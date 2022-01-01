Downingtown restaurants you'll love
La Tavola Famiglia at St. Anthony’s Lodge
259 Church Street, Downingtown
|House Salad
|$6.95
Homemade Croutons choice of dressingEntree Salads
|Sunday Gravy
|$21.95
w/homemade sausage and meatball, choice of pasta
|Chicken Cutlets
|$21.95
Hand Filleted and coated w/our homemade breadcrumbs, served w/choice of roasted peppers or broccoli rabe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Grill
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown
|Gravy O [Biscuits]
|$10.25
Spicy sausage gravy over biscuits with optional eggs on top
|Bruno
|$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
|Pancake
|$4.25
Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup
Victory Brewing Downingtown
420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown
|Brewer's Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Hop Devil Mustard on a Potato Bun
|Turkey & Avocado
|$13.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Twisted Money Mayo on Sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D
420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown
|Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream
|$24.99
As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company.
Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more.
Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.
|4 PACK - Vodka Madras
|$12.99
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory.
8% ABV / 16 Proof
|American Whiskey
|$29.99
American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate.
42% ABV / 84 Proof
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lione's Pizza Restaurant
116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown
|Fries - Small 🍟
|$2.75
|Chicken Fingers w/Fries
|$8.99
|12" Cheese Steak
|$10.00
TACOS • GRILL
Estrella Tacos y Mas
202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|$1 Smoked Chicken Wings
|$1.00
Dine in or Take-out. Min of 5 wings please!
|Fried Avocado
|$7.00
Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and cotija cheese
|Carnitas
|$7.00
Smoked pork, guajillo salsa, avocado, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions & cilantro
Georgio's Restaurant
149 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
|Pan Pizza
|$9.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Spanakopita
|$10.00
Phyllo, spinach, feta, charred tomato
|Arancini
|$10.00
Fried risotto stuffed with fresh mozzarella,marinara
Levante Brewing
160 Park Road, Downingtown
|12 PK ReVibe Variety
|$15.00
ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure deionized water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic fruits and flavors. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5% ABV
Patty’s Place
3820 lincoln highway, Downingtown
|Create Your own Omelet
|$10.95
Choose any four ingredients and cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
|Pancakes
|$8.95
|Egg Platter
|$6.95
Cafe Services
1002 Cornerstone Blvd, Downington
|Virtual Salad Bar
|$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
|B.L.T
|$6.99
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Bread.
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
The Social2 Dowingtown
541 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown