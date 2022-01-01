Wildwood restaurants you'll love
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
3012 Boardwalk, Wildwood
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
4 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
|Lobster Tots
|$12.50
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
ICE CREAM
Charlie & Munco's
100 East 6th Avenue, North Wildwood
|Popular items
|Banana Split
|$9.50
|**VANILLA COOKIE SPECIAL Sundae
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cup/Bowl
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Trio North Wildwood
700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad (GF)
|$9.00
pickled fennel · citrus segments · dried fruit & nuts · blue cheese · white balsamic vinaigrette
|Caribbean Jerk Chicken GF
|$28.00
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Breast and boneless thigh. Caribbean dirty rice and seasonal vegetables
|Tuna Poke (GF)
|$13.00
cucumber canapes, flying fish caviar
The Fish Factory
8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest
|Popular items
|Broiled Combination 1
|$32.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our famous Crab Cake. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
|Snow Crab Legs
|$35.00
Jumbo snow crab legs, steamed, served with butter and either plain or with old bay seasoning.
*Snow Crab is sold by the cluster not pound. 2 Clusters is recommended per person and weighs about 1.25lbs
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Santorini
517 West Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood
|Popular items
|GREEK SALAD
|$10.95
tomatoes, cucmber,red onion kalamata olives green peppers and feta cheese
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$16.95
Chilled wild caught shrimp served with the classic cocktail sauce
|BAKLLAVA
|$10.00
Franconi’s Pizza Wildwood
3318 Boardwalk, Wildwood