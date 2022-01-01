Absecon restaurants you'll love
Absecon's top cuisines
Must-try Absecon restaurants
More about Greens and Grains-Galloway
Greens and Grains-Galloway
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
|Avocado BLT Panini
|$10.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
|Classic Bowl
|$12.00
Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana, blueberry, coconut flakes and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)
More about No Reservations
No Reservations
626 South New York Road, GALLOWAY
|Popular items
|Hungry Person
|$14.00
3 Pancakes, 2 Eggs any Style, Choice of Meat & Toast & Breakfast Potatoes
|Bacon Egg n Cheese
|$9.50
Bacon, Fried Egg, Cooper American Cheese - Kaiser Roll
|Cinna Swirl SHORT
|$9.50
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Swirl - Creamy Icing
More about Giovanni's Pizzeria/Corner Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizzeria/Corner Tavern
205 E Collins Rd, Galloway
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.25
|French Fries
|$3.75
More about Tony Beef - Galloway
Tony Beef - Galloway
195 S New York Rd, Galloway
More about Greens and Grains-Galloway -- Dont use
Greens and Grains-Galloway -- Dont use
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway