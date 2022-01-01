Wildwood restaurants you'll love

Wildwood restaurants
Toast
  • Wildwood

Wildwood's top cuisines

American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Wildwood restaurants

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

3012 Boardwalk, Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Tots$12.50
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
Lobster Mac & Cheese$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Charlie & Munco's image

ICE CREAM

Charlie & Munco's

100 East 6th Avenue, North Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Split$9.50
**VANILLA COOKIE SPECIAL Sundae
Strawberry Cheesecake Cup/Bowl
More about Charlie & Munco's
Trio North Wildwood image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Trio North Wildwood

700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood

Avg 5 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad (GF)$9.00
pickled fennel · citrus segments · dried fruit & nuts · blue cheese · white balsamic vinaigrette
Caribbean Jerk Chicken GF$28.00
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Breast and boneless thigh. Caribbean dirty rice and seasonal vegetables
Tuna Poke (GF)$13.00
cucumber canapes, flying fish caviar
More about Trio North Wildwood
The Fish Factory image

 

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broiled Combination 1$32.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our famous Crab Cake. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
Snow Crab Legs$35.00
Jumbo snow crab legs, steamed, served with butter and either plain or with old bay seasoning.
*Snow Crab is sold by the cluster not pound. 2 Clusters is recommended per person and weighs about 1.25lbs
More about The Fish Factory
Restaurant banner

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Santorini

517 West Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEK SALAD$10.95
tomatoes, cucmber,red onion kalamata olives green peppers and feta cheese
Shrimp Cocktail$16.95
Chilled wild caught shrimp served with the classic cocktail sauce
BAKLLAVA$10.00
More about Santorini
Restaurant banner

 

Franconi’s Pizza Wildwood

3318 Boardwalk, Wildwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Franconi’s Pizza Wildwood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wildwood

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Crab Cakes

