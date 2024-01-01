Chicken cheesesteaks in Kennett Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Giordano’s

633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$16.50
Served with wing sauce and melted American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak$15.50
Served with melted American cheese
More about Giordano’s
Restaurant banner

 

State Street Pizza & Grill -

148 W State Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak$14.29
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon Mixed with Ranch and Cooper American Cheese on a 12 inch Seeded Roll
Bufflao Chicken Cheesesteak$14.79
Grilled Chicken Covered in our Buffalo Sauce with your Choice of Cheese and Toppings on a 12 inch Seeded Roll
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$12.99
Grilled Chicken mixed with your choice of Cheese and Toppings on 12 inch Flour Wrap
More about State Street Pizza & Grill -

