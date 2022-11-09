Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victory Brewing Downingtown

review star

No reviews yet

420 Acorn Lane

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

IPAs

Bengali - Growler Fill

$13.00
Brotherly Love - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.

Cloud Walker - Growler Fill

$13.00

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Dirtwolf - Growler Fill

$13.00

8.7% Double IPA

Fruit Rusher - Growler Fill

$13.00
Hop Devil - Growler Fill

$10.50

6.7% IPA

Hop Ranch - Growler

$13.00Out of stock
Liberty Bell Ringer-Growler Fill

$13.00

We packed double the dry-hops into this DIPA. This time using cashmere hops our brewers fell in love with during hop harvest, which help amplify the tropical, fruity hop flavor and aroma. And because we can never get enough, we did it twice. Let it ring!

Tres Hopped - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

Cryo-Pop - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock
Hop Hazer- Growler Fill

$9.50Out of stock
Easy Ringer - Growler Fill

$10.50Out of stock

4.3% Lo-Cal IPA

Hazy Summer Love - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

5.5% Hazy IPA

Pretty In Drink - Growler

$13.00Out of stock
Resin - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

9.1% IIPA

Triple IPA - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

White IPA - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

ALEs

Golden Monkey - Growler Fill

$13.00

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Mad King's Weiss - Growler Fill

$10.50

6.2% Hefeweizen

Merry Monkey - Growler Fill

$13.00

Oro Blanco - Growler Fill

$10.50

Slow Breeze - Growler Fill

$10.50

Strawberry Wheat - Growler Fill

$13.00
Whirlwind Wit - Growler Fill

$10.50Out of stock
Summer Love Ale - Growler Fill

$10.50Out of stock

5.2% Golden Ale

Plum Weiss Wit - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

LAGERs

Braumeister - Growler Fill

$10.50

5.5% Keller Pils

Classic - Growler Fill

$10.50

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Festbier - Growler Fill

$10.50

5.6% Marzen Style Lager

Prima Pils - Growler Fill

$10.50

5.3% Pilsner

Tim's Kolsch - Growler Fill

$10.50Out of stock

DH Braumeister - Growler Fill

$10.50Out of stock

SOUR/GOSEs

Berry Monkey - Crowler

$9.50
Sour Monkey - Crowler

$9.50

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey - Growler Fill

$13.00
Sour Monkey - Growler Fill

$13.00

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

STOUT/PORTERs

Dark Thunder Growler

$13.00

Java Latte - Growler Fill

$13.00

Cherry Oatmeal Stout - Growler Fill

$13.00Out of stock

Online Specials

TAKE n BAKE Cheese Pizza LG

$16.00

red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

Pepperoni LG

$16.00

pepperoni, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

TAKE n BAKE Pepperoni LG

$16.00

pepperoni, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

Sausage LG

$16.00

sausage, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

TAKE n BAKE Sausage LG

$16.00

sasauge, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

Veggie LG

$16.00

roasted mushroom, red pepper, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

TAKE n BAKE Veggie LG

$16.00

roasted mushroom, red pepper, red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

Shareables

Victory Pretzel

$9.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard

Classic Boneless Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots

Classic Breaded Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Tossed in Dirtwolf BBQ Sauce and Fries

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Chopped Parsley and Parmesan with a Lemon Aioli

Classic Fried Pickles

$12.00

Served with Fennel Remoulade

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan Ranch

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Curds

$12.00

Deep fried Mozzarella cheese curds with vodka sauce

Charcuterie

$16.00

Chef's selection of meat, cheese, pickles, tomato preserves, HopDevil mustard, house made bread

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Prima Pils cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated onions, white bbq sauce

Hot Honey Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

scallions, cilantro

Handhelds

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie Roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

jalapeno slaw, DirtWolf BBQ sauce, potato roll

Smoked Turkey Melt

$13.00

bacon, American, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, sourdough

Victory Burger

$14.00

American, Amish cheddar, cherry peppers, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, bacon aioli, sesame seed bun

Classic Cheesburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce, potato bun

Heirloom BLT

$13.00

mixed greens, bacon, basil aioli, sourdough

Greens

Smoked Chicken Cobb

$14.00

mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, pickled egg, tomatoes, bacon balsamic vinaigrette

Kebab Salad

$15.00

romaine, mixed greens, grilled onions, tomatoes, croutons, cucumber vinaigrette

Pizza

Dirtwolf BBQ LARGE

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions

Dirtwolf BBQ SMALL

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions

Margherita LARGE

$18.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Margherita SMALL

$14.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Meathead LARGE

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Meathead SMALL

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Mushroom LARGE

$19.00

garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula

Mushroom SMALL

$14.00

garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula

Entrees

Classic Battered Fish-N-Chips

$18.00

Served with Old Bay Fries, Jalapeno Slaw and Fennel Remoulade

Smoked Chicken Burrito

$14.00

black beans, rice, roasted peppers, smoked tomato mole, hot sauce crema

Pozole Tacos

$15.00

white hominy, cabbage, red onion, radish, queso, salsa verde, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas

Steak Noodle Bowl

$19.00

cold soba noodles, soft boiled egg, shiitakes, scallions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds

IPAs

Brotherly Love - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

Cloud Walker - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Hazy Summer Love-12oz 6 Pack Cans

$10.99Out of stock

5.5% Hazy IPA

DDH Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6 Pack Cans

$12.99Out of stock
Brotherly Love - 12oz 12pack

$19.99

Hazy Summer Love 12oz 12 Pack

$19.99Out of stock
Brotherly Love - 12oz 24pack Cans

$42.99

Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Hazy Summer Love-24 pack cans

$42.99Out of stock

5.5% Hazy IPA

DDH Dirt Wolf - 24 Pack Cans

$48.99Out of stock
Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

8.7% Double IPA

Hop Devil - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

6.7% IPA

Hop Hazer - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

6% Hazy IPA

Hop Devil - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99

6.7% IPA

Merry Monkey-24pk

$48.99
Hop Hazer - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99

6% Hazy IPA

ALEs

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Hazy Summer Love-12oz 6 Pack Cans

$10.99Out of stock

5.5% Hazy IPA

Summer Love-12 pack cans

$19.99Out of stock

5.2% Golden Ale

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Hazy Summer Love-24 pack cans

$42.99Out of stock

5.5% Hazy IPA

Summer Love Ale- 12C24

$42.99Out of stock
Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Summer Love-12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99Out of stock

5.2% Golden Ale

Merry Monkey 12oz 6 Pack Bottles

$12.99

This Belgian-style Holiday Ale combines the beloved flavor profile of Golden Monkey with notes of cranberry, orange peel, cinnamon and nutmeg to deliver a delightfully smooth finish, perfect for merry gatherings with family and friends.

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Summer Love-12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99Out of stock

5.2% Golden Ale

Merry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99

LAGERs

Classic Lager - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

5.3% Pilsner

Classic Lager - 12oz 15pack

$18.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 12pack Cans

$19.99

5.3% Pilsner

Classic Lager - 12oz 24pack Cans

$42.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

$42.99

5.3% Pilsner

Festbier-12oz 6pack Bottles

$9.99Out of stock
Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99Out of stock

5.3% Pilsner

Festbier-12oz 24 Pack Bottles

$42.99

Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.

Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$42.99Out of stock

5.3% Pilsner

SOUR/GOSEs

Berry Monkey 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

STOUT/PORTERs

Dark Thunder 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Dark Thunder Can Case

$62.99Out of stock

Storm King-12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99Out of stock

Storm King-24 pack bottles

$48.99Out of stock

Variety Packs

Kick Back - 12oz 15pack

$21.99

Variety Pack: ABV Ranging from 4.3% - 9.5%

Monkey Mixer Pack- 12oz 12pack

$21.99

Seltzers

Waves Mixed Case 12C24

$42.99Out of stock
Waves Mixed Pack 12C12

$19.99Out of stock

Event

Prima Pils-12C1 (Copy)

$5.00

5.3% Pilsner

Brotherly Love - 12C1 (Copy) (Copy)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Victory Brewing Company! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Award Winning Food!

Location

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

