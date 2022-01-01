Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve quesadillas

Valentino’s Cafe image

 

Valentino’s Cafe

132 Rider Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Chicken & cheese
More about Valentino’s Cafe
Quesadilla - Chicken and Cheese image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla - Chicken and Cheese$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken breast diced with a blend of cheeses, fire roasted onion and pepper mix between two fresh flour tortillas. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.00
Cheddar cheese on a wheat wrap, served with salsa and sour cream
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$14.25
ASSORTED VEGGIES, CHEDDAR, SALSA, SOUR CREAM
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
Grilled chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar.
Cheesesteak Quesadilla$8.49
Fresh chopped steak, sautéed onions &
mozzarella.
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$8.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Half Quesadilla served with Fries
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Grand Central Bagel Cafe image

 

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

245 Centerville Road Unit B, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Queens Quesadilla$10.79
Grilled chicken, red onion, green peppers, and cheddar cheese in a crispy flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream
More about Grand Central Bagel Cafe
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
Western Quesadilla$9.99
Cheesesteak Quesadilla$9.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$13.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, beans and onion
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken, and grilled onions.
Ground beef Quesadilla$12.99
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, red & green peppers
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Mozzarella Sticks

Greek Salad

Cannolis

Philly Cheesesteaks

Baked Ziti

Patty Melts

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Penne

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston