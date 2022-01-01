Lititz restaurants you'll love
Lititz's top cuisines
Must-try Lititz restaurants
PIZZA
Per Diem
50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz
|Popular items
|Winter Green Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, shaved brussel sprouts, winter citrus, toasted almond, blood orange vinaigrette
|Fried Brussels
|$11.00
apple cider glaze, bourbon maple aioli
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$24.00
Local mushrooms, parmesan, focaccia bread crumbs, chives
Gravie Kitchen Commons
201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Served with French Fries
|Caesar
|$8.00
Fresh Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House-made Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Focaccia
|Smashburger
|$8.00
3 oz. All Beef Patty, smashed for a crisp outside and juicy inside burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, American Cheese served on a Brioche Roll with Potato Chips
Appalachian Brewing Company
55 N Water Street, Lititz
|Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$15.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Brickerville House Family Restaurant
2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz
|Popular items
|Eggadilla
|$10.25
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce
CoffeeCo - Lititz
245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
|Street Corn Hash
|$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
|Jammy Sammy
|$8.00
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
|Popular items
|GARLIC DIPPING SAUCE
|$0.79
Great to dip your pizza crust on!
|CHEESESTEAK SUB
|$10.99
Traditional With sauce & sautéed onions and American Cheese.
|PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA
|$7.99
Our Classic Cheese pizza with our signature sauce. (add your toppings)
Noodle Shack
1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz