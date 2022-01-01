Downingtown restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Downingtown

Downingtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Downingtown restaurants

La Tavola Famiglia at St. Anthony’s Lodge image

 

La Tavola Famiglia at St. Anthony’s Lodge

259 Church Street, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$6.95
Homemade Croutons choice of dressingEntree Salads
Sunday Gravy$21.95
w/homemade sausage and meatball, choice of pasta
Chicken Cutlets$21.95
Hand Filleted and coated w/our homemade breadcrumbs, served w/choice of roasted peppers or broccoli rabe
More about La Tavola Famiglia at St. Anthony’s Lodge
Green Street Grill image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Grill

150 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown

Avg 4.8 (2652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gravy O [Biscuits]$10.25
Spicy sausage gravy over biscuits with optional eggs on top
Bruno$10.25
Two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar and spicy Andouille gravy all in a wrap
Pancake$4.25
Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup
More about Green Street Grill
Victory Brewing Downingtown image

 

Victory Brewing Downingtown

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brewer's Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Hop Devil Mustard on a Potato Bun
Turkey & Avocado$13.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Twisted Money Mayo on Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
More about Victory Brewing Downingtown
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D image

 

Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream$24.99
As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company.
Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more.
Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.
4 PACK - Vodka Madras$12.99
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory.
8% ABV / 16 Proof
American Whiskey$29.99
American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate.
42% ABV / 84 Proof
More about Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D
Lione's Pizza Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lione's Pizza Restaurant

116 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown

Avg 4.8 (3628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries - Small 🍟$2.75
Chicken Fingers w/Fries$8.99
12" Cheese Steak$10.00
More about Lione's Pizza Restaurant
Estrella Tacos y Mas image

TACOS • GRILL

Estrella Tacos y Mas

202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$1 Smoked Chicken Wings$1.00
Dine in or Take-out. Min of 5 wings please!
Fried Avocado$7.00
Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and cotija cheese
Carnitas$7.00
Smoked pork, guajillo salsa, avocado, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions & cilantro
More about Estrella Tacos y Mas
Georgio's Restaurant image

 

Georgio's Restaurant

149 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan Pizza$9.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Spanakopita$10.00
Phyllo, spinach, feta, charred tomato
Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto stuffed with fresh mozzarella,marinara
More about Georgio's Restaurant
Levante Brewing image

 

Levante Brewing

160 Park Road, Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12 PK ReVibe Variety$15.00
ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure deionized water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic fruits and flavors. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5% ABV
More about Levante Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Patty’s Place

3820 lincoln highway, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your own Omelet$10.95
Choose any four ingredients and cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Pancakes$8.95
Egg Platter$6.95
More about Patty’s Place
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1002 Cornerstone Blvd, Downington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
B.L.T$6.99
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Bread.
Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
More about Cafe Services
Restaurant banner

 

The Social2 Dowingtown

541 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Social2 Dowingtown

