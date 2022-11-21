Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata Located on Route 322
1763 West Main St
ephrata, PA 17522
Popular Items
HANDCRAFTED SUBS
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK SUB
Chicken steak & sautéed onions on hot sauce, American & bleu cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.
CALI CHICKEN SUB
Your choice of meat, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
CALI STEAK SUB
Your choice of meat, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
CHEESE STEAK SUB
With sauce & sautéed onions.
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SUB
With sauce & sautéed onions.
STEAK PIZZAIOLA SUB
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served as a grinder.
TWO COUSINS SPECIAL CHEESE STEAK SUB
Steak, sautéed onions, sauce, green peppers, onions & mushrooms.
BEEF TACO WRAP
Our most popular-a flavorful combination of seasoned meat melted chedar chesse,lettuce,tomatoes,salsa & sour cream
CHICKEN TACO WRAP
Our most popular-a flavorful combination of seasoned meat melted chedar chesse,lettuce,tomatoes,salsa & sour cream
SPECIAL CHEESEBURGER
Crispy chicken prolong cheese ranch, hot sauce light toast
CHEESEBURGER SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo. Add Bacon .99
CHICKEN RANCHER SUB.
Juicy Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Topped With Melted Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses, Dressed With Buttermilk Ranch, Lettuce & Tomatoes.
CHICKEN BUFFALO MELT SUB.
Crispy chicken provolone cheese ranch, hot sauce light toast
CORDON BLUE SUB
Fresh grilled chicken breast,slice ham, melted provolone cheese &buttermilk ranch
CRISPY CHICKEN SUB
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Honey Mustard.
ROYAL SUB.
A delicious combo 0f sizzling Italian sausage,griled capicola ham & melted provolone cheese toped with lettuce & tomatoes
FISH SUB
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS SUB
MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SAUCE, FRIED ONIONS
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
SAUSAGE PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
VEAL PARMESAN SUB
Toasted roll with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella.
CLUB SUB
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese & mayo.
GRILLED VEGGIES SUB
Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, tomato & mayo topped with lettuce.
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Ham, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar.
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone, oil & vinegar.
MEDITERRANEAN VEGGIE SUB
Hand-Cut Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pesto, Sprinkled With Feta Cheese & Topped With Romaine Lettuce & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
MIXED CHEESE SUB
Provolone, American, mozzarella cheese, oil & vinegar.
SALAMI & CHEESE SUB
Genoa salami, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar.
SUPER ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, spicy capicola ham, provolone, oil & vinegar.
TUNA SUB
Our homemade tuna mix, American cheese & mayo.
TURKEY SUB
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.
SPECIALTY DINNERS
"NEW" LOBSTER RAVIOLI
LOBSTER RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH SHRIMP IN A PINK SAUCE
BAKED ZITI PARMESAN
Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheese. Baked to perfection!
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Add Alfredo Sauce 1.50.
CHEESE TORTELLINI SPECIAL
In a bacon & spinach creamy pink vodka sauce.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Tender Grilled chicken breast, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.
CHICKEN BROCOLI ALFREDO
Tender Grilled chicken breast, Brocoli in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.
CHICKEN MARSALA
CHICKEN BREAST FRESH MUSHROOMS MARSALA WINE SERVE OVER LINGUINI
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Served with Spaghetti .
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Served with Spaghetti .
LINGUINI WITH CLAMS ALFREDO SAUCE
Your choice of white wine sauce , Alfredo or marinara sauce.
LINGUINI WITH CLAMS MARINERA SAUCE
Your choice of white wine sauce , Alfredo or marinara sauce.
LINGUNI WITH CLAMS WHITE WINE SAUCE
LINGUINI CLAMS WITHE WINE WINE SAUCE
MEAT LASAGNA
Four layers of pasta heaven! Covered with our famous marinara sauce, seasoned ground beef, selected herbs, and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
MEAT RAVIOLI
Add Alfredo Sauce
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
Mild Italian sausage, green peppers with sweet red onions in our homemade marinara sauce over Penne Pasta.
