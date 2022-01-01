Brickerville House Family Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.45

Diet Pepsi

$3.45

Cherry Pepsi

$3.45

Vanilla Pepsi

$3.45

Pink Lemonade

$3.45

Raspberry Tea

$3.45

Sierra Mist

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Mountain Dew

$3.45

Ginger Ale

$3.45

Fruit Punch

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Teas & Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Coffee

$2.85

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.85

Fresh Brewed Decaf Coffee

Sweetened Tea

$3.45

Freshly brewed Sweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.45

Freshly brewed Unsweetened Tea

Raspberry Tea

$3.45

Freshly brewed Raspberry Tea

Hot Tea

$2.60

Small Hot tea

Decaf Tea

$2.60

Small Decaf Hot Tea

Herbal Tea

$2.75

Small Herbal Tea

Hot Chocolate W/ Whipped Cream

$3.25

Small Hot chocolate served with whip cream

Whiff Flavored Coffee

$3.25

Fresh Brewed Coffee - Flavor changes weekly

Juices

Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Apple Juice

Fresh Apple Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Tomato

Fresh Tomato Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Grapefruit

Fresh Grapefruit Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

V8

V8 - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Cranberry

Fresh Cranberry Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Pineapple

Fresh Pineapple Juice - choice of Small, Medium or Large

Milk

Whole Milk

Whole milk- choice of Small or Large

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate milk- choice of Small or Large

Organic Oat Milk

Premium Beverages

Organic Iced Coffee

$3.75

Flavored Organic Coffee

Organic Green Tea

$3.75

Organic Iced Fog Green Tea

Tea Ade

$4.25

1 Part Organic Green Tea, 1 Part Lemonade, 1 Part Organic Flavoring

Flavored Ice Coffee

$4.25

Flavored Organic Iced Coffee

Weekend Breakfast Specials

Available Saturday and Sunday until 11am

Everything Avocado Toast

$14.95

Grilled sunflower seed ciabatta topped with avocado smash, over easy eggs, 2 slices of bacon and maple smoked cheddar, sprinkled with everything seasoning and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side of sliced tomato

Eggadilla

$10.75

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce

Brick Griddle

$11.75

Cinnabun Pancake Sandwich with 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese with Schaller & Weber Double Smoked bacon drizzled with pure Grade a Maple Syrup and served with homefries

Maple Smoked Cheddar/Ham Omelette

$9.95

Maple smoked Cheddar omelette served with homefries and toast

Florentine EW Turkey Bacon Omelette

$10.45

Three egg omelette with Martin's Turkey Bacon, Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with fruit cup and a side of toast

Philly cheese steak omel

$10.45

Three egg omelette with American cheese, steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions and a touch of marinara sauce served with homefries and toast

George's Special

$10.45

Fresh baby spinach leaves with chopped tomatoes and bacon tossed in olive oil, placed in a casserole topped with 2 eggs over-easy and feta cheese then oven baked. Served with homefries and toast

Sticky bun French Toast

$7.95

Choice of Plain, Pecan or Raisin grilled sticky bun French Toast

Corn Beef Hash w/Eggs

$8.75

Fresh Corn Beef Hash with two eggs (any style) homefries and toast

Country Benedict

$12.45

Two poached eggs served on top of Ham, Buttermilk Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy and sprinkled with Monterey Jack Cheese served with homefries

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Toasted English Muffin w/ Canadian Bacon, two poached eggs, covered with our own rich and delicious Hollandaise sauce

George's Benedict

$11.45

Two poached eggs on fresh baby spinach, chopped tomato and bacon tossed in olive oil all sitting on top of an English Muffin, covered with Hollandaise Sauce

Imperial Benedict

$13.45

Two poached eggs sitting on Homemade Crab cakes and toasted English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce

Eggs & Omelettes

One Egg

$4.75

One Egg any style, Home Fries and Toast.

Two Eggs

$5.75

Two Eggs any style, Home Fries and Toast.

Three Eggs

$6.75

Three Eggs any style, Home Fries and Toast.

Plain Omelette

$7.05

Plain Omelette with Home Fries and Toast.

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

PepperJack Cheese Omelette with Home Fries and Toast.

