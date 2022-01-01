Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE

1,077 Reviews

$$

1398 W Main St

Ephrata, PA 17522

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Shrimp

Starters

12 Wings

$17.00

with celery & bleu cheese

6 wings

$9.00

with celery & bleu cheese

Baked Crab Pretzel

Baked Crab Pretzel

$15.00

our crab dip baked in a Dutch Country pretzel braid

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$6.00
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

beer battered shrimp tossed in wing sauce; served with celery & bleu cheese

Burrata

$13.00

Charred Sprouts

$13.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

fries with melted cheddar cheese

Crock French Onion Soup

Crock French Onion Soup

$6.50

provolone cheese, Swiss & croutons

Crock Tomato Soup

Crock Tomato Soup

$6.50

provolone cheese, parmesan & croutons

Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$5.50

provolone cheese, Swiss & croutons

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00
Cup Tomato Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.50

provolone cheese, parmesan & croutons

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

served with bistro sauce

Fries App.

Fries App.

$5.00

Hummus

$10.00
Lincoln Fries

Lincoln Fries

$11.00

fries baked with cheddar cheese & bacon; topped with lettuce, diced tomato & our house bistro sauce

Onion Rings App.

Onion Rings App.

$6.00Out of stock

sharing size of beer battered onion rings; served with house bistro sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

TAVERN FARE

Cheese Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Bourbon Barrel Burger

Bourbon Barrel Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Angus burger on a brioche roll with bourbon caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, bacon, tomato jam

Dynamite Chicken sandwich

$14.00

house breaded fried chicken breast on a brioche roll with shredded lettuce, tomato pickles & house made "Dynamite" hot pepper sauce

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato & a side of remoulade

Grilled Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing & swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.50

with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

crispy chicken tenders in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch

Prime Rib Cheese Steak

$13.00

sliced prime rib, sautéed onions & house made cheese sauce

Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

slow roasted citrus pork, cilantro lime red cabbage slaw, avocado cream, house made serrano relish & fresh cilantro

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

served with a side of BBQ sauce

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Saint Boniface 3 lb. IPA battered cod: served with fries, cole slaw & remoulade

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

house made mac & cheese with sharp cheddar & smoked gouda; baked with panko bread crumbs; topped with a smokey pineapple pork bbq

Baltimore Burger

$18.00

6 oz. burger; topped with crab dip on a brioche roll with lettuce & tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$18.00

grilled chicken breast; topped with crab dip on a brioche roll with lettuce & tomato

Rib & Cheddar

$16.00

Thin sliced seared prime rib & melted cheddar on a brioche roll; served with bistro sauce

BLT

$12.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

PRESSED SANDWICHES

PRESSED CUBAN

PRESSED CUBAN

$13.00

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, ham soffritto & mustard pressed on ciabatta bread

PRESSED RIB SANDWICH

$13.00

PRESSED ITALIAN

$13.00

Salads & Sides

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, tomato & croutons

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

sliced crispy chicken tenders over mixed greens with carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg

Grain Bowl

$16.00

mixed greens, herb rice, mixed seeds, toasted pecans, tomato, basil, mint, radish & roasted carrots; served with citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar

$14.00

Grilled half head of romaine, croutons, red onion & tomato; finished with parmesan & Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken over Caesar

$13.00

romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, tomato & croutons

LG CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, tomato & croutons

LG Garden Salad

$10.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

VEG DE JOUR

$4.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$19.00

Salmon over Caesar

$25.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$21.00

Delmonico

$30.00

topped with a thyme balsamic butter; served with roasted potatoes & seasonal vegetable

Jagerschnitzel

$28.00

Pork Ribeye

$27.00

Salmon

$28.00

smashed poached potato, cilantro lime corn & avocado (prepared medium to medium well unless otherwise specified)

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$25.00

jumbo lump & back fin; served with roasted potatoes, soffritto green beans & remoulade

Twin Crab Cakes

$30.00

jumbo lump & back fin; served with roasted potatoes, soffritto green beans & remoulade

Autumn Chicken

$28.00

Twin Chicken Chesapeake

$29.00

twin grilled chicken breast topped with crab dip; served with roasted potatoes & soffritto green beans

FEATURES

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

MINI TACOS

$9.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

KIDS SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

Desserts

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.00

DARKSIDE

$7.50

fudge cake soaked in coffee liqueur & filled with chocolate mousse; topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate flakes & crescent moon

LEMON RASPBERRY CAKE

$7.50

Single Vanilla

$3.50

Double Salt Caramel

$5.50Out of stock

Single Salt Caramel

$3.50Out of stock

Double Vanilla

$5.50Out of stock

TO GO COCKTAILS

HOUSE SANGRIA

$8.00

blackberry brandy, fresh orange juice, sliced oranges, cherries, ginger ale

FALL SANGRIA

$8.00

pomegranate vodka, mango rum, mint, pineapple juice, strawberries, white zinfandel, sprite

TO GO NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1398 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Olde Lincoln House image
Olde Lincoln House image

Map
