  • Home
  • /
  • Ephrata
  • /
  • Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata Located on Route 322

review star

No reviews yet

1763 West Main St

ephrata, PA 17522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16" Cheese Pizza
FRENCH FRIES
CHEESEBURGER SUB

HANDCRAFTED SUBS

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB

Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

CALI CHICKEN SUB

Your choice of meat, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

CALI STEAK SUB

Your choice of meat, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

CHEESE STEAK SUB

With sauce & sautéed onions.

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB

With sauce & sautéed onions.

STEAK PIZZAIOLA SUB

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served as a grinder.

TWO COUSINS SPECIAL CHEESE STEAK SUB

Steak, sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers, onions & mushrooms.

BEEF TACO WRAP

$8.99

Our most popular-a flavorful combination of seasoned meat melted chedar chesse,lettuce,tomatoes,salsa & sour cream

CHICKEN TACO WRAP

$8.99

Our most popular-a flavorful combination of seasoned meat melted chedar chesse,lettuce,tomatoes,salsa & sour cream

SPECIAL CHEESEBURGER

Crispy chicken prolong cheese ranch, hot sauce light toast

CHEESEBURGER SUB

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99

CHICKEN RANCHER SUB.

Juicy Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Topped With Melted Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses, Dressed With Buttermilk Ranch, Lettuce & Tomatoes.

CHICKEN BUFFALO MELT SUB.

Crispy chicken provolone cheese ranch, hot sauce light toast

CORDON BLUE SUB

Fresh grilled chicken breast,slice ham, melted provolone cheese &buttermilk ranch

CRISPY CHICKEN SUB

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Honey Mustard.

ROYAL SUB.

A delicious combo 0f sizzling Italian sausage,griled capicola ham & melted provolone cheese toped with lettuce & tomatoes

FISH SUB

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS SUB

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SAUCE, FRIED ONIONS

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

VEAL PARMESAN SUB

Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.

CLUB SUB

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese & mayo.

GRILLED VEGGIES SUB

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, tomato & mayo topped with lettuce.

HAM & CHEESE SUB

Ham, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar.

ITALIAN SUB

Ham, salami, provolone, oil & vinegar.

MEDITERRANEAN VEGGIE SUB

Hand-Cut Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pesto, Sprinkled With Feta Cheese & Topped With Romaine Lettuce & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

MIXED CHEESE SUB

Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, oil & vinegar.

SALAMI & CHEESE SUB

Genoa salami, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar.

SUPER ITALIAN SUB

Ham, salami, spicy capicola ham, provolone, oil & vinegar.

TUNA SUB

Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese & mayo.

TURKEY SUB

Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.

SPECIALTY DINNERS

"NEW" LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$18.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH SHRIMP IN A PINK SAUCE

BAKED ZITI PARMESAN

$13.99

Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheese. Baked to perfection!

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$13.99

Add Alfredo Sauce 1.50.

CHEESE TORTELLINI SPECIAL

$16.99

In a bacon & spinach creamy pink vodka sauce.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$16.99

Tender Grilled chicken breast, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO

$16.99

Tender Grilled chicken breast, Brocoli in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

CHICKEN BREAST FRESH MUSHROOMS MARSALA WINE SERVE OVER LINGUINI

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.99

Served with Spaghetti .

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.49

Served with Spaghetti .

LINGUINI WITH CLAMS ALFREDO SAUCE

$16.99

Your choice of white wine sauce , Alfredo or marinara sauce.

LINGUINI WITH CLAMS MARINERA SAUCE

$13.99

Your choice of white wine sauce , Alfredo or marinara sauce.

LINGUNI WITH CLAMS WHITE WINE SAUCE

$16.99

LINGUINI CLAMS WITHE WINE WINE SAUCE

MEAT LASAGNA

$14.99

Four layers of pasta heaven! Covered with our famous marinara sauce, seasoned ground beef, selected herbs, and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

MEAT RAVIOLI

$13.99

Add Alfredo Sauce

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$13.99

Mild Italian sausage, green peppers with sweet red onions in our homemade marinara sauce over Penne Pasta.

SEAFOOD LINGUINI

$16.99

Medley of claims, mussels & shrimp in a white wine sauce.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$16.99

Freshly cooked shrimp, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce. Add Broccoli, mushrooms or tomatoes 1.50 ea.

SHRIMP BROCOLI ALFREDO

$16.99

Sauteed Shrimp & Broccoli, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

STUFFED SHELLS

$15.99

With Meat Sauce.

TUSCAN CHICKEN

$16.99

Served On A Creamy Alfredo Pesto Sauce Over Penne Pasta.

TWO COUSINS PENNE

$14.99

SERVED WITH MUSHROOMS AND MEAT SAUCE

VEAL PARMESAN

$16.99

Served with Spaghetti .

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALS

$12.99

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$14.99

SPAGHETTI MARINERA SAUCE

$10.99

MANICOTTI

$14.99

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$13.99

TORTELLINI PRIMAVERA

$16.99

Sautéed mushroom, tomatoes and peas on a creamy Alfredo sauce

KIDS MENU

MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

SPAGHETTI WITH SAUCE KIDS

$7.99

Add 2 Meatballs 2.99 Alfredo Sauce 1.99

3 MEAT RAVIOLI

$7.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI KIDS

$7.99

2 KIDS CHICKEN FINGER & FRIES

$7.99

2 STUFFED SHELLS WITH SAUCE KIDS

$7.99

ADD ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.99

1 SLICES & SALAD

$7.99

FRIED RAVIOLI 5 PCS

$5.99

KIDS MAC 'N CHEESE BITES

$5.99

KIDS Tater Tots Kids

$3.99

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.99

TIRAMISU

$5.79

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.79

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

STARTERS & SIDE ORDERS

12pc GARLIC KNOTS

$5.99

6pc GARLIC KNOTS

$3.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.19

BREAD LARGE

$1.35

BREAD SMALL

$1.00

BROCCOLI BITES

$6.99

BRUSCHETTA

$7.99

Cauliflower

$6.49Out of stock

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

CHEESE WAFFLE FRIES

$5.99

CHIPS LARGE BAG

$3.49

CHIPS SMALL BAG

$2.99

CORN NUGGETS

$6.49

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

FRIED CALAMARI

$9.49Out of stock

FRIED MUSHROOMS (13 pc)

$6.99Out of stock

FRIED RAVIOLI

$7.99

JALAPENOS PEPPERS

$7.99

Loaded TATER TOTS

$7.99

MAC & CHESSE BITESs

$9.29

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

MUSSELS

$11.49

ONION RINGS

$6.49

PIEROGIS

$6.49

PIZZA DOUGHT LARGE

$3.50

PIZZA FRIES

$7.99

SHRIMP BASKET & FRIES

$9.49

SIDE CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.29

Extra dipping sauce 0.79

SIDE CHEESY GARLIC GLUTUN FREE BREAD

$6.99

SIDE GARLIC BBREAD

$3.99

SIDE GLUTUN FREE GARLIC BREAD

$3.49

SIDE MEAT BALLS 2

$4.79

SIDE MEAT BALLS 4 Pcs

$6.99

SIDE ORDER SPECIAL

$9.99

STEAK NACHO PLATTER

$8.99

Crispy Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños. Served with Salsa and sour crème on side.

SWEET POTATOES FRIES

$4.29

WAFFLE FREIS

$4.99

WINGS & MORE

(6) 7.99 (12) 10.99 (24) 18.99 Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.

6

$10.99

Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.

12

$14.99

Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.

24

$27.99

Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.

CHICKEN FINGER

$9.29

FISH & FRIES

$10.49

Beer Battered Cod Fish, and served with fried and side of Tartar sauce

48

$57.99

SALADS

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, fresh mushrooms, ham, provolone cheese, salami and a scoop of homemade tuna mix.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons. With Chicken 9.99, With Shrimp 10.99

CAPRESE SALAD

$8.99

Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh basil leaves, olive oil, and balsamic glaze

CHEESEBURGUER SALAD

$10.59

CHEF SALAD

$10.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey and provolone cheese.