Omelette

$8.45

Ham Omelette with Home Fries and Toast. - Choice of Cheese for an up-charge

Western Omelette

$8.25

Mushroom Omelette

$7.45

Broccoli Omelette

$7.45

Garden Omelette

$9.95

Greek Omelette

$9.45

House Omelette

$9.75

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Steak and Eggs

$22.95

French Toast

3 French Toast

$8.50

3 Slices of french toast with multiple flavor options

2 French Toast

$6.50

2 Slices of french toast with multiple flavor options

1 French Toast

$4.50

1 Slices of french toast with multiple flavor options

Maple Walnut Special

$11.95

Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$9.50

3 Pancakes with multiple choices of flavor

2 Pancakes

$7.50

2 Pancakes with multiple choices of flavor

1 Pancake

$5.50

1 Pancakes with multiple choices of flavor

Waffles

Waffle

$7.05

Belgium Waffle with multiple toppings available

House Specials

FEAST

$11.25

Sweet Potato Hash & Eggs

$13.95

Everything Avocado Toast

$14.95

Grilled sunflower seed ciabatta topped with avocado smash, over easy eggs, 2 slices of bacon and maple smoked cheddar, sprinkled with everything seasoning and extra virgin olive oil. Served with a side of sliced tomato

Gyro Omelette

$9.45

Three Egg omelette w/Gyro meat, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese & Oregano- Served w/ a side of Tzatziki Sauce- Served with Home Fries and Toast

Country Biscuit

$11.95

Grilled Biscuit, topped with Homefries, Sautéed Onions, Two Scrambled Eggs, Drowned in Sausage Gravy & sprinkled w/Cheese

Kountry Eggs

$7.45

Two Scrambled Eggs, Mixed with Home Fries & Sautéed Onions, Served with Toast

Vegetarian Country

$8.85

Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Onions, Home Fries, Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Broccoli

Meat Country

$9.45

Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Onions, Home Fries, Bacon, Ham and Sausage

Stewed Tomato Special

$9.75

Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Home Fries and Sauteéed Onions and Topped with American Cheese and Stewed Tomatoes - Served with Toast

Scrapple & Cheddar Omelette

$8.85

Three Egg Omelette Stuffed w/Scrapple and Cheddar Cheese- Served with Home Fries and Toast

Tony’s Hoagie

$9.95

Breakfast Hoagie Stuffed with Three Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries Sausage, Bacon and American Cheese

Chipped Beef Over HF w/side of toast

$8.95

Served over Home Fries with a side of Toast

Chipped Beef Over TST w/HF

$8.95

Served over Toast with a side of Home Fries

Chipped Beef over BOTH

$10.90

Served over both Home Fries and Toast

Brickerville Parfait

$7.25

Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit Salad and Thom's Granola

Sausage Gravy over Biscuits w/ HF

$9.25

Served over Biscuit with side of Home Fries

SausageGravy over HF w/ Biscuit

$9.25

Served over Home Fries with side Biscuit

Sausage Gravy over BOTH

$11.20

Served over Both Home Fries and Biscuit

BK OATMEAL

$6.45

Over Famous Baked Oatmeal - Please ask for Flavor of the Day

Egg Sandwiches

Basic Sandwich

$7.25

Western Sandwich

$7.25

Egg White Veg Wrap

$8.25

Multigrain Melt

$8.25

Breakfast BLT

$10.95

Bakery

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.75

Sticky Buns

$5.25

Plain Bagel

$2.35

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.35

Croissant

$3.75

English Muffin

$2.75

Toast

$2.25

Fruit

Fruit Cup .

$4.75

Fruit Bowl

$6.25

Cup Strawberries

$4.75

Bowl Strawberries

$5.95

Banana

$1.50

Sides

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Side of Toast

$2.25

Ham

$4.10

Bacon

$4.10

Turkey Bacon

$4.60

Side Sausage.

$4.10

Canadian Bacon

$4.45

Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Scrapple

$4.25

HF

$3.75

Cup Chipped Beef

$4.00

Bowl Chipped Beef

$5.00

Cup Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$5.00

German Potato Cakes

$5.25

Avocado Smash

$2.95

Appetizers

Crab Pretzel

$14.95

Creamy Cheesy Crab Dip melted on top of a soft pretzel

Wings

$16.95+

Brickerville Fries

$10.25

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.25

Crab Dip

$15.95

Hot Creamy Crab Dip in a crock served with pita wedges

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$9.25

Fried Pickle spears

$8.25

Spin & Art Dip

$12.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Club Sandwiches

Club Chips

$11.95

Club FF

$12.95

Soups

French Onion Soup

$4.25+

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.25+

Soup Of The Day

$4.25+

Quart of Soup

$14.95

Pint of Soup

$7.95

Baked Potatoes

Stuffed Baked Potato

$6.25

Topped With Broccoli & Cheese

$5.75

Salad

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$17.95

Chef Salad

$14.95

Greek Salad

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$14.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.95