SEAFOOD LINGUINI
Medley of claims, mussels & shrimp in a white wine sauce.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Freshly cooked shrimp, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce. Add Broccoli, mushrooms or tomatoes 1.50 ea.
SHRIMP BROCOLI ALFREDO
Sauteed Shrimp & Broccoli, in homemade Alfredo Parmesan Cheese Sauce.
STUFFED SHELLS
With Meat Sauce.
TUSCAN CHICKEN
Served On A Creamy Alfredo Pesto Sauce Over Penne Pasta.
TWO COUSINS PENNE
SERVED WITH MUSHROOMS AND MEAT SAUCE
VEAL PARMESAN
Served with Spaghetti .
SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALS
SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE
SPAGHETTI MARINERA SAUCE
MANICOTTI
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
TORTELLINI PRIMAVERA
Sautéed mushroom, tomatoes and peas on a creamy Alfredo sauce
KIDS MENU
MAC & CHEESE
SPAGHETTI WITH SAUCE KIDS
Add 2 Meatballs 2.99 Alfredo Sauce 1.99
3 MEAT RAVIOLI
CHEESE RAVIOLI KIDS
2 KIDS CHICKEN FINGER & FRIES
2 STUFFED SHELLS WITH SAUCE KIDS
ADD ALFREDO SAUCE
1 SLICES & SALAD
FRIED RAVIOLI 5 PCS
KIDS MAC 'N CHEESE BITES
KIDS Tater Tots Kids
DESSERTS
STARTERS & SIDE ORDERS
12pc GARLIC KNOTS
6pc GARLIC KNOTS
BACON CHEESE FRIES
BREAD LARGE
BREAD SMALL
BROCCOLI BITES
BRUSCHETTA
Cauliflower
CHEESE FRIES
CHEESE WAFFLE FRIES
CHIPS LARGE BAG
CHIPS SMALL BAG
CORN NUGGETS
FRENCH FRIES
FRIED CALAMARI
FRIED MUSHROOMS (13 pc)
FRIED RAVIOLI
JALAPENOS PEPPERS
Loaded TATER TOTS
MAC & CHESSE BITESs
MOZZARELLA STICKS
MUSSELS
ONION RINGS
PIEROGIS
PIZZA DOUGHT LARGE
PIZZA FRIES
SHRIMP BASKET & FRIES
SIDE CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Extra dipping sauce 0.79
SIDE CHEESY GARLIC GLUTUN FREE BREAD
SIDE GARLIC BBREAD
SIDE GLUTUN FREE GARLIC BREAD
SIDE MEAT BALLS 2
SIDE MEAT BALLS 4 Pcs
SIDE ORDER SPECIAL
STEAK NACHO PLATTER
Crispy Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños. Served with Salsa and sour crème on side.
SWEET POTATOES FRIES
WAFFLE FREIS
WINGS & MORE
6
Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.
12
Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.
24
Flavors: Plain, Hot, Mild, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Ranch, (New Flavor) Sweet Chill.
CHICKEN FINGER
FISH & FRIES
Beer Battered Cod Fish, and served with fried and side of Tartar sauce
48
SALADS
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, sweet peppers, croutons, black olives, fresh mushrooms, ham, provolone cheese, salami and a scoop of homemade tuna mix.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and croutons. With Chicken 9.99, With Shrimp 10.99
CAPRESE SALAD
Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh basil leaves, olive oil, and balsamic glaze
CHEESEBURGUER SALAD
CHEF SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons. Topped with 2 rolls of ham, turkey and provolone cheese.
CRYSPI CHICKEN SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & sweet peppers.
FISH SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta & shredded parmesan cheese. With Chicken 10.99, With Shrimp 11.99
GRILLEDE CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives & croutons.
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Chicken 9.99 Beef 9.99 Shrimp 11.99 Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side.
STEACK SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons topped with chopped steak, fried onions and melted American cheese.
TACO SALAD BEEF
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Beef 9.99
TACO SALAD CHICKEN
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Chicken 9.99
TACO SALAD SHRIMP
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips, served with salsa and sour crème on the side. Shrimp 11.99
TUNA SALAD
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives; croutons topped with our homemade tuna mix and shredded mozzarella cheese.
QUESADILLAS
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar.
WESTERN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar.
CHEESESTEAK QUESADILLA
Fresh chopped steak, sautéed onions & mozzarella.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Provolone, mozzarella & cheddar.
CHEESY QUESADILLA
HOUSE QUESADILLA
Ham Mushrooms and mozzarella & Cheddar
PASTA CREATIONS
PIZZA CREATIONS
Personal 10" Cheese Pizza
Medium 14" Cheese Pizza
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Sicilian 16" x 16" Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
Take Two Personal Pizza Deal
Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!
Take Two Medium Pizza Deal
Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!
Take Two Large Pizza Deal
Two pizzas-One topping-one low price AVAILABLE ONLY TO GO!
1/2 Large Gourmet Pizzas
1/2 Medium Gourmet Pizzas
1\2 Personal Gourmet
WHITE PIZZAS
10" 5 Cheese
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses
14" 5 Cheese
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses
16" 5 Cheese
A blend of mozzarella, fresh ricotta, provolone, parmesan & cheddar cheeses
10" White Pizza
14" White Pizza
16" White Pizza
10" Florentine
Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!
14" Florentine
Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!
16" Florentine
Spinach, Mushrooms & Roasted Red Pepper. Try it with Chicken!
10" Spinach & Tomato
14" Spinach & Tomato
16" Spinach & Tomato
GOURMET BRICK OVEN PIZZAS
Personal Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.
Personal Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.
Personal Buffalo chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, fresh chicken breast, bleu & mozzarella cheese.
Personal Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, onion mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Personal Italian Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.
Personal Ranch Romano Pizza
No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
Personal Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.
Personal Steak Taco Pizza
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.
Personal Veggie Lovers’ Pizza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.
Personal Chessesteack Pizza
Personal BBQ CHX PIZZA
BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.
Personal Hawaiin Pizza
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Personal Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.
Personal Sweet Chili Chx
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).
Personal Loaded Steak Pizza
Personal Margarita Pizza
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil
Personal Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Personal Bacon Chessburguer Pizza
PERSONAL RUDY SPECIAL
SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Medium Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.
Medium Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.
Medium Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, onion mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
Medium BBQ Chx Pizza
BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Medium Italian Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.
Medium Ranch Romano Piza
No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
Medium Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.
Medium Steak Taco Pizza
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.
Medium Veggie Lovers’ Piza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.
Medium Hawaiin Pizza
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Medium Buffalo Chx Pizza
BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.
Medium Sweet Chili Pizza
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).
Medium Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.
Medium Bacon Chesseburguer Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
Med Loaded Steak Pizza
Medium Margarita Pizza
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil
MEDIUM RUDY SPECIAL
SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Large Bacon Cheese Fries Pizza
A layer of crispy French fries, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with Ranch dressing.
Large Breakfast Pizza
Eggs, Mozzarella cheese, ham & bacon.
Large Buffalo chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, fresh chicken breast, bleu & mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, onions, mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
Large Bacon Chessburguer Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, fresh grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Large Italian Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & Roasted red peppers.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.
Large Ranch Romano Pizza
No tomato sauce. Ranch dressing, fresh mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes & garlic topped with mozzarella & Romano cheeses.
Large SUB PIZZA
Large Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & hamburger, loaded with cheese.
Large Taco Pizza
Marinated taco Beef steak with a base of sour crème on bottom, fresh tomatoes, baked with corn tortilla chips and topped with shredded lettuce.
Large Veggie Lovers’ Pizza
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese.
