Dover restaurants you'll love

Dover restaurants
Toast
  Dover

Dover's top cuisines

Pizza

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Dover restaurants

Poliseno's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Poliseno's Pizzeria

439 South New Street, Dover

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.50
Served With Celery and Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.50
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pcs.)$6.99
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA image

 

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

761 Main St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
* 20 Traditional Wings$21.50
Served With Celery and Blue Cheese
* 10 Traditional Wings$11.50
Served With Celery and Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.50
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
La Hacienda Dover image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Hacienda Dover

1171 South Bay Road, Dover

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas Para Uno-Choose your Meat
Corn Cake$3.00
Chimichanga$14.00
More about La Hacienda Dover
Bavarian Bakery and Deli image

 

Bavarian Bakery and Deli

1819 South Dupont Highway, Dover

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heidelberger$7.65
Chicken Salad, lettuce, on your choice of bread.
Nurnberger$7.65
Pastrami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Mustard, Bavarian Rye
Smokemaster$7.45
Beechwood Smoked Black Forest Ham, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Deli Mustard
More about Bavarian Bakery and Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Prime

1131 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Royal Prime
Restaurant banner

 

Veronicas Brick Oven Pizzeria

50 DuPont Highway Building 1 Unit 11, DOVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Veronicas Brick Oven Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

La Hacienda - Downtown Dover

33 West Loockerman Street, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Hacienda - Downtown Dover



