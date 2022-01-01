Margate City restaurants you'll love

Margate City restaurants
Toast
  • Margate City

Margate City's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Margate City restaurants

Greens and Grains- Margate image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Greens and Grains- Margate

7801 Ventnor Ave, Margate

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar$9.00
Kale caesar salad with red onion, cucumbers, breaded chk'n tossed in buffalo sauce, with house-made caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
Chk'n Wrap$9.00
Breaded chk'n, romaine, pickles, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap. *All wraps in Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
Quinoa of the Week$6.50
Protein packed quinoa tossed with varying veggies and superfoods, quinoa salad changes weekly, served with choice of house-made dressing. 16oz
TacocaT - Margate image

 

TacocaT - Margate

8 South Essex Ave., Margate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angry Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled marinated shrimp & spicy chorizo, roasted corn salsa, avocado crema, cotija cheese
Mahi Taco$5.00
Blackened or grilled, lime cabbage slaw, mango salsa
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
Hand-rolled daily. With Siracha ketchup
Hot Bagels & More image

 

Hot Bagels & More

9414A Ventnor Ave, Margate City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baker's Dozen (13)$14.95
Single Bagels$1.40
