Lancaster restaurants you'll love
Lancaster's top cuisines
Must-try Lancaster restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Horse Inn
540 E. Fulton St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|WEDGE SALAD
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
|TIPS N TOAST
|$26.00
Tenderloin Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace
|WINGS
|$15.00
House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
43 West King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Seafood Fries
|$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
|Fries
|$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$9.00
Our praised cream of crab soup made from scratch with super lump crab meat and a hefty serving of love in a 12 oz. bowl!
SMOKED SALMON
The Bread Pedaler
116 W. Orange St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.00
Fresh Daily
|*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
|*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS
|$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events
555 w. James st., Lancaster
|Popular items
|Buckwheat Soba Noodle Salad
|$11.00
Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Slivered Toasted Almonds, Black Sesame Seeds, Asian Thai Dressing
|Turkey and Avocado
|$12.00
8” Sub Roll, Sliced Turkey, Shaved Romaine, Pickled Red Jalapenos, Herb Aioli
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.50
Grilled Cheese Muenster, Gouda, Bacon, Apple Chutney on Texas Toast
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce
|Smoked Meatloaf
|$21.00
house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion
|Veggie Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
Decades
438 N Queen St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Vegan Drummies - Five soy protein drummies, choice of sauce, served with vegan ranch
|$13.00
|Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard
|$9.00
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich - Hawaiian Roll, Brussels Slaw, Jalapeno Hot Sauce
|$13.00
Valentino’s Cafe
132 Rider Ave, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.75
Chicken & cheese
|Meatsauce & Meatball
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and meatball
|Meatsauce & Sausage
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and sweet Italian sausage
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Popular items
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
|12 Wings
|$14.99
|MD Italian Sub
|$8.49
CHICKEN
Frisco's Chicken
454 New Holland Ave., Lancaster
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken Meal
|$13.99
1/2 Chicken with choice of two regular sides and Peruvian sauces
|Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice with ginger, chicken, egg, green onions, and soy sauce.
|Pollo Empanada
|$3.49
Traditional Peruvian Chicken Recipe
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Three Little Pigs Burger
|$13.95
Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Wood Fired Turkey Burger
|$10.95
A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
|Rocky Gourmet Burger
|$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Cest La Vie
50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Sweet Corn Bechamel
|$12.00
Cashew Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
|Pomme Frites
|$6.00
French Fries
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Coffee
Drip Coffee
|California Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Pan-seared Diver Scallops
|$16.00
Braised pork belly, corn and tomato relish, lemon shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (GF)
|Meatloaf with Three Cheese Macaroni
|$20.00
Sweet tomato glaze, three cheese macaroni with tomato relish and wilted spinach
|Cork Burger
|$16.00
Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.50
Based on current wing prices we have been forced to consolidate our wing quantities to increments of five. We are using the same jumbo chicken wings, wing sauces and cooking times...Thanks for your understanding...
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
TAPAS
Conway Social Club
28 E King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Gnocchi alla Romana
|$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
|Naked and Famous - 4 oz
|$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
|Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz
|$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.28
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
|Cheese Steak sub
|$8.99
With sauce & sautéed onions.
|Turkey sub
|$8.79
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blazin J's
15 E King St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|3 Piece Tenders Combo
|$11.99
|Fries
|$3.99
|MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Finazzo’s Special
|$15.99
|2 Liter Soda
|$3.99
|Sm Pizza
|$9.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Sub
|$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
|#4 Pizza Puttanesca
|$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
|SM Hawaiian
|$13.99
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
American cheese, fried onions & sauce
|Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayonnaise
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
16 Inches
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|TF Market Alley Gin
|$28.00
Thistle Finch Distilling - Market Alley Gin - 750ML / 40% ABV
|Bean Roth Burger
|$13.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.
|Chicken Thighs
|$22.00
Roasted chicken thighs served with late summer vegetable medley and a lemon and white wine caper sauce
Brendee's Irish Pub
449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
Fresh cut or waffle fries available. Add some pizzaz with some toppings.
|Wings- Half Dozen
|$8.00
|Wings - Dozen
|$15.00
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$4.70
Egg and Cheese on a Bagel
|The Classic
|$5.75
Choice of bagel, Meat, Egg and Cheese
|Large Coffee
|$2.36
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 )
|$6.49
6 Pieces served with marinara sauce
|French Fries
|$3.69
Your Place Restaurant
2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
|Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Max's Eatery
38 W King St, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Feeling Cheesy
|$10.00
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
|Single Smash Burger
|$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
Blazin J's (Mall Location)
142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster
|Popular items
|MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$12.99
(Grilled sandwich pictured)
|MYO Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)
|6 Piece
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Loxley's
500 Centerville Road, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
|Classic Ceasar
|$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
|Peasant Burger
|$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER
|Popular items
|Grilled Triple Cheese Panini
|$7.00
Provolone, American and cheddar cheese with a choice of bread. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
|Moussaka
|$22.00
Sautéed eggplant and seasoned ground beef baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
|Pastitsio
|$22.00
A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
CoffeeCo
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Popular items
|Lancaster Breakfast
|$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
|Street Corn Hash
|$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
