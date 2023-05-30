Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Mar - Downingtown

49 West Lancaster Avenue

Downingtown, PA 19335

Food

House Tacos

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.79
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$3.99

Tradicional Tacos

(3) Al Pastor Taco

(3) Al Pastor Taco

$12.99

3 Pieces

(3) Carnitas Taco

(3) Carnitas Taco

$12.99

3 Pieces

(3) Birria Taco

(3) Birria Taco

$12.99

3 Pieces

Seafood Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.99
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$6.49
Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$7.99

Vegan-vegetarian

Black Beans, Lettuce and Pico

$8.99

3 Pieces

Tofu and Grilled Veggies

$11.99

3 Pieces

Beyond Meat

$14.99

3 Pieces

House Burritos

Beans, Cheese and Tomato Burritos

Beans, Cheese and Tomato Burritos

$8.99
Beef, Beans, Rice, Cheese Burrito

Beef, Beans, Rice, Cheese Burrito

$9.99
Carne Asada Burritos

Carne Asada Burritos

$10.99

Steak, guac, pico

Pollo Asado Burritos

Pollo Asado Burritos

$10.99

Chicken, guac, pico

California Burritos

California Burritos

$10.99

Steak or chicken, guac, pico, crema and fries

Make Your Own Burrito

Make Your Own Burrito

$10.99

Rice, beans, Protein, pico, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, crema

House Quesadillas

Three Cheese Quesadillas

Three Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99
Ground Beef Quesadillas

Ground Beef Quesadillas

$10.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$11.99
Grilled Steak Quesadillas

Grilled Steak Quesadillas

$12.99
Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.99

Sides

Side Crema

Side Crema

$0.99
Side Pico

Side Pico

$2.49
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.49
Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.49
Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.99
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$4.49

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa Trio

Chips and Salsa Trio

$3.99
Chips, Queso, and Salsa Trio

Chips, Queso, and Salsa Trio

$7.29
Chips, Guacamole and Salsa Trio

Chips, Guacamole and Salsa Trio

$7.99
Taquitos

Taquitos

$8.99

3 Pieces

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Beef, beans, queso, guac, crema, pico, cheese

Sweets

Churros

Churros

$4.49
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.49
Mexican Flan

Mexican Flan

$4.49

Drinks

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.79

Soda Can

$2.39

Jumex-Available Flavors

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Drive up, call up, and always welcome to walk up!

Location

49 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