Large BBQ Chx Pizza
BBQ sauce, fresh grilled chicken & bacon topped with mozzarella & cheddar.
Large Hawain Pizza
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Large Sweet Chili Pizza
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Sweet chilli sauce and mozzarella cheese (no tomato sauce).
Large Philly Steak Pizza
Steak, sautéed onions, tomato sauce & white American cheese.
Large Loaded Steak Piza
Large Margarita Pizza
Large Loaded Steak Pizza
Large Margarita Pizza
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella,basil,tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil
Large Pizza Sanwich
LARGE RUDY SPECIAL
SIZZLING STEACK, SAUSAGE, SAUTEED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, HEART OF PALM, TOPPED WITH CRISPY BACON & MOZZARELLA CHEESE
STROMBOLI & CALZONES
Buffalo Chx Personal Boli
Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.
Cheesesteak- Personal Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cheesesteak- Personal Boli
Chicken Broccoli- Personal Boli
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.
Chicken Ranch- Personal Boli
Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Chicken- Personal Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cordon Bleu- Personal Boli
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.
Ham & Cheese- Personal Boli
Ham Calzone- Personal
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Hawaiian- Personal Boli
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.
House- Personal Boli
Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.
Meat Lovers- Personal Boli
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lover’s Boli- Personal
Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.
Parmizone Boli Personal
Sliced home-style meatballs with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses.
Personal Pepperoni Boli
Steak- Personal Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Personal Boli
With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.
Two Cousins- Personal Boli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.
Veggie Calzone- Personal
Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Veggie- Personal Boli
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
Cheesesteak- Medium Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cheesesteak- Medium Boli
Chicken Broccoli- Medium Boli
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.
Chicken Ranch- Medium Boli
Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Chicken- Medium Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cordon Bleu- Medium Boli
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.
Ham & Cheese Medium Boli
Ham Calzone- Medium
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Hawaiian- Medium Boli
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.
House- Medium Boli
Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.
Meat Lovers- Medium Boli
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lover’s Boli- Medium Boli
Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.
Parmizone Boli Medium
Steak- Medium Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Medium Boli
With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.
Two Cousins- Medium Boli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.
Veggie Calzone- Medium Boli
Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Veggie- Medium Boli
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chx Medium Boli
Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.
Medium Pepperoni Boli
Cheesesteak- Large Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cheesesteak- Large Boli
Chicken Broccoli- Large Boli
Fresh grilled chicken breast, broccoli & cheese.
Chicken Ranch- Large Boli
Ranch dressing, fresh grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Chicken- Large Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
Cordon Bleu- Large Boli
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, mozzarella cheese & lite ranch.
Ham & Cheese- Large Boli
Ham Calzone- Large
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Hawaiian- Large Boli
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella.
House- Large Boli
Extra lean ham, Genoa salami & mozzarella.
Meat Lovers- Large Boli
This boli is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami & mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lover’s Boli- Large
Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami, Italian sausage & cheese.
Meatball Parmizone Boli Large
Steak- Large Boli
Fresh chopped steak or chicken, sautéed onions & cheese.
TEXAS BBQ CHICKEN CHEESETEAK- Large Boli
With, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses.
Two Cousins- Large Boli
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Italian sausage, onions green peppers, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions & cheese.
Veggie Calzone- Large
Onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, broccoli, green peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella.
Veggie- Large Boli
Fresh cut veggies including onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, broccoli & mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Large Boli
Chopped Chicken, hot sauce, bleu & mozzarella cheese.
Large Pepperoni Boli
SPECIALS OF THE DAY
ITALIAN WEDDING
CREAM OF MUSHROOMS
CREAM OF TOMATOE
CLAM CHOWDER
Chicken Tortilla Soup
CHICKEN CORN NOODLE
CREAM OF BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR
Shrimp Pasta
Served with a small house salad and garlic bread. Spinach Ravioli in a creamy pesto sauce tossed with grilled shrimp. Garnished with a garlic crostini
Chesse Ravioli Meat Sauce
Meat Ravioli Meat Sauce
FAMILY PASTA DEALS
Pick 2
Combine any 2 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.
Pick 4
Combine any 4 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.
Pick 6
Combine any 6 of your Favorite plates of pasta. Includes a side salad and fresh nonna bread.
SAUCES & DRESSINGS
SIDE BALSAMIC VINAGRETE
SIDE GARLIC DIPING SAUCE
SIDE HONEY MUSTAR
SIDE BBQ SAUCE
SIDE CESARE
SIDE CREAMY ITALIAN
SIDE FRENCH
SEDE GREEK
SIDE HOUSE ITALIAN
SIDE LIGHT ITALIAN
SIDE MARINARA SAUCE
SIDE Side of Barbecue Sauce
SIDE BLUE CHESSE
Side Of Creamy Italian
SIDE HOT SAUCE
SIDE MILD SAUCE
SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE
SIDE RANCH
SIDE FIRED RAOSTED
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE THOUSAND ISLAND
Salsa
Salsa
Drinks
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Cherry Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Root Beer
2 Liter Ginger Ale
2 Liter Fanta Orange
2 Liter Fanta Pineapple
2 Liter Fanta Grape
2 Liter Coke Zero Sugar
2 Liter Lemonade
2 Liter FRESCA (NEW) GRAPEFRUIT CITRUS
Monster Energy
Monster Watermelon
Diet Coke Caffiene Free 20oz
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Sprite
20 Oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Mello Yello
20oz Root Beer
20 oz Fanta Pineapple
20oz Fanta Orange
20oz Fanta Grape
20oz Coke Zero
20 Oz Lemonade
Coca Cola glass
Fanta Orange Glass
BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY
BOYLAN CANE COLA
BOYLAN Creamy RED BIRCH Beer
BOYLAN CREME
BOYLAN GINGER ALE
BOYLAN GRAPE
BOYLAN ORANGE
BOYLAN ROOT BEER
BOYLAN SHIRLEY TEMPLE
BOYLAN BIRCH BEER
Water Bottle
Chocolate Milk YUP
Milk
Coffee/Te
Pitcher
Lg Fountain Coke
Lg Fountain Diet Coke
Lg Fountain Cherry Coke
Lg Fountain Root Beer
Lg Fountain Fanta Orange
Lg Mello Yello
Lg UnSweet Tea
Lg Fountain Sweet Tea
Lg Fountain Rasberry Tea
Lg Fountain Green Tea
Lg Foutain Sprite
Lg Pink Lemonade
Small Fountain Drinks (kids)
Golden Peak Georgia Peach
Joes Tea Clasic Lemonade
Organic Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade
"NEW"Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Apple juice
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape juice
Minute Maid Orange juice
Peace Tea Caddy Shack
Peace Tea + Lemonade
Peace Tea PEACHY
Tea Honest Organic Tea (Berry Hibiscus)
Body Armor Lyte
Joes Teal Half & Half
JOE TEA MANGO LEMONADE
MASH POMEGRANATE BLUBERRY
MASH POMEGRANATE BLUEBERRY
Fanta Can Caffine Free
MASH RIPE MANGO BLOOD ORANGE
Dinners
Sm Tray Lasagna
Sm Tray Stuffed Shells
Sm Tray Meat Ravioli
Sm Tray Cheese Ravioli
Sm Tray Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
Sm Tray Cheese Tortellini Primavera
Sm Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
Sm Tray Fettuccine Joe’s Style
Sm Tray Chicken Marsala
Sm Tray Baked Ziti
Sm Tray Two Cousin’s Baked Ziti
Sm Tray Meat & Cheese Tortellini
Sm Tray Chicken Parmigiana Platter
Sm Tray Chicken Parm With Spaghetti
Sm Tray Pan Of Meatballs
Sm Tray Penne A La Vodka
