.00

8 oz. burger, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomato, on grilled rye bread

Tuna Melt

$10.00

fresh made tuna, over toasted English muffin, tomato & melted American cheese

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$10.00

grilled white bread with American & Provolone cheeses, & grilled tomato add ham, turkey, or bacon

For the Kids

KIDS MAC & FF

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FF

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER & FF

$8.00

HOT DOG & FF

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN & FF

$8.00

KIDS SIRLOIN & FF

$8.00

Soups

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Seafood Soup

$7.00+

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

French Onion

$7.50

Breakfast Favorites

Two Eggs

$7.00

any style, served with home fries & toast add sausage, bacon, or ham

Cream Chipped Beef

$10.00

over home fries or toast

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

10 oz. New York strip with 2 eggs any style served home fries & toast

Flatbread

$13.00

bacon, ham, green peppers, & onions topped with Colby Jack cheese

Avocado Toast

$11.00

avocado spread over multi-grain toast topped with poached eggs & feta cheese served with home fries

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, onions, peppers, Colby Jack cheese & Sriracha mayo served with home fries

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.00

2 eggs, choice of American, Colby Jack, or cheddar cheese served with home fries add bacon, sausage, or ham

Monte Cristo

$10.00

turkey, ham, swiss cheese served on French toast

Breakfast On the Side

3 strips of bacon

$4.00

3 sausage links

$4.00

4 slices Canadian bacon

$4.00

Home fries

$4.00

Fresh fruit

$4.00

side 2 eggs

$4.00

SIDE ONE EGG

$2.00

4 slices tomatoes

$2.00

1 side pancake

$4.00

1 side french toast

$4.00

Breakfast Bread Box

Toast w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Toast

$3.00

Toasted English Muffin

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Plain Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Sticky Buns

$5.00

Lunch/Dinner Favorites

Open Face SANDWICH

$13.00

roasted turkey or roast beef over mashed potatoes served with 1 side

1⁄2 Roasted chicken

$20.00

1⁄2 roasted chicken smothered in bbq sauce served with 2 sides

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

crispy chicken fingers, lightly breaded, fried golden crisp served with 1 side

Encrusted Chicken

$23.00

Panko encrusted chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese & pink cream sauce served with 2 side

Twin Crab Cakes

$26.00

home made crab cakes, broiled or fried, served with tartar sauce and 2 sides

Broiled Salmon

$26.00

8 oz. salmon topped with ginger sesame sauce served with 2 sides

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer-battered cod fillets, fried to golden crisp served with tartar sauce & french fries

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Panko encrusted butterflied shrimp served with french fries & tartar sauce

10 oz. New York Strip

$25.00

char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides

14 oz. ribeye

$32.00

char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides

10 oz. sirloin

$27.00

char-broiled to perfection, served with 2 sides

Lunch/Dinner Sides

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$5.00

HONEY GLAZED CARROTS

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

MIXED VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$5.00

No Side

Soft Serve

Kids Soft

$3.50

Small Soft

$4.50

Large Soft

$5.50

Hard Ice Cream

Kids

$4.50

Small

$5.50

Large

$6.50

Ice Cream Creations

Banana Split

$9.99

Vanilla, Chocolate, & strawberry atop a banana, topped with strawberry, pineapple & peach topping, lots of whip cream, sprinkle of nuts and a cherry on top

Rustler

$5.95

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, peanuts, marshmallow sauce & cherry

Beverages

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.25

Coconut Snowball

$7.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Dark Side of the Moon

$7.25

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$7.25

Peanut Butter explosion

$7.25

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.25

Keylime Pie

$7.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

2738 Penn Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609

Directions

