Lititz restaurants you'll love

Lititz restaurants
Toast
  • Lititz

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Greek
Must-try Lititz restaurants

Per Diem image

PIZZA

Per Diem

50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Winter Green Salad$10.00
mixed greens, shaved brussel sprouts, winter citrus, toasted almond, blood orange vinaigrette
Fried Brussels$11.00
apple cider glaze, bourbon maple aioli
Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
Local mushrooms, parmesan, focaccia bread crumbs, chives
Gravie Kitchen Commons image

 

Gravie Kitchen Commons

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Served with French Fries
Caesar$8.00
Fresh Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House-made Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Focaccia
Smashburger$8.00
3 oz. All Beef Patty, smashed for a crisp outside and juicy inside burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, American Cheese served on a Brioche Roll with Potato Chips
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

55 N Water Street, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Brickerville House Family Restaurant image

 

Brickerville House Family Restaurant

2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggadilla$10.25
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce
Restaurant banner

 

CoffeeCo - Lititz

245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
Street Corn Hash$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
Jammy Sammy$8.00
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
Consumer pic

 

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE$0.79
Great to dip your pizza crust on!
CHEESESTEAK SUB$10.99
Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA$7.99
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
Restaurant banner

 

Noodle Shack

1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lititz

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

