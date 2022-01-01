Kennett Square restaurants you'll love
More about Verbena BYOB
SEAFOOD
Verbena BYOB
102 East State Street, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|Stuffed Lancaster Peppers (Frozen)
|$22.00
(1 1/2 pounds) Lancaster bell peppers stuffed with pork, beef, and duck, jasmine rice , spiced tomato sauce
|Green Salad
|$12.00
Red Leaf Lettuce , marinated feta, mustard vinaigrette , raisins, candied orange
|Braised ChickPeas
|$12.00
Marinated Feta, pickled jalapeño, charred citrus vinaigrette
More about Taste of Puebla
Taste of Puebla
326 W Cedar St Ste#2, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|16oz Pico de Gallo
|$6.00
Homemade Pico de Gallo using 100% local tomatoes. (Mild)
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Our quesadillas are made using large 12" flour tortillas and filled using a mexican blend cheese and your favorite choice of protein.
|8oz Guacamole
|$6.00
Delicious Homemade guacamole 🥑
More about Floga Bistro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Floga Bistro
826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|Large 16 Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
|Romano
|$8.00
|Chicken Milanese Panini
|$11.00
More about Letty's Tavern
Letty's Tavern
201 State Street, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
1 pound of wings, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese on the side
|Fries
|$6.00
house made hand cut french fries served with ketchup and calabrian chili aioli
|The Burger
|$20.00
grilled onion, lettuce, american cheese, meyer lemon brown butter aioli
More about Talula's Table
CHEESE
Talula's Table
102 W State St, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|Holiday Cheese Board
|$50.00
Five Artisan Cheeses, Fruit, Nuts, Crackers & Accoutrements (Serves 6-8)
|Rosemary Parker House Rolls
|$15.00
One Dozen
|Tender Braised Brisket
|$85.00
Mushroom Brandy Sauce. Serves 4-6.
More about Victory Brewing Kennett Square
Victory Brewing Kennett Square
650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square
|Popular items
|Victory Pretzel TO GO
|$8.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
|Storm King Variant - Crowler
|$10.00
11% Imperial Stout
|Dirtwolf - Crowler
|$10.00
8.7% Double IPA
More about El Terre Gto
El Terre Gto
345 Scarlet Road Unit 6, Kennett Square