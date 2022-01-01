Margate City restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Greens and Grains- Margate
7801 Ventnor Ave, Margate
|Buffalo Chk'n Kale Caesar
|$9.00
Kale caesar salad with red onion, cucumbers, breaded chk'n tossed in buffalo sauce, with house-made caesar dressing, in a whole wheat wrap. *Wraps at Margate are grab+go style, served chilled, ingredients cannot be omitted"
|Chk'n Wrap
|$9.00
Breaded chk'n, romaine, pickles, and mayo in a whole wheat wrap. *All wraps in Margate are grab+go style, served chilled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*
|Quinoa of the Week
|$6.50
Protein packed quinoa tossed with varying veggies and superfoods, quinoa salad changes weekly, served with choice of house-made dressing. 16oz
TacocaT - Margate
8 South Essex Ave., Margate
|Angry Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Grilled marinated shrimp & spicy chorizo, roasted corn salsa, avocado crema, cotija cheese
|Mahi Taco
|$5.00
Blackened or grilled, lime cabbage slaw, mango salsa
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$12.00
Hand-rolled daily. With Siracha ketchup
Hot Bagels & More
9414A Ventnor Ave, Margate City
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$14.95
|Single Bagels
|$1.40
