Quesadillas in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve quesadillas
Valentino’s Cafe
132 Rider Ave, Lancaster
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.75
Chicken & cheese
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Quesadilla - Chicken and Cheese
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken breast diced with a blend of cheeses, fire roasted onion and pepper mix between two fresh flour tortillas. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Cheddar cheese on a wheat wrap, served with salsa and sour cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$14.25
ASSORTED VEGGIES, CHEDDAR, SALSA, SOUR CREAM
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar.
|Cheesesteak Quesadilla
|$8.49
Fresh chopped steak, sautéed onions &
mozzarella.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Half Quesadilla served with Fries
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster
|Queens Quesadilla
|$10.79
Grilled chicken, red onion, green peppers, and cheddar cheese in a crispy flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream
PIZZA
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Western Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Cheesesteak Quesadilla
|$9.99
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, beans and onion
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken, and grilled onions.
|Ground beef Quesadilla
|$12.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, red & green peppers