6 Tuna Scoops
Sm Tray Of Penne Vodka W Chicken
Sm Tray Meat Tort Primavera
Sm Tray Eggplant Parm
Sm Rollatini Stuffed Steak
Sm Veggie Lasagna
S Ck Finger Platter
S Tray Sausage Peppers
S Tray Penne Vodka W Meatballs
Lg Tray Lasagna
Lg Tray Stuffed Shells
Lg Tray Meat Ravioli
Lg Tray Cheese Ravioli
Lg Tray Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
Lg Tray Cheese Tortellini Primavera
Lg Tray Chx Brocoli Alfredo
Lg Tray Fettuccine Joe’s Style
Lg Tray Chicken Marsala
Lg Tray Baked Ziti
Lg Tray Two Cousin’s Baked Ziti
Lg Tray Meat & Cheese Tortellini
Lg Tray Chicken Parmigiana Platter
Lg Tray Chicken Parm With Spaghetti
Lg Tray Pan Of Meatballs
Lg Tray Penna Chicken Vodka Sauce
Lg Mixed Ravioli
Lg Tray Manicotti
Lg Tray Ziti W/meatballs
Chicken Finger Platter
Lg Tray Spaghetti W Sauce
Lg Penne Shrimp Vodka
Chx Brocolibalfredo
Lg Tray Of Penne Vodka Sauce
Salads
Small TrayGrilled Chicken Salad
Small Tray Antipasto Salad
Small Tray Greek Salad
Small Tray Chicken Caesar Salad
Small Tray Fried Chicken Salad
Small Tray Tossed Salad
Small Tray Mediterranean Salad
Small Tray Chef Salad
Small Tray Shrimp Salad
Small Tray Caesar Salad
Tuna Platter
Sm Tray Taco Salad
Large Tray Grilled Chicken Salad
Large Tray Antipasto Salad
Large Tray Greek Salad
Large Tray Chicken Caesar Salad
Large Tray Fried Chicken Salad
Large Tray Tossed Salad
Large Tray Mediterranean Salad
Large Tray Chef Salad
Large Tray Shrimp Salad
Large Tray Caesar Salad
Large Italian Salad
3 Foot Party Subs
3ft Italian Hoagie
3ft American Sub
3ft Salami & Cheese Mixed Cheese
3ft Special Two Cousin’s Sub
3ft Ham & Cheese
3ft Roast Beef
3ft Club Sub
3ft Super Italian
3ft Capicola & Provolone
3ft Turkey
3ft Beef Cheese Steak
3ft Chicken Steak
3 Foot Veggie Sub
WRAPS
Appetizers
Garlic Knots- 1/2 Tray
Wings- 1/2 Tray
Chicken Fingers- 1/2 Tray
Tray of French Fries- 1/2 Tray
Garlic Bread- 1/2 Tray
Canoli
Garlic Knots- Full Pan
Wings- Full Pan
Chicken Fingers- Full Pan
Tray of French Fries- Full Pan
Garlic Bread- Full Pan
Quesadillas
Cookies Full Pan
Subs
Entrees
Pasta Marinara 1/2 Pan
Chicken Parmesan 1/2 Pan
Meat Lasagna 1/2 Pan
Vegetable Lasagna 1/2 Pan
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo 1/2 Pan
Two Cousins Penne 1/2 Pan
Baked Penne 1/2 Pan
Cheesy Penne 1/2 Pan
Spinach & Mozz Ravioli 1/2 Pan
Sausage & Pepper 1/2 Pan
BBQ Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Pan
Pasta Marinara- Full Pan
Chicken Parmesan- Full Pan
Meat Lasagna- Full Pan
Vegetable Lasagna- Full Pan
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo- Full Pan
Two Cousins Penne- Full Pan
Baked Penne- Full Pan
Cheesy Penne- Full Pan
Spinach & Mozz Ravioli- Full Pan
Sausage & Pepper- Full Pan
BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full Pan
Sharp Shopper
SUPER BOWL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1763 West Main St, ephrata, PA 17522