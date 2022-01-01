Ephrata restaurants you'll love
Aromas Del Sur
548 S State St, Ephrata
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$15.00
Marinated top round steak grilled and topped with Hogao (scallions and tomatoes). Served with a side of white rice, pinto beans and patacones
|Yuca Frita
|$4.00
Yuca is similar in shape to a sweet potato, but with a rough, brown, waxy skin that looks more like a tree root than a regular potato.
Yuca is more calorically dense than a potato, but it also has more fiber and protein and less sugar. Served with mayo-ketchup sauce
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$13.00
Shredded chicken breast mixed with seasoned yellow rice, peas and carrots. Served with a side of salad and plantains
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Olde Lincoln House
1398 W Main St, Ephrata
|Popular items
|Lincoln Fries
|$9.00
fries baked with cheddar cheese & bacon; topped with lettuce,
diced tomato & our house bistro sauce
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$10.00
beer battered shrimp tossed in wing sauce;
served with celery & bleu cheese
|Bourbon Barrel Burger
|$13.00
6 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with bourbon caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, bacon, tomato jam
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata
1763 West Main St, ephrata
|Popular items
|Small Cheeseburger Sub
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99
|Cheese Steak sub
With sauce & sautéed onions.
|Large Cheeseburger Sub
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99
Black Forest Brewery
301 West Main Street, Ephrata
|Popular items
|Black Forest Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with Muenster Cheese, Bacon and our own Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with chips, unless you add fries
|BFB Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled Filet Tips with Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar-jack Cheese and Sour Cream. Stuffed inside a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
|Grilled Cheese CheeseBurger
|$12.00
6 oz Handcrafted Burger, topped with American Cheese in between Texas Toast