CRYSPI CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Iceberg Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & sweet peppers.

FISH SALAD

$11.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta & shredded parmesan cheese. With Chicken 10.99, With Shrimp 11.99

GRILLEDE CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons.

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$11.99

Chicken 9.99 Beef 9.99 Shrimp 11.99 Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side.

STEACK SALAD

$11.99

Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons topped with chopped steak, fried onions and melted American cheese.

TACO SALAD BEEF

$11.79

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Beef 9.99

TACO SALAD CHICKEN

$11.79

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Chicken 9.99

TACO SALAD SHRIMP

$13.49

Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Shrimp 11.99

TUNA SALAD

$10.49

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives; croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.

QUESADILLAS

A flour tortilla filled, folded in half & grilled. Served with a side of mild salsa & sour cream. Chicken Quesadilla Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar. Western Quesadilla Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar. Cheesesteak Quesadilla Fresh chopped steak, sautéed onions & mozzarella. Shrimp Quesadilla Provolone, mozzarella & cheddar.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar.

WESTERN QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar.

CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA

$8.49

Fresh chopped steak, sautéed onions & mozzarella.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$9.49

Provolone, mozzarella & cheddar.

CHEESY QUESADILLA

$7.99

HOUSE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Ham Mushrooms and mozzarella & Cheddar

PASTA CREATIONS

Fettucini

$8.99

Penne

$8.99

Spaghetti (thin)

$8.99

Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Meat Ravioli

$9.99

Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Tortellini

$9.99

Gluten Free Penne

$10.49

Linguini

$8.99

Farfalle (Bow Tie)

$8.99

PIZZA CREATIONS

Personal 10" Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Medium 14" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Sicilian 16" x 16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

$15.99

Take Two Personal Pizza Deal

$16.99

Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!

Take Two Medium Pizza Deal

$26.99

Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!

Take Two Large Pizza Deal

$29.99

Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!

1/2 Large Gourmet Pizzas

$21.98

1/2 Medium Gourmet Pizzas

$18.99

1\2 Personal Gourmet

$12.49

WHITE PIZZAS

10" 5 Cheese

$10.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses

14" 5 Cheese

$15.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses

16" 5 Cheese

$17.99

A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses

10" White Pizza

$10.99

14" White Pizza

$15.99

16" White Pizza

$17.99

10" Florentine

$11.99

Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!

14" Florentine

$17.99

Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!

16" Florentine

$19.99

Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!

10" Spinach & Tomato

$10.99

14" Spinach & Tomato

$15.99

16" Spinach & Tomato

$17.99

GOURMET BRICK OVEN PIZZAS

Personal Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza

$12.19

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.

Personal Breakfast Pizza

$12.19

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.

Personal Buffalo chicken Pizza

$12.49

Hot sauce, fresh chicken breast, bleu & mozzarella cheese.

Personal Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.49

Steak, onion mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.19

Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Personal Italian Pizza

$12.19

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.49

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.

Personal Ranch Romano Pizza

$12.19

No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

Personal Supreme Pizza

$12.49

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.

Personal Steak Taco Pizza

$12.49

Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.

Personal Veggie Lovers’ Pizza

$12.19

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.

Personal Chessesteack Pizza

$12.49

Personal BBQ CHX PIZZA

$12.49

BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.

Personal Hawaiin Pizza

$12.49

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Personal Philly Steak Pizza

$12.49

Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.

Personal Sweet Chili Chx

$12.49

Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).

Personal Loaded Steak Pizza

$12.49

Personal Margarita Pizza

$12.19

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil

Personal Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.19

Personal Bacon Chessburguer Pizza

$12.19

PERSONAL RUDY SPECIAL

$12.49

SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Medium Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza

$18.19

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.

Medium Breakfast Pizza

$18.19

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.

Medium Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.49

Steak, onion mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

Medium BBQ Chx Pizza

$18.49

BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.49

Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Medium Italian Pizza

$18.19

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.49

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.

Medium Ranch Romano Piza

$18.19

No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

Medium Supreme Pizza

$18.49

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.

Medium Steak Taco Pizza

$18.49

Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.

Medium Veggie Lovers’ Piza

$18.19

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.

Medium Hawaiin Pizza

$18.49

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Medium Buffalo Chx Pizza

$18.49

BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.

Medium Sweet Chili Pizza

$20.49

Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).

Medium Philly Steak Pizza

$18.49

Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.

Medium Bacon Chesseburguer Pizza

$18.19

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

Med Loaded Steak Pizza

$18.49

Medium Margarita Pizza

$18.19

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil

MEDIUM RUDY SPECIAL

$18.49

SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Large Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza

$20.99

A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.

Large Breakfast Pizza

$20.99

Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.

Large Buffalo chicken Pizza

$21.29

Hot sauce, fresh chicken breast, bleu & mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.29

Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

Large Bacon Chessburguer Pizza

$21.29

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.29

Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Large Italian Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.29

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.

Large Ranch Romano Pizza

$20.99

No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.

Large SUB PIZZA

$27.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$21.29

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.

Large Taco Pizza

$21.29

Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.

Large Veggie Lovers’ Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.

Large BBQ Chx Pizza

$21.29

BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.

Large Hawain Pizza

$20.49

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Large Sweet Chili Pizza

$21.29

Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).

Large Philly Steak Pizza

$21.29

Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.

Large Loaded Steak Piza

$21.29

Large Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Large Loaded Steak Pizza

$21.29

Large Margarita Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil

Large Pizza Sanwich

$27.99

LARGE RUDY SPECIAL

$21.99

SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE

STROMBOLI & CALZONES

Buffalo Chx Personal Boli

$11.99

Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak- Personal Boli

$11.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cheesesteak- Personal Boli

$11.99

Chicken Broccoli- Personal Boli

$11.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.

Chicken Ranch- Personal Boli

$11.99

Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Chicken- Personal Boli

$11.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cordon Bleu- Personal Boli

$11.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.

Ham & Cheese- Personal Boli

$10.99

Ham Calzone- Personal

$10.99

Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Hawaiian- Personal Boli

$10.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.

House- Personal Boli

$10.99

Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.

Meat Lovers- Personal Boli

$11.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lover’s Boli- Personal

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.

Parmizone Boli Personal

$11.99

Sliced home-style meatballs with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses.

Personal Pepperoni Boli

$10.99

Steak- Personal Boli

$11.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Personal Boli

$11.99

With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.

Two Cousins- Personal Boli

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.

Veggie Calzone- Personal

$10.99

Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Veggie- Personal Boli

$10.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

Cheesesteak- Medium Boli

$15.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cheesesteak- Medium Boli

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli- Medium Boli

$14.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.

Chicken Ranch- Medium Boli

$15.99

Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Chicken- Medium Boli

$15.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cordon Bleu- Medium Boli

$15.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.

Ham & Cheese Medium Boli

$13.99

Ham Calzone- Medium

$13.99

Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Hawaiian- Medium Boli

$13.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.

House- Medium Boli

$13.99

Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.

Meat Lovers- Medium Boli

$14.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lover’s Boli- Medium Boli

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.

Parmizone Boli Medium

$13.99

Steak- Medium Boli

$15.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Medium Boli

$15.99

With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.

Two Cousins- Medium Boli

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.

Veggie Calzone- Medium Boli

$13.99

Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Veggie- Medium Boli

$13.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chx Medium Boli

$15.99

Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.

Medium Pepperoni Boli

$13.99

Cheesesteak- Large Boli

$19.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cheesesteak- Large Boli

$19.99

Chicken Broccoli- Large Boli

$18.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.

Chicken Ranch- Large Boli

$19.99

Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Chicken- Large Boli

$19.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

Cordon Bleu- Large Boli

$19.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.

Ham & Cheese- Large Boli

$16.99

Ham Calzone- Large

$16.99

Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Hawaiian- Large Boli

$16.99

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.

House- Large Boli

$16.99

Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.

Meat Lovers- Large Boli

$18.99

This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lover’s Boli- Large

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.

Meatball Parmizone Boli Large

$19.99

Steak- Large Boli

$19.99

Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.

TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Large Boli

$19.99

With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.

Two Cousins- Large Boli

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.

Veggie Calzone- Large

$16.99

Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.

Veggie- Large Boli

$16.99

Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Large Boli

$19.99

Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.

Large Pepperoni Boli

$16.99

PIZZA SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$2.49

GOURMET SLICE

$3.50

PIZZA SANWICH

$5.99

Sicilian

$3.99

SPECIALS OF THE DAY

ITALIAN WEDDING

$4.99+

CREAM OF MUSHROOMS

$4.99+

CREAM OF TOMATOE

$3.99+

CLAM CHOWDER

$5.99+Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

CHICKEN CORN NOODLE

$5.99+Out of stock

CREAM OF BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR

$4.99+

Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Served with a small house salad and garlic bread. Spinach Ravioli in a creamy pesto sauce tossed with grilled shrimp. Garnished with a garlic crostini

Chesse Ravioli Meat Sauce

$13.99

Meat Ravioli Meat Sauce

$13.99

FAMILY PASTA DEALS

Combine any of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and Garlic Bread.

Pick 2

$31.99

Combine any 2 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.

Pick 4

$65.99

Combine any 4 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.

Pick 6

$99.99

Combine any 6 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAGRETE

$0.99

SIDE GARLIC DIPING SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE HONEY MUSTAR

$0.99

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE CESARE

$0.99

SIDE CREAMY ITALIAN

$0.99

SIDE FRENCH

$0.99

SEDE GREEK

$0.99

SIDE HOUSE ITALIAN

$0.99

SIDE LIGHT ITALIAN

$0.99

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE Side of Barbecue Sauce

$0.99

SIDE BLUE CHESSE

$0.99

Side Of Creamy Italian

$0.99

SIDE HOT SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE MILD SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE

$1.25

SIDE RANCH

$0.99

SIDE FIRED RAOSTED

$0.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SIDE THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.99

Salsa

Salsa

$0.99

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Cherry Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Sprite

$3.49

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.49

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.49

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$3.49

2 Liter Fanta Pineapple

$3.49Out of stock

2 Liter Fanta Grape

$3.49

2 Liter Coke Zero Sugar

$3.49

2 Liter Lemonade

$3.49

2 Liter FRESCA (NEW) GRAPEFRUIT CITRUS

$3.49Out of stock

Monster Energy

$2.10Out of stock

Monster Watermelon

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Coke Caffiene Free 20oz

$2.20Out of stock

20oz Coke

$2.49

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.49

20oz Sprite

$2.49

20 Oz Ginger Ale

$2.49

20 oz Mello Yello

$2.49

20oz Root Beer

$2.49

20 oz Fanta Pineapple

$2.49

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.49

20oz Fanta Grape

$2.49

20oz Coke Zero

$2.49

20 Oz Lemonade

$2.49

Coca Cola glass

$2.49

Fanta Orange Glass

$2.49

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$2.90

BOYLAN CANE COLA

$2.90

BOYLAN Creamy RED BIRCH Beer

$2.90

BOYLAN CREME

$2.90

BOYLAN GINGER ALE

$2.90

BOYLAN GRAPE

$2.90

BOYLAN ORANGE

$2.90

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$2.90

BOYLAN SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.90

BOYLAN BIRCH BEER

$2.90

Water Bottle

$1.80

Chocolate Milk YUP

$2.05

Milk

$1.65

Coffee/Te

$1.50

Pitcher

$7.99

Lg Fountain Coke

$2.39

Lg Fountain Diet Coke

$2.39

Lg Fountain Cherry Coke

$2.39

Lg Fountain Root Beer

$2.39

Lg Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.39

Lg Mello Yello

$2.39

Lg UnSweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.39

Lg Fountain Rasberry Tea

$2.39

Lg Fountain Green Tea

$2.39

Lg Foutain Sprite

$2.39

Lg Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Small Fountain Drinks (kids)

$1.50

Golden Peak Georgia Peach

$2.05Out of stock

Joes Tea Clasic Lemonade

$3.10

Organic Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.05

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.89

"NEW"Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$1.89

Minute Maid Apple juice

$1.89

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape juice

$1.89

Minute Maid Orange juice

$1.89

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$2.05Out of stock

Peace Tea + Lemonade

$2.05

Peace Tea PEACHY

$2.05

Tea Honest Organic Tea (Berry Hibiscus)

$2.05Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte

$2.25Out of stock

Joes Teal Half & Half

$3.10Out of stock

JOE TEA MANGO LEMONADE

$3.10Out of stock

MASH POMEGRANATE BLUBERRY

$2.49Out of stock

MASH POMEGRANATE BLUEBERRY

$2.49Out of stock

Fanta Can Caffine Free

$1.50Out of stock

MASH RIPE MANGO BLOOD ORANGE

$2.49Out of stock

Merchandising

Clusters with two cousins logo

$20.00

Dinners

Sm Tray Lasagna

$79.00

Sm Tray Stuffed Shells

$54.00

Sm Tray Meat Ravioli

$54.00

Sm Tray Cheese Ravioli

$54.00

Sm Tray Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$59.99

Sm Tray Cheese Tortellini Primavera

$58.00

Sm Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$54.00

Sm Tray Fettuccine Joe’s Style

$56.00

Sm Tray Chicken Marsala

$61.00

Sm Tray Baked Ziti

$54.00

Sm Tray Two Cousin’s Baked Ziti

$58.00

Sm Tray Meat & Cheese Tortellini

$54.00

Sm Tray Chicken Parmigiana Platter

$58.00

Sm Tray Chicken Parm With Spaghetti

$54.00

Sm Tray Pan Of Meatballs

$36.00

Sm Tray Penne A La Vodka

$54.00

6 Tuna Scoops

$15.00

Sm Tray Of Penne Vodka W Chicken

$58.00

Sm Tray Meat Tort Primavera

$58.00

Sm Tray Eggplant Parm

$53.00

Sm Rollatini Stuffed Steak

$75.00

Sm Veggie Lasagna

$60.00

S Ck Finger Platter

$27.00

S Tray Sausage Peppers

$36.00

S Tray Penne Vodka W Meatballs

$58.00

Lg Tray Lasagna

$91.00

Lg Tray Stuffed Shells

$84.00

Lg Tray Meat Ravioli

$84.00

Lg Tray Cheese Ravioli

$84.00

Lg Tray Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$84.00

Lg Tray Cheese Tortellini Primavera

$91.00

Lg Tray Chx Brocoli Alfredo

$89.99

Lg Tray Fettuccine Joe’s Style

$86.00

Lg Tray Chicken Marsala

$103.00

Lg Tray Baked Ziti

$84.00

Lg Tray Two Cousin’s Baked Ziti

$110.00

Lg Tray Meat & Cheese Tortellini

$84.00

Lg Tray Chicken Parmigiana Platter

$91.00

Lg Tray Chicken Parm With Spaghetti

$84.00

Lg Tray Pan Of Meatballs

$59.99

Lg Tray Penna Chicken Vodka Sauce

$110.00

Lg Mixed Ravioli

$84.00

Lg Tray Manicotti

$85.00

Lg Tray Ziti W/meatballs

$90.00

Chicken Finger Platter

$60.00

Lg Tray Spaghetti W Sauce

$80.00

Lg Penne Shrimp Vodka

$100.00

Chx Brocolibalfredo

$67.99

Lg Tray Of Penne Vodka Sauce

$84.99

Salads

Small TrayGrilled Chicken Salad

$37.00

Small Tray Antipasto Salad

$39.00

Small Tray Greek Salad

$37.00

Small Tray Chicken Caesar Salad

$39.00

Small Tray Fried Chicken Salad

$37.00

Small Tray Tossed Salad

$34.00

Small Tray Mediterranean Salad

$37.00

Small Tray Chef Salad

$36.00

Small Tray Shrimp Salad

$41.00

Small Tray Caesar Salad

$37.00

Tuna Platter

$15.00

