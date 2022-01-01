Lancaster restaurants you'll love

Lancaster restaurants
Toast
  • Lancaster

Must-try Lancaster restaurants

Horse Inn image

FRENCH FRIES

Horse Inn

540 E. Fulton St, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WEDGE SALAD$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Danish Blue Cheese, Cherry Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Croutons, House Made Buttermilk Ranch
TIPS N TOAST$26.00
Tenderloin Tips, Alfred & Sam's French Bread, Red Wine Demi-Glace
WINGS$15.00
House Sauce, Celery, House Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Horse Inn
The Steakout Express (Lancaster) image

 

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

43 West King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Butter Seafood Fries$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
Fries$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
Cream of Crab Soup$9.00
Our praised cream of crab soup made from scratch with super lump crab meat and a hefty serving of love in a 12 oz. bowl!
More about The Steakout Express (Lancaster)
The Bread Pedaler image

SMOKED SALMON

The Bread Pedaler

116 W. Orange St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.00
Fresh Daily
*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
More about The Bread Pedaler
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events image

 

Pepper Theo Cafe and Events

555 w. James st., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buckwheat Soba Noodle Salad$11.00
Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Cucumbers, Slivered Toasted Almonds, Black Sesame Seeds, Asian Thai Dressing
Turkey and Avocado$12.00
8” Sub Roll, Sliced Turkey, Shaved Romaine, Pickled Red Jalapenos, Herb Aioli
Grilled Cheese$9.50
Grilled Cheese Muenster, Gouda, Bacon, Apple Chutney on Texas Toast
More about Pepper Theo Cafe and Events
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$20.00
ale-battered haddock, steak fries, remoulade sauce
Smoked Meatloaf$21.00
house-smoked meatloaf, blackberry chipotle glaze, chive-whipped potatoes, baby carrots, frizzled onion
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$16.00
mushrooms, lentils, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, peas, vegetable herb gravy, chive-whipped potato crust
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Decades image

 

Decades

438 N Queen St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Drummies - Five soy protein drummies, choice of sauce, served with vegan ranch$13.00
Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard$9.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich - Hawaiian Roll, Brussels Slaw, Jalapeno Hot Sauce$13.00
More about Decades
Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Chicken & cheese
Meatsauce & Meatball
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and meatball
Meatsauce & Sausage
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and sweet Italian sausage
More about Valentino’s Cafe
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Cheese Pizza$13.99
12 Wings$14.99
MD Italian Sub$8.49
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Frisco's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Frisco's Chicken

454 New Holland Ave., Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Chicken Meal$13.99
1/2 Chicken with choice of two regular sides and Peruvian sauces
Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice with ginger, chicken, egg, green onions, and soy sauce.
Pollo Empanada$3.49
Traditional Peruvian Chicken Recipe
More about Frisco's Chicken
Red Pin Bar and Grill image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Burger$13.95
Our House-made Rocky Gourmet Burger topped with hand-carved pit ham, pulled pork and slices of applewood smoked bacon. Your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with chips and a pickle.
Wood Fired Turkey Burger$10.95
A Lean Alternative, this Juicy Turkey Patty is accompanied by a side of cranberry mayo, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Rocky Gourmet Burger$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Cest La Vie image

 

Cest La Vie

50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Corn Bechamel$12.00
Cashew Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
Pomme Frites$6.00
French Fries
More about Cest La Vie
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster image

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee
Drip Coffee
California Egg Sandwich$8.50
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel image

 

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

480 New Holland Ave #3000, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-seared Diver Scallops$16.00
Braised pork belly, corn and tomato relish, lemon shallot vinaigrette, balsamic glaze (GF)
Meatloaf with Three Cheese Macaroni$20.00
Sweet tomato glaze, three cheese macaroni with tomato relish and wilted spinach
Cork Burger$16.00
Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper
More about Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
American Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$8.50
Based on current wing prices we have been forced to consolidate our wing quantities to increments of five. We are using the same jumbo chicken wings, wing sauces and cooking times...Thanks for your understanding...
Chicken Wrap$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
More about American Bar and Grill
Conway Social Club image

TAPAS

Conway Social Club

28 E King Street, Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Romana$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
Naked and Famous - 4 oz$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
More about Conway Social Club
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.28
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots,
tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
Cheese Steak sub$8.99
With sauce & sautéed onions.
Turkey sub$8.79
Fresh sliced turkey, American cheese & mayo.
More about Two Cousins
Blazin J's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blazin J's

15 E King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.7 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Piece Tenders Combo$11.99
Fries$3.99
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
More about Blazin J's
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Finazzo’s Special$15.99
2 Liter Soda$3.99
Sm Pizza$9.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria

1040 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sub$9.50
Grilled or Fried Chicken sub. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo Optional
#4 Pizza Puttanesca$12.50
Kalamata olives, capers, anchovies (optional), and fresh mozzarella
SM Hawaiian$13.99
More about Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway) image

 

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

1633 LINCOLN HIGHWAY EAST, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesesteak
American cheese, fried onions & sauce
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayonnaise
Large Cheese$13.00
16 Inches
More about Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)
Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TF Market Alley Gin$28.00
Thistle Finch Distilling - Market Alley Gin - 750ML / 40% ABV
Bean Roth Burger$13.00
Housemade black bean burger topped with cheddar and smothered in ranch, served on a kaiser roll. Served with house cut fries.
Chicken Thighs$22.00
Roasted chicken thighs served with late summer vegetable medley and a lemon and white wine caper sauce
More about Shot and Bottle
Brendee's Irish Pub image

 

Brendee's Irish Pub

449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Fresh cut or waffle fries available. Add some pizzaz with some toppings.
Wings- Half Dozen$8.00
Wings - Dozen$15.00
More about Brendee's Irish Pub
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$4.70
Egg and Cheese on a Bagel
The Classic$5.75
Choice of bagel, Meat, Egg and Cheese
Large Coffee$2.36
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
5 Piece Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6 )$6.49
6 Pieces served with marinara sauce
French Fries$3.69
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2133 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
More about Your Place Restaurant
Max's Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Max's Eatery

38 W King St, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Feeling Cheesy$10.00
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Single Smash Burger$9.25
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
More about Max's Eatery
Blazin J's (Mall Location) image

 

Blazin J's (Mall Location)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
(Grilled sandwich pictured)
MYO Chicken Sandwich$8.99
(Grilled Sandwich pictured)
6 Piece$5.99
More about Blazin J's (Mall Location)
Loxley's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Loxley's

500 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Loxley’s beer battered Alaskan Pollock served with fries, slaw and remoulade sauce.
Classic Ceasar$9.00
Chopped romaine topped with Caesar dressing, imported asiago cheese, and homemade croutons.
Salad Add-ons: grilled chicken breast (5), salmon filet (9), shrimp (7), or crab cake (18)
Peasant Burger$12.00
8oz. short rib ground beef blend. Served with fries or homemade chips.
Upgrade to sweets... (2)
Substitute the Beyond Burger... (2)
Pickled jalapeno, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, pickled cucumber slaw... (.50 ea)
American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, bleu, goat cheese... (1.00 ea)
Bacon, fried egg, cotton-fried onion… (1.50 ea)
More about Loxley's
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster image

 

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

66 NORTH QUEEN, LANCASTER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Triple Cheese Panini$7.00
Provolone, American and cheddar cheese with a choice of bread. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Moussaka$22.00
Sautéed eggplant and seasoned ground beef baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Pastitsio$22.00
A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
More about Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
CoffeeCo image

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lancaster Breakfast$4.20
Made to Order Eggs with your choice of Toast.
Homefries and Breakfast Meat additional charge.
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
Street Corn Hash$8.75
Grilled homefries mixed with sauteed corn, red onion, and black beans topped with CoffeeCo breakfast cheese, two over easy eggs, sliced avocado and chipotle lime crema
More about CoffeeCo

