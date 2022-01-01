Brickerville House Family Restaurant
2 E 28th Division Hwy
Lititz, PA 17543
Soft Drinks
Teas & Coffee & Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Fresh Brewed Decaf Coffee
Sweetened Tea
Freshly brewed Sweetened Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Freshly brewed Unsweetened Tea
Raspberry Tea
Freshly brewed Raspberry Tea
Hot Tea
Small Hot tea
Decaf Tea
Small Decaf Hot Tea
Herbal Tea
Small Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate W/ Whipped Cream
Small Hot chocolate served with whip cream
Whiff Flavored Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee - Flavor changes weekly
Juices
Orange Juice
Fresh Orange Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Apple Juice
Fresh Apple Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Tomato
Fresh Tomato Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Grapefruit
Fresh Grapefruit Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
V8
V8 - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Cranberry
Fresh Cranberry Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Pineapple
Fresh Pineapple Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large
Milk
Premium Beverages
Weekend Breakfast Specials
Everything Avocado Toast
Grilled sunflower seed ciabatta topped with avocado smash, over easy eggs, 2 slices of bacon and maple smoked cheddar, sprinkled with everything seasoning and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side of sliced tomato
Eggadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce
Brick Griddle
Cinnabun Pancake Sandwich with 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese with Schaller & Weber Double Smoked bacon drizzled with pure Grade a Maple Syrup and served with homefries
Maple Smoked Cheddar/Ham Omelette
Maple smoked Cheddar omelette served with homefries and toast
Florentine EW Turkey Bacon Omelette
Three egg omelette with Martin's Turkey Bacon, Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with fruit cup and a side of toast
Philly cheese steak omel
Three egg omelette with American cheese, steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions and a touch of marinara sauce served with homefries and toast
George's Special
Fresh baby spinach leaves with chopped tomatoes and bacon tossed in olive oil, placed in a casserole topped with 2 eggs over-easy and feta cheese then oven baked. Served with homefries and toast
Sticky bun French Toast
Choice of Plain, Pecan or Raisin grilled sticky bun French Toast
Corn Beef Hash w/Eggs
Fresh Corn Beef Hash with two eggs (any style) homefries and toast
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs served on top of Ham, Buttermilk Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy and sprinkled with Monterey Jack Cheese served with homefries
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English Muffin w/ Canadian Bacon, two poached eggs, covered with our own rich and delicious Hollandaise sauce
George's Benedict
Two poached eggs on fresh baby spinach, chopped tomato and bacon tossed in olive oil all sitting on top of an English Muffin, covered with Hollandaise Sauce
Imperial Benedict
Two poached eggs sitting on Homemade Crab cakes and toasted English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce
Eggs & Omelettes
One Egg
One Egg any style, Home Fries and Toast.
Two Eggs
Two Eggs any style, Home Fries and Toast.
Three Eggs
Three Eggs any style, Home Fries and Toast.
Plain Omelette
Plain Omelette with Home Fries and Toast.
Cheese Omelette
PepperJack Cheese Omelette with Home Fries and Toast.
Omelette
Ham Omelette with Home Fries and Toast. - Choice of Cheese for an up-charge
Western Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Broccoli Omelette
Garden Omelette
Greek Omelette
House Omelette
Eggs Benedict
Steak and Eggs
French Toast
Pancakes
House Specials
FEAST
Sweet Potato Hash & Eggs
Everything Avocado Toast
Grilled sunflower seed ciabatta topped with avocado smash, over easy eggs, 2 slices of bacon and maple smoked cheddar, sprinkled with everything seasoning and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side of sliced tomato
Gyro Omelette
Three Egg omelette w/Gyro meat, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese & Oregano- Served w/ a side of Tzatziki Sauce- Served with Home Fries and Toast
Country Biscuit
Grilled Biscuit, topped with Homefries, Sautéed Onions, Two Scrambled Eggs, Drowned in Sausage Gravy & sprinkled w/Cheese
Kountry Eggs
Two Scrambled Eggs, Mixed with Home Fries & Sautéed Onions, Served with Toast
Vegetarian Country
Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Onions, Home Fries, Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Broccoli
Meat Country
Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Onions, Home Fries, Bacon, Ham and Sausage
Stewed Tomato Special
Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Home Fries and Sauteéed Onions and Topped with American Cheese and Stewed Tomatoes - Served with Toast
Scrapple & Cheddar Omelette
Three Egg Omelette Stuffed w/Scrapple and Cheddar Cheese- Served with Home Fries and Toast
Tony’s Hoagie
Breakfast Hoagie Stuffed with Three Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries Sausage, Bacon and American Cheese
Chipped Beef Over HF w/side of toast
Served over Home Fries with a side of Toast
Chipped Beef Over TST w/HF
Served over Toast with a side of Home Fries
Chipped Beef over BOTH
Served over both Home Fries and Toast
Brickerville Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit Salad and Thom's Granola
Sausage Gravy over Biscuits w/ HF
Served over Biscuit with side of Home Fries
SausageGravy over HF w/ Biscuit
Served over Home Fries with side Biscuit
Sausage Gravy over BOTH
Served over Both Home Fries and Biscuit
BK OATMEAL
Over Famous Baked Oatmeal - Please ask for Flavor of the Day
Egg Sandwiches
Bakery
Sides
Appetizers
Club Sandwiches
Soups
Salad
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Chef Salad
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Chicken Salad Salad
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Egg And Olive Salad
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
chicken tender salad
Tex-Mex Salad
Sweet Potato & Cranberry Salad
Grilled Sandwiches
Hot Open Face
Hoagies
Wraps
Sandwiches
Ham & Swiss Snd w/Chips
Turkey Snd w/Chips
BLT Snd w/Chips
Chicken Salad Snd w/Chips
Tuna Salad Snd w/Chips
Egg Salad Snd w/Chips
Egg & olive Snd w/Chips
Broiled CC Snd w/Chips
Pork BBQ Snd w/Chips
Grill Chicken Sandwich W/chips
Ham & Swiss w/FF
Turkey Snd w/FF
BLT w/FF
Chicken Salad Snd w/FF
Tuna Salad Snd w/FF
Egg Salad Snd w/FF
Egg & Olive Snd w/FF
Broiled CC Snd w/FF
Pork BBQ Snd w/FF
Grill Chicken Dlx
Home Style Dinners
Italian Entrees
Senior Menu
Broiled Seafood
Fried Seafood
Steaks and Chops
Sides
Eggs/Omel//Oatml
Breakfast Side
Pancakes and French Toast
SPECIALS
Special Spin Art Chicken
Special Prime Rib
Special 1/2 bbq Ribs
Special Broiled Seafood Combo
Special Chicken and crab hollandaise
Special Broiled Crab Cakes
Special 12 oz charbroiled Delmonico
Regular Burgers
HamBurger
Hamburger served with Chips and Coleslaw
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger served with Chips and Coleslaw
Pizza Burger
Topped with melted Mozzarella, marinara Sauce and Oregano - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Black Bean Burger
(Meatless) with Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing and Fried Onions - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Shroom & Swiss Burger
A Perfect blend of melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed onions - served with Chips and Coleslaw
BBQ Burger
Topped with homemade BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Sautéed Onions -served with Chips and Coleslaw
Double Cheeseburger
Two - Half pound Cheeseburgers - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Black And Bleu Burger
Seared and Blackened Burger topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Stagecoach Burger
**Chef Special** Two Strips Crispy Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions topped With Spicy Garlic Mayo - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Smokey Mountain Burger
Charbroiled Burger w/Maple Smoked Bacon, Blueberry bourbon Jam Served on a Toasted Brioche - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Mac Attack Burger
Homemade Fried Mac and Cheese topped with Double Smoked Bacon Layered w/our Charbroiled Burger - served with Chips and Coleslaw
Deluxe Burgers
Deluxe HamBurger
Hamburger served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Pizza
Topped with melted Mozzarella, marinara Sauce and Oregano - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Black Bean
(Meatless) with Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing and Fried Onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Shroom & Swiss
A Perfect blend of melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX BBQ
Topped with homemade BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Sautéed Onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Double Cheeseburger
Two - Half pound Cheeseburgers - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Black And Bleu
Seared and Blackened Burger topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Stagecoach
**Chef Special** Two Strips Crispy Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions topped With Spicy Garlic Mayo - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Smokey Mountain
Charbroiled Burger w/Maple Smoked Bacon, Blueberry bourbon Jam Served on a Toasted Brioche -served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
DLX Mac Attack
Homemade Fried Mac and Cheese topped with Double Smoked Bacon Layered w/our Charbroiled Burger - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries
Breakfast Misc
Lunch & Dinner Misc
Double Order Prime Rib
Double Order BBQ Ribs
Grilled Chicken no sides
Extra Fish and Chips
Double Shrimp Basket
Shrimp in Quesodilla
Burger only (no sides/chips)
Broiled Salmon on salad
Extra Strawberries
wing sauce on chicken
Avocado on Sandwich or Salad
Side of pickles
Side of Salsa
Extra meat on Club
Quart of Pot Pie
Coleslaw
ALLERGY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
While dining at the Brickerville House Family Restaurant, you will enjoy a vast menu with breakfast served all day, delicious desserts and friendly service. You will find traditional items as well as a variety of sandwiches, salads, burgers and seafood.