Tuna Salad

$12.95

Egg Salad

$11.25

Egg And Olive Salad

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$14.95

chicken tender salad

$14.95

Tex-Mex Salad

$12.25Out of stock

Sweet Potato & Cranberry Salad

$13.95

Grilled Sandwiches

Reuben

$10.75

Rachel Sandwich

$10.75

Cran Pecan Melt

$11.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Gr Chicken Melt

$10.25

Turkey Melt

$10.25

Tuna Sal melt

$10.25

Chicken Sal Melt

$10.25

Plain Grilled cheese

$7.95

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.95

3 Chz W/Tomato

$9.70

3 Chz W/ Ham

$10.90

3 Chz W/ Bacon

$10.90

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Hot Open Face

Hot Open Roast Beef

$12.25

Hot Open Turkey

$12.25

Hot Open Meatloaf

$12.25

Hot Open Ham

$12.25

Hoagies

Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.95

Cuban Hoagie

$13.95

Chicken Tender Parm Hoagie

$11.95

Prime Rib Melt

$16.95

Wraps

Cuban Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$11.10

Pulled Pork Bbq Wrap

$11.10

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chix Wrap

$9.95

Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss Snd w/Chips

$9.95

Turkey Snd w/Chips

$10.15

BLT Snd w/Chips

$8.25

Chicken Salad Snd w/Chips

$9.95

Tuna Salad Snd w/Chips

$9.95

Egg Salad Snd w/Chips

$8.45

Egg & olive Snd w/Chips

$8.45

Broiled CC Snd w/Chips

$13.95

Pork BBQ Snd w/Chips

$11.25

Grill Chicken Sandwich W/chips

$9.95

Ham & Swiss w/FF

$12.45

Turkey Snd w/FF

$12.65

BLT w/FF

$10.75

Chicken Salad Snd w/FF

$12.45

Tuna Salad Snd w/FF

$12.45

Egg Salad Snd w/FF

$10.95

Egg & Olive Snd w/FF

$10.95

Broiled CC Snd w/FF

$16.45

Pork BBQ Snd w/FF

$13.75

Grill Chicken Dlx

$12.45

Home Style Dinners

Baked Ham

$14.75

Hamloaf

$14.75

Veal Cutlet

$14.75

Baked Meatloaf

$14.75

Roast Beef

$14.95

Roast Turkey

$14.95

Shepherds Pie

$14.75

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Fried Chicken

$15.95

Grd Chicken Breast

$14.95

Liver & Onions

$14.75

Italian Entrees

Lasagna

$14.50

Veal Parm

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Parm

$15.25

Eggplant Parm

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli Parm

$15.75

Taluttos Ravioli

$15.75

Pumpkin Raviolis

$19.95

Greek Dishes

Gyro

$14.25

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.25

Spinach Pie

$15.25

Moussaka

$14.95

Stir Fry

Chicken Stir- Fry

$15.95

Shrimp & Scallop Stir- Fry

$18.95

Vegetable Stir- Fry

$14.95

Senior Menu

Snr Spaghetti W/ Sauce

$12.95

Snr Meatloaf

$12.95

Snr Ham Loaf W/ Pineapple Sauce

$12.95

Snr Bkd Ham W/Pineapple Sauce

$12.95

Snr Turkey

$12.95

Snr Roast Beef

$12.95

Snr Chicken Breast

$12.95

Snr Pork Chop

$12.95

Snr Crab Cake

$12.95

Snr Fried Haddock

$12.95

Snr Broiled Haddock

$12.95

Broiled Seafood

Br Haddock

$16.95

Br. Flounder

$15.95

Br Salmon

$17.95

Br. Scallops

$23.95

Br Shrimp

$15.95

Crab Cakes

$18.95

Stuffed Shrimp With Crabmeat

$19.95

Seafood Combo

$22.95

Fried Seafood

Fried Haddock

$17.95

Fried Flounder

$16.95

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Fried Oysters

$23.95

Fish And Chips

$15.25

Shrimp In A Basket

$14.95

Steaks and Chops

Prime Rib

$23.95

BBQ Ribs

$19.95

Pork Chops

$14.95

Chopped Beef Steak

$13.95

Delmonico

$21.95

Skirt Steak

$19.95

Flat Iron Steak

$21.95

Sides

Sides

$2.50

Baked Potato

Vegetable Platter

$9.45Out of stock

Vegetable Platter

$9.45

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Eggs/Omel//Oatml

One Egg

$5.85

Two Eggs

$6.85

Plain Omelette

$8.05

Garden Omelette

$10.65

Brickerville Omelette

$10.95

Meat Omelette

$8.95

Western Omelette

$9.05

Mushroom Omelette

$8.45

Broccoli Omelette

$8.45

Baked Oatmeal

$7.45

Breakfast Side

Side Of Bacon

$4.10

Ham

$4.10

Side Of Sausage

$4.10

Scrapple

$4.10

Fresh Corn Beef Hash

$5.95

Extra Egg

$1.25

Pancakes and French Toast

3 Pancakes

$10.40

2 Pancakes

$8.40

1 Pancake

$6.40

3 French Toast

$9.40

2 French Toast

$7.40

1 French Toast

$5.40

SPECIALS

Special Spin Art Chicken

$29.95Out of stock

Special Prime Rib

$29.95Out of stock

Special 1/2 bbq Ribs

$29.95Out of stock

Special Broiled Seafood Combo

$29.95Out of stock

Special Chicken and crab hollandaise

$29.95Out of stock

Special Broiled Crab Cakes

$29.95Out of stock

Special 12 oz charbroiled Delmonico

$29.95Out of stock

Regular Burgers

Regular Burgers Served with Chips and Coleslaw

HamBurger

$8.95

Hamburger served with Chips and Coleslaw

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Cheeseburger served with Chips and Coleslaw

Pizza Burger

$10.45

Topped with melted Mozzarella, marinara Sauce and Oregano - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Black Bean Burger

$11.90

(Meatless) with Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing and Fried Onions - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$10.90

A Perfect blend of melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed onions - served with Chips and Coleslaw

BBQ Burger

$10.90

Topped with homemade BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Sautéed Onions -served with Chips and Coleslaw

Double Cheeseburger

$14.90

Two - Half pound Cheeseburgers - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Black And Bleu Burger

$11.95

Seared and Blackened Burger topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Stagecoach Burger

$13.85

**Chef Special** Two Strips Crispy Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions topped With Spicy Garlic Mayo - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Smokey Mountain Burger

$13.95

Charbroiled Burger w/Maple Smoked Bacon, Blueberry bourbon Jam Served on a Toasted Brioche - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Mac Attack Burger

$12.95

Homemade Fried Mac and Cheese topped with Double Smoked Bacon Layered w/our Charbroiled Burger - served with Chips and Coleslaw

Deluxe Burgers

Deluxe Burgers Served with Lettuce Tomato Onion Coleslaw and French Fries

Deluxe HamBurger

$11.45

Hamburger served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Cheeseburger

$12.45

Cheeseburger served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Pizza

$12.95

Topped with melted Mozzarella, marinara Sauce and Oregano - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Black Bean

$14.40

(Meatless) with Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing and Fried Onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Shroom & Swiss

$13.40

A Perfect blend of melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX BBQ

$13.40

Topped with homemade BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar Cheese, and Sautéed Onions - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Double Cheeseburger

$17.40

Two - Half pound Cheeseburgers - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Black And Bleu

$14.45

Seared and Blackened Burger topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Stagecoach

$16.35

**Chef Special** Two Strips Crispy Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Caramelized Onions topped With Spicy Garlic Mayo - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Smokey Mountain

$16.45

Charbroiled Burger w/Maple Smoked Bacon, Blueberry bourbon Jam Served on a Toasted Brioche -served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

DLX Mac Attack

$15.45

Homemade Fried Mac and Cheese topped with Double Smoked Bacon Layered w/our Charbroiled Burger - served with LTO, Coleslaw and French Fries

Children's Lunch & Dinner

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kid's Hamburger

$8.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kid's Grd Chicken

$8.95

Kid's Grd Chicken Salad

$8.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.95

Kid's Ravioli

$8.95

Breakfast Misc

Bagel w / cream cheese

$2.00

sub Large fruit cup for HF

$3.00

Raisins

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Hollandaise

$1.25

Side of Yogurt

$2.50

Yogurt for Oatmeal

$1.50

Banana

$1.00

Whiff Roasters Coffee Packet

$3.25

Gerhart Coffee Packets

$2.25

side of gyro Meat

$4.60

Cup Of Gravy

$1.75

Lunch & Dinner Misc

Double Order Prime Rib

$14.95

Double Order BBQ Ribs

$14.95

Grilled Chicken no sides

$3.75

Extra Fish and Chips

$3.95

Double Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Shrimp in Quesodilla

$5.75

Burger only (no sides/chips)

$3.75

Broiled Salmon on salad

$7.95

Extra Strawberries

$1.50

wing sauce on chicken

$1.20

Avocado on Sandwich or Salad

$2.95

Side of pickles

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Extra meat on Club

$2.00

Quart of Pot Pie

$12.50

Coleslaw

$5.00+

ALLERGY

ALLERGY BE CAREFUL

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

While dining at the Brickerville House Family Restaurant, you will enjoy a vast menu with breakfast served all day, delicious desserts and friendly service. You will find traditional items as well as a variety of sandwiches, salads, burgers and seafood.

Website

Location

2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz, PA 17543

Directions

Gallery
Brickerville House Family Restaurant image
Brickerville House Family Restaurant image

