Somers Point restaurants you'll love

Somers Point restaurants
Toast
  • Somers Point

Somers Point's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad

Must-try Somers Point restaurants

Marsini’s Kitchen image

 

Marsini’s Kitchen

12 E Maryland ave., Somers point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Dusted with Choice of Old Bay or Rosemary Parmesan
Mom Mom's Meatballs$10.00
A Marsini Family Recipie
Beet salad$13.00
Arugula, Goat Cheese, Crispy Shallots, Golden Balsamic Dressing
More about Marsini’s Kitchen
Josie Kelly's Public House image

 

Josie Kelly's Public House

908 Shore Rd, Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Sprout Salad$16.00
Potato Croquettes$12.00
More about Josie Kelly's Public House
Sand House Kitchen image

 

Sand House Kitchen

9 Beach Road, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap$13.00
Old Bay Waffle Fries$5.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Sand House Kitchen
Drip N Scoop image

 

Drip N Scoop

604 New Road, Somers Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Drip N Scoop
Restaurant banner

 

Buona Vita

801 bay avenue, Somers point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Buona Vita
Tony Beef - Somers Point image

 

Tony Beef - Somers Point

17 Bethel Rd, Somers Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tony Beef - Somers Point
