Chicken cheesesteaks in Kennett Square

Giordano’s
633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$16.50
Served with wing sauce and melted American cheese
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.50
Served with melted American cheese
State Street Pizza & Grill -
148 W State Street, Kennett Square
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
|$14.29
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon Mixed with Ranch and Cooper American Cheese on a 12 inch Seeded Roll
|Bufflao Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.79
Grilled Chicken Covered in our Buffalo Sauce with your Choice of Cheese and Toppings on a 12 inch Seeded Roll
|Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken mixed with your choice of Cheese and Toppings on 12 inch Flour Wrap