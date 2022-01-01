Honey Brook restaurants you'll love
Honey Brook's top cuisines
Must-try Honey Brook restaurants
More about Greenside Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Greenside Grill
1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Golden Yuengling-battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Seared lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
|Kennett Square Burger
|$13.00
Angus burger, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions.
More about The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
4690 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Harvest
|$13.00
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges,
and lemon vinaigrette dressing
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.00
A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks
of lobster
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$10.00
Cheddar and bacon onion jam.
Served on Hawaiian buns
More about Suburban Brewing Company
Suburban Brewing Company
3041 Horseshoe Pike, Suite 130, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Killer Quesadilla
|$15.00
blackened chicken, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
|Terrapin Truffle
|$7.00
parmesan, garlic oil, truffle aioli
|Plane Jane
|$10.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato
More about TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook
TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook
3060 Compass Road, Honey Brook
|Popular items
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Prepared on flour tortilla, protein of your choice, lettuce, crema, and cheese.
|Traditional Mexican Taco
|$3.50
Prepared on corn tortilla, protein of your choice, coriander (cilantro), onion, and radish.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$4.50
Served with flour tortilla, grilled shrimp, lettuce, crema, and cheese.