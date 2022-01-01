Kennett Square restaurants you'll love

Kennett Square restaurants
Toast
  • Kennett Square

Kennett Square's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Kennett Square restaurants

Verbena BYOB image

SEAFOOD

Verbena BYOB

102 East State Street, Kennett Square

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Lancaster Peppers (Frozen)$22.00
(1 1/2 pounds) Lancaster bell peppers stuffed with pork, beef, and duck, jasmine rice , spiced tomato sauce
Green Salad$12.00
Red Leaf Lettuce , marinated feta, mustard vinaigrette , raisins, candied orange
Braised ChickPeas$12.00
Marinated Feta, pickled jalapeño, charred citrus vinaigrette
More about Verbena BYOB
Taste of Puebla image

 

Taste of Puebla

326 W Cedar St Ste#2, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16oz Pico de Gallo$6.00
Homemade Pico de Gallo using 100% local tomatoes. (Mild)
Quesadilla$11.00
Our quesadillas are made using large 12" flour tortillas and filled using a mexican blend cheese and your favorite choice of protein.
8oz Guacamole$6.00
Delicious Homemade guacamole 🥑
More about Taste of Puebla
Floga Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Floga Bistro

826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large 16 Cheese Pizza$13.50
Romano$8.00
Chicken Milanese Panini$11.00
More about Floga Bistro
Letty's Tavern image

 

Letty's Tavern

201 State Street, Kennett Square

Avg 3.9 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
1 pound of wings, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese on the side
Fries$6.00
house made hand cut french fries served with ketchup and calabrian chili aioli
The Burger$20.00
grilled onion, lettuce, american cheese, meyer lemon brown butter aioli
More about Letty's Tavern
Talula's Table image

CHEESE

Talula's Table

102 W State St, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cheese Board$50.00
Five Artisan Cheeses, Fruit, Nuts, Crackers & Accoutrements (Serves 6-8)
Rosemary Parker House Rolls$15.00
One Dozen
Tender Braised Brisket$85.00
Mushroom Brandy Sauce. Serves 4-6.
More about Talula's Table
Victory Brewing Kennett Square image

 

Victory Brewing Kennett Square

650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Victory Pretzel TO GO$8.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
Storm King Variant - Crowler$10.00
11% Imperial Stout
Dirtwolf - Crowler$10.00
8.7% Double IPA
More about Victory Brewing Kennett Square
El Terre Gto image

 

El Terre Gto

345 Scarlet Road Unit 6, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about El Terre Gto