Sm Tray Taco Salad

$37.00

Large Tray Grilled Chicken Salad

$51.00

Large Tray Antipasto Salad

$56.00

Large Tray Greek Salad

$51.00

Large Tray Chicken Caesar Salad

$59.99

Large Tray Fried Chicken Salad

$51.00

Large Tray Tossed Salad

$59.99

Large Tray Mediterranean Salad

$51.00

Large Tray Chef Salad

$69.99

Large Tray Shrimp Salad

$59.00

Large Tray Caesar Salad

$51.00

Large Italian Salad

$34.99

3 Foot Party Subs

3ft Italian Hoagie

$35.00

3ft American Sub

$40.00

3ft Salami & Cheese Mixed Cheese

$35.00

3ft Special Two Cousin’s Sub

$42.00

3ft Ham & Cheese

$35.00

3ft Roast Beef

$40.00

3ft Club Sub

$40.00

3ft Super Italian

$40.00

3ft Capicola & Provolone

$40.00

3ft Turkey

$40.00

3ft Beef Cheese Steak

$59.99

3ft Chicken Steak

$59.99

3 Foot Veggie Sub

$30.00

WRAPS

$227.50

Appetizers

Garlic Knots- 1/2 Tray

$15.99

Wings- 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Chicken Fingers- 1/2 Tray

$43.99

Tray of French Fries- 1/2 Tray

$9.99

Garlic Bread- 1/2 Tray

$3.99

Canoli

$39.99

Garlic Knots- Full Pan

$21.99

Wings- Full Pan

$96.00

Chicken Fingers- Full Pan

$44.99

Tray of French Fries- Full Pan

$19.99

Garlic Bread- Full Pan

$7.99

Quesadillas

$186.00

Cookies Full Pan

$55.00

Subs

Mixed Colds Subs

$49.99

Side of Pickles, Olives, Sweet Peppers & Banana Peppers

$2.00

Meatball Sliders

$24.99

Entrees

Pasta Marinara 1/2 Pan

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Pan

$34.99

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$39.99

Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$39.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo 1/2 Pan

$54.00

Two Cousins Penne 1/2 Pan

$29.99

Baked Penne 1/2 Pan

$27.99

Cheesy Penne 1/2 Pan

$27.99

Spinach & Mozz Ravioli 1/2 Pan

$27.99

Sausage & Pepper 1/2 Pan

$35.99

BBQ Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Pan

$49.99

Pasta Marinara- Full Pan

$36.99

Chicken Parmesan- Full Pan

$64.99

Meat Lasagna- Full Pan

$69.99

Vegetable Lasagna- Full Pan

$69.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo- Full Pan

$64.99

Two Cousins Penne- Full Pan

$57.99

Baked Penne- Full Pan

$54.99

Cheesy Penne- Full Pan

$54.99

Spinach & Mozz Ravioli- Full Pan

$54.99

Sausage & Pepper- Full Pan

$69.99

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full Pan

$89.99

Sharp Shopper

$10.00

SUPER BOWL

3 FT PARTY SUBS

$29.99

24 WINGS + 24 BONLESS WINGS

$59.99

2 LARGE CHESSE PIZZAS + 12 BONELES WINGS

$22.99

Valentine

Dessert for Valentine

Med Cheese and 12 bonlees wings

$21.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1763 West Main St, ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata image

Similar restaurants in your area

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Wired Cup
orange starNo Reviews
440 N Reading Rd Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Aromas Del Sur
orange starNo Reviews
548 S State St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
Misty Lane Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ephrata

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ephrata
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston