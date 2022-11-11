Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony Beef - Galloway

review star

No reviews yet

195 S New York Rd

Galloway, NJ 08205

Popular Items

Popular Items

Single Burger*
Double Burger*
Large Fries*

Specialties*

The Big Shmacc*

The Big Shmacc*

$11.99

House Bun, Double Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Shmacc Sauce, Pickles

Prime Time*

Prime Time*

$13.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Provolone, Homemade Roast Beef, Homemade Horse Radish Sauce, Arugula, Grilled Onion

Crispy Texas*

Crispy Texas*

$11.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Yellow Cheddar, BBQ, Fried Onion Strings, Bacon

French Onion Burger*

French Onion Burger*

$11.99

House Bun, Single Beef ,Provolone, Grilled Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli, served with a side of Aujus

The Swiss Army Shroom*

The Swiss Army Shroom*

$10.49

House Bun, Single Beef, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion and Mushrooms, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli

The Philly Special*

The Philly Special*

$13.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onion, Flontay Sauce, House Shaved Ribeye Cheesesteak, Long Hot

Build Your Own Burger*

Single Burger*
$8.99

Single Burger*

$8.99
Double Burger*
$10.99

Double Burger*

$10.99
Triple Burger*
$13.99

Triple Burger*

$13.99

Wings*

4pc Wing*

4pc Wing*

$7.49
6pc Wing*

6pc Wing*

$10.99
10pc Wing*

10pc Wing*

$15.99
20pc Wing*

20pc Wing*

$29.99
40pc Wing*

40pc Wing*

$54.99

Fries/ Waffle Fries*

Small Fries*
$3.95

$3.95

Large Fries*
$4.95

$4.95

Cheese Fries*
$7.45

$7.45

Shmacc Fries*

$10.99

Small Waffle Fries*
$4.95

$4.95

Large Waffle Fries*
$5.95

$5.95

Cheese Waffle Fries*
$7.95

$7.95

Shmacc Waffle Fries*
$11.99

$11.99

Sides*

Grilled Cheese*
$2.99

$2.99
Cheeseburger Eggrolls*
$8.99

Cheeseburger Eggrolls*

$8.99

Melted Cheese (4oz Cup)*
$1.79

$1.79

Melted Cheese (8oz Cup)*
$2.99

$2.99

All Drinks*

Vanilla*

Vanilla*

$5.99
Chocolate*

Chocolate*

$5.99

Black & White*
$5.99

$5.99
Orange Creamsicle*
$5.99

Orange Creamsicle*

$5.99
Cookies & Cream*
$5.99

Cookies & Cream*

$5.99
Fudgin' Banana*
$5.99

Fudgin' Banana*

$5.99
Banana Cream Pie*
$5.99

Banana Cream Pie*

$5.99

Wild Cherry*
$5.99

$5.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup*
$5.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup*

$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake*
$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake*

$5.99
Birthday Cake*
$5.99

Birthday Cake*

$5.99
Fudgin' Brownie*
$5.99

Fudgin' Brownie*

$5.99
Mint to Be*

Mint to Be*

$5.99

Fountain Drink*
$2.64

$2.64

Bottled Water*
$2.09

$2.09

Coke*

$2.49

Diet Coke*

$2.49

Cherry Coke*
$2.49

$2.49

Orange Fanta*
$2.49

$2.49

Dr. Pepper*

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper*
$2.49

$2.49

Sprite*

$2.49

Root Beer*

$2.49

Seagram's Ginger Ale*
$2.49

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade*
$2.49

$2.49

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea*
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea*
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea*
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak California Raspberry Tea*
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak Green Tea*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Root Beer*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Black Cherry*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Diet Black Cherry*
$2.99

$2.99Out of stock

Boylan's Creme*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Ginger Ale*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Orange Soda*
$2.99

$2.99

Boylan's Birch Beer*
$2.99

$2.99Out of stock

Boylans Diet Root Beer
$2.99

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

195 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205

Directions

