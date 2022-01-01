Lewes restaurants you'll love

Lewes restaurants
Toast
  • Lewes

Lewes's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Lewes restaurants

Bethany Blues Lewes image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Brisket
USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Signature BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Choice of one of our signature bbq meats, served with bbq sauce on the side. Sides can be added for an additional charge
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Redskin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning
Dalmata image

 

Dalmata

28 Wilmington Ave Unit E, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#3 Margherita Pizza$19.00
sweet crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo
#2 Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
mega red sauce, mozz & fontina, pepperoni blend, red pepper flake, evoo
Burrata Caprese$16.00
hand-tied burrata, salad of arugula, cherry tomatoes, confit tomatoes, roasted red pepper, evoo, aged balsamic, parmesan
Nectar image

 

Nectar

111 Neils Alley, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"C" Breeze
Avocado Toast$15.00
Smarty Pants
The General Store image

 

The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.99
Crispy Crinkle Cut Truffle Fries topped with Garlic powder, and Parmesan Cheese.
Classic Italian$10.90
On a whole roll, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.
Onion Rings$5.25
Deep fried, beer battered onion rings.
Touch of Italy - Lewes image

 

Touch of Italy - Lewes

101 Second St, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
San Marzano$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
New York Cheesecake w/ Chocolate$6.95
Traditional NY style cheesecake topped with a chocolate ganache
Mango Gelato
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$13.00
Eggcellent image

FRENCH FRIES

Eggcellent

109 West Market Street, Lewes

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elvis$14.00
2 pieces of French toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon drizzles with honey and topped with powdered sugar.
Florentine Omelette$13.00
fresh spinach and feta cheese
Two Egg Platter$8.00
Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.
Restaurant banner

 

Lewes Oyster House

108 Second Street,Suite 1, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
