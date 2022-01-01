Lewes restaurants you'll love
More about Bethany Blues Lewes
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
|Signature BBQ Sandwich
|$9.50
Choice of one of our signature bbq meats, served with bbq sauce on the side. Sides can be added for an additional charge
|Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Redskin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning
More about Dalmata
Dalmata
28 Wilmington Ave Unit E, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|#3 Margherita Pizza
|$19.00
sweet crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo
|#2 Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
mega red sauce, mozz & fontina, pepperoni blend, red pepper flake, evoo
|Burrata Caprese
|$16.00
hand-tied burrata, salad of arugula, cherry tomatoes, confit tomatoes, roasted red pepper, evoo, aged balsamic, parmesan
More about The General Store
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Fries
|$4.99
Crispy Crinkle Cut Truffle Fries topped with Garlic powder, and Parmesan Cheese.
|Classic Italian
|$10.90
On a whole roll, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bed on genoa salami, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and oil. Topped with Provolone cheese, spicy capicola and peppered ham.
|Onion Rings
|$5.25
Deep fried, beer battered onion rings.
More about Touch of Italy - Lewes
Touch of Italy - Lewes
101 Second St, Lewes
|Popular items
|San Marzano
|$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
|New York Cheesecake w/ Chocolate
|$6.95
Traditional NY style cheesecake topped with a chocolate ganache
|Mango Gelato
More about Go Brit!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Go Brit!
18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$13.00
More about Eggcellent
FRENCH FRIES
Eggcellent
109 West Market Street, Lewes
|Popular items
|Elvis
|$14.00
2 pieces of French toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon drizzles with honey and topped with powdered sugar.
|Florentine Omelette
|$13.00
fresh spinach and feta cheese
|Two Egg Platter
|$8.00
Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.
More about Lewes Oyster House
Lewes Oyster House
108 Second Street,Suite 1, Lewes