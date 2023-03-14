Main picView gallery

Giordano’s

633 E Cypress Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

Kid's Beverages

Fountain Refill

$0.00+

Appetizers & Snacks

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Breaded Mushrooms

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$16.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Garlic Tomato Bread

$6.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Mussels Pomodoro

$14.00

Nachos

$14.00

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$18.00

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

Wild Mushroom Saute

$15.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Caesar

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Garden

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp & Spinach

$17.00

Mandarin Spring Mix

$13.00

Soups & Sides

Basket of Cheese Fries

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Bowl Pasta Sauce

$4.00

Mushroom Soup

$5.50+

Onion Rings

$6.00

Quart Pasta Sauce

$12.00

Side Applesauce

$1.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Meatball

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Special Soup

$6.50+

Wedding Soup

$5.00+

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side caesar

$7.00

Seafood & Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Clams White Wine Sauce

$23.00

Mussels

$22.00

Seafood Medley

$30.00

Seafood Pescatore

$30.00

Dinner Entrees First Course*

cup Special Soup*

cup Mushroom Soup*

cup Wedding Soup*

Side Salad*

Side Caesar Salad*

$2.00

Red Bread*

Italian Bread*

Yellow Bread*

Bowl Mushroom*

$3.00

Bowl Wedding*

$3.00

Bowl Special Soup*

$3.00

Dinner Entrees

8oz Filet

$30.00

Bourbon Chicken

$22.00

Crab Cake Entree

$29.00

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Sesame Tuna Entree

$24.00

Burgers

Bacon Cabot Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Kennett Square Burger

$13.00

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Italiani Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Roast Porkette Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

1/2 sandwich rachel

$15.00Out of stock

Pub Fare

Chicken & Chips

$14.00

Crab Imperial Melt

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Steak Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Kennett Square Cheesesteak

$15.00

Pizza Steak

$15.00

Plainsteak

$13.00

Subs

Giordano Special Sub

$15.00

Ham & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Italian Sub

$14.00

Roast Beef Sub

$14.00

Tuna Sub

$13.00

Turkey Sub

$14.00

Stuffed Pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Manicotti

$18.00

Ravioli

$18.00

Tortellini

$22.00

Pasta Specialties

Baked Penne

$18.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Tour of Italy

$25.00

Local Favorites

Alfredo

$19.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Marinara

$17.00

Meatballs

$18.00

Sausage

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Aglio Olio

$21.00

Stombolis

Broccoli & Tomato Calzone

$17.00

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$18.00

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$17.00

Italian Stromboli

$18.00

Meatball Stromboli

$18.00

Pizza Stromboli

$16.00

Spinach Calzone

$17.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza Gluten Free

$8.00+

Full House Pizza

$20.00+

Gourmet Pizza

$8.00+

Grilled Buffalo Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00+

Italian Sausage & Long Hots Pizza

$20.00

Mediterranean

$8.00+

Neapolitan Pizza

$7.00+

New York Style Pizza

$17.00

Veggie Pizza

$18.00+

White Pizza

$7.00+

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Cheeseburger Bites

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Steak

$14.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Cookie

$3.00

Donuts

$14.00

Pizzelles

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Bread Pudding

$12.00

Sunday Brownie

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

To Go Sides & Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

20oz Soda

$2.25

Chips

$2.29+

Cookies

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Hy Point Tea

$2.25

Powerade

$3.50

Gummies

$1.29

Features

Basket Tater Tots

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Short Rib Tots

$16.00

Pizza Frites Burger

$14.00

Short Rib Sliders

$15.00

Spin & Straw Salad

$14.00

Portabella Salad

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy a full menu of pasta dishes and gourmet pizzas, steaks and seafood, subs and traditional favorites, along with exquisite desserts. Dine in or take out, we are always happy to serve you.

633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Main pic

