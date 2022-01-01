Ephrata restaurants you'll love

Go
Ephrata restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ephrata

Ephrata's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Ephrata restaurants

Aromas Del Sur image

 

Aromas Del Sur

548 S State St, Ephrata

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$15.00
Marinated top round steak grilled and topped with Hogao (scallions and tomatoes). Served with a side of white rice, pinto beans and patacones
Yuca Frita$4.00
​Yuca is similar in shape to a sweet potato, but with a rough, brown, waxy skin that looks more like a tree root than a regular potato.
Yuca is more calorically dense than a potato, but it also has more fiber and protein and less sugar. Served with mayo-ketchup sauce
Arroz Con Pollo$13.00
Shredded chicken breast mixed with seasoned yellow rice, peas and carrots. Served with a side of salad and plantains
More about Aromas Del Sur
Olde Lincoln House image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Olde Lincoln House

1398 W Main St, Ephrata

Avg 4.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lincoln Fries$9.00
fries baked with cheddar cheese & bacon; topped with lettuce,
diced tomato & our house bistro sauce
Buffalo Shrimp$10.00
beer battered shrimp tossed in wing sauce;
served with celery & bleu cheese
Bourbon Barrel Burger$13.00
6 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with bourbon caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, bacon, tomato jam
More about Olde Lincoln House
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

 

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata

1763 West Main St, ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99
Cheese Steak sub
With sauce & sautéed onions.
Large Cheeseburger Sub$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99
More about Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata
Black Forest Brewery image

 

Black Forest Brewery

301 West Main Street, Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Forest Burger$14.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with Muenster Cheese, Bacon and our own Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with chips, unless you add fries
BFB Burrito$14.00
Grilled Filet Tips with Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar-jack Cheese and Sour Cream. Stuffed inside a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
Grilled Cheese CheeseBurger$12.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with American Cheese in between Texas Toast
More about Black Forest Brewery
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine

433 North Reading Road, Ephrata

Avg 4.7 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ephrata

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ephrata to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston