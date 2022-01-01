Honey Brook restaurants you'll love

Honey Brook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Honey Brook

Honey Brook's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Must-try Honey Brook restaurants

Greenside Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Greenside Grill

1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook

Avg 3.8 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Golden Yuengling-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Seared lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
Kennett Square Burger$13.00
Angus burger, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions.
More about Greenside Grill
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub image

 

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harvest$13.00
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges,
and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Lobster Bisque$7.00
A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks
of lobster
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.00
Cheddar and bacon onion jam.
Served on Hawaiian buns
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
Suburban Brewing Company image

 

Suburban Brewing Company

3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Quesadilla$15.00
blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Terrapin Truffle$7.00
parmesan, garlic oil, truffle aioli
Plane Jane$10.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato
More about Suburban Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook

3060 Compass Road, Honey Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Taco$3.50
Prepared on flour tortilla, protein of your choice, lettuce, crema, and cheese.
Traditional Mexican Taco$3.50
Prepared on corn tortilla, protein of your choice, coriander (cilantro), onion, and radish.
Shrimp Tacos$4.50
Served with flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, crema, and cheese.
More about TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Honey Brook

Chicken Tenders

