Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fiesta Oaxaqueña

review star

No reviews yet

30 North Main Street

Pleasantville, NJ 08232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Chilaquiles

Huevos Platillo

$8.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.99

Huevo Hamon Revuelto Sandwich

$8.99

Huevos En Salsa

$10.99

Entomatadas

$12.99

Etomatadas D Steak

$13.99

Entomatadas D Pollo

$12.99

Enfrijoladas Chiken

$12.99

Enfrijolada Huevo

$10.99

Enfrijoladas Bistek

$13.99

Entomatadas Con Huevo

$10.99

Tacos

Tacos Lengua

$12.99

Tacos Res

$12.99

Tacos Carnitas

$10.99

Tacos al Pastor

$10.99

Tacos Chorizo

$10.99

Tacos Barbacoa

$12.99

Tacos Pollo

$9.99

Tacos Chorizo con Huevo

$11.99

Tacos Cabeza

$12.99

Tacos Carne Enchilada

$11.99

Tacos Alambre

$13.99

Tacos supremos

$12.99

Tacos Camaron

$14.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Tacos De Vegetales

$9.99

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Torta Milanesa Rez

$10.99

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$10.99

Torta Oaxaqueña

$10.99

Torta Huevo con Chorizo

$11.99

Torta Jamon Con Quesillo

$10.99

Torta Pollo Asado

$10.99

Torta Rez Asado

$10.99

Torta Vegetariana

$8.99

Torta De Huevo

$6.99

Torta De Quesillo

$9.99

Torta De Carnitas

$10.99

Torta De Jamon Con Huevo

$8.99

Tlayuda

Tlayuda Pollo

$12.99

Tlayuda Carne Enchilada T

$14.99

Tlayuda Res

$14.99

Tlayuda Chorizo

$14.99

Tlayudas Lengua

$14.99

Tlayuda Vegetarian

$9.99

TlayudavCabeza

$14.99

Tlayuda barbacoa

$13.99

Tlayuda MIX

$14.99

Tlayuda Carnitas

$12.99

Tlayuda Pastor

$14.99

Tlayuda Camaron

$14.99

Nachos

Nachos Regular

$12.99

Nachos Mix

$15.99

Nachos No Carne

$8.99

Nachos Loco

$9.99Out of stock

Nachos Pollo

$11.99

Caldo

7 Mares

$16.99

Caldo de Camarones

$15.99

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Caldo de Panza, Pata de Res

$14.99

Caldo de Pollo

$12.99

Caldo de Chivo

$14.99

Caldo De Verdura

$9.99

Caldo De Mojarra Con Camaron

$25.00

Sopes

Sopes Pollo

$11.99

Sopes Bistek

$12.99

Sopes Camarones

$15.99

Sopes Lengua

$13.99

Sopes Cabeza

$12.99

Sopes Barbacoa

$13.99

Sopes Chorizo

$11.99

Sopes Carnitas

$12.99

Sopes Sin Carne

$8.99

Extra Sopes

$3.99

Sopes Alpastor

$11.99

Sopes Carne Enchilada

$11.99

Sopes No Carne

$8.99

Tostadas

Tostada Pollo

$11.99

Tostada Bistek

$12.99

Tostada Camarones

$14.99

Tostada Lengua

$13.99

Tostada Carnitas

$11.99

Tostada Chorizo

$11.99

Tostada Cabeza

$11.99

Tostadas Carne Enchilada

$11.99

Tostadas Camaron

$15.99

Tostada Pastor

$12.99

Tostadas No Carne

$9.99

Extra Tostada

$3.99

Tostadas Barbacoa

$13.99

Burritos

Burrito Pollo

$12.99

Burrito Bistek

$13.99

Burrito Camarones

$15.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

Burrito Carnitas

$13.99

Burrito Lengua

$14.99

Burrito Cabeza

$13.99

Burrito Chorizo

$13.99

Burrito De Pastor

$13.99

Burrito Enchillada

$13.99

Fajitas

Bistec Fajitas

$14.99

Camarones \pollo Fajitas

$19.99

Fajitas Pollo

$13.99

Fajitas Camar/pollo/bistek

$24.99

Fajitas Pollo/bistek

$17.99

Fajitas De Camaron

$15.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Pollo

$10.99

Quesadilla Camarones

$14.99

Quesadilla Bistek

$13.99

Quesadilla Queso

$8.99

Quesadilla Lengua

$14.99

Quesadilla Veg

$11.99

Quesadilla Cabeza

$14.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$14.99

Mariscos

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Camarones A La Mexicana

$15.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Mojarra Frita Con Camarones A La Diabla

$26.99

Camarones Acapulco

$15.99

Coctel De Camarones

$15.99

Salads/Vegetarian Dishes

Ensalada de Aguacate

$8.50

Ensalada de Aguacate w/Chicken

$11.99

Ensalada de Aguacate w/Steak

$12.99

Vegetales Mixtos

$9.99

Caldo de Vegetales

$8.99

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.99

Quesadilla de Vegetales

$9.99

Ensalada Camaron

$13.99

Chiken Seaser

$9.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Ensalada Al Pastor

$12.99

Ordenes Separadas

Small Arroz

$3.50

Large Arroz

$5.99

Small Chips

$2.99

Lrg Chips

$5.00

Guacamole

$8.99

Aguacte entero

$4.75

Medio Aguacate

$2.50

Side Tortillas (4)

$1.49

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nopales Azados

$3.99

Chiles Toreados (4)

$1.99

Cebollita Cambray

$3.99

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Papas Sm

$3.99

Papas Grnde

$5.99

Side De Rabanos

$1.00

Arroz Y Frijol Refrito Grande

$4.99

Side De Queso

$3.00

Pedazo De Queso

$1.50

Salsa Verde GRANDE

$10.00

Salsa ROJA GRANDE

$10.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.75

Salsa Mediana Verde O Roja

$6.00

Small Arroz Frijol Mix Pequeno

$3.99

Side De 2 !imones

$3.00

Large Frijol

$8.00

SmallFrijoles

$3.50

Charola Grande De Arroz

$60.00

2 Huevos Estrellados

$2.00

Pedazo De Bistek

$3.50

Cebolla!cilantro Copita

$0.50

Medio Limon

$0.75

Ensalada Pequena No Carne

$3.50

Copita De Queso

$0.50

Copita De Mo!e

$0.50

Secret Menu

10 wings

$13.99

5 wings

$7.99

Cheeseburger W/ FF

$12.99

Adult C. Tenders

$10.99

Chicharron En Salsa Verde

$13.99

3 Pan

$2.82

Jello

$1.50

Sodas Fiesta Oaxa

$2.50

Pasta Camaron

$16.99

5 Panes

$5.00

1 Pan

$0.95

Cheesesteak Con Papas

$11.99

Posole

$10.99

Luch Special

$9.99

Breakfast Sub

$8.99

Postre\ Dessert

Choco Flan Slice

$3.50

Choco Flan Entero

$20.00

Flan Entero

$19.00

Flan Slice

$3.00

Shakes

$3.99Out of stock

Corn\elote

$4.99

Jello

$2.00

Yugort Fruta

$2.34Out of stock

Pan 4 Pz

$7.50

Pastel 3 Leches

$3.50

Pan 5 Piezas

$9.40

Vaso De Fruta

$3.00

Fruta Con Granola Y Yogurt

$3.50

1 Pan

$1.89

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders Fr.fries

$4.99

Nuggets w/ Fries

$4.99

3 Wings w/ Fries

$5.99

2 Eggs Scrambled Arroz Frijol

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets Con Arroz

$4.99

Traditional Mexican Dishes

A La Mexicana

Enfrijoladas

$12.99

Chuletas en salsa

$14.99

Pollo asado (platillo)

$12.99

Carne Asada

$13.99

Chuletas Fritas

$13.99

Costilla Fritas

$13.99

Costillas en Salsa

$13.99

Enchiladas

Flautas De Pollo

$11.99

Milanesa de Bistek Platillo

$14.99

Milanesa de Pollo Platillo

$14.99

Mole de Pollo

$14.99

Tamales Costilla (4)

$13.99

Tamales Costilla (3)

$10.50

Tampiqueña Oaxaca Style

$17.99

Parrillada oax

$28.99

Pollo En Salsa

$12.99

Carne Enchilalada Platillo

$13.99

Bisteak Ala Mexicana

$13.99

Bistec Encebollado

$13.99

Bistec Ranchero

$13.99

Pozole

$12.99

Parrillada Camarones

$32.99

Barbacoa En Platillo

$15.99

Dos Huevos Estrellados

$2.00

Chiles Rellenos De Queso

$12.99

Alambre En Platillo

$14.99

Huaraches

Huaraches

$10.99

Refrescos

Refresco 20 Z

$3.00

2L Refresco

Bottle Water

$2.00

Aguas Fresca SM

$3.00

Jarra De Agua Fresca

$9.75

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$1.75

Leche\milk

$2.00

Aguas fresca LG

$5.50Out of stock

Can|Lata Refresco

$1.00

Jugo naranja

$2.00

Jugo manzana

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.00

Yelp Free Horchata

Redbull

$2.50

Torta

Torta Milanesa Pollo

Nachos Pollo

Quesadilla Bisteak

Quesadilla Pollo

Torta Pollo Azado

Torta Cubana

Torta De Quesillo

Enchiladas Pollo

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Pollo

Bebidas

Horchata

$2.00

Botella De Agua

$1.50

Jarrito

$2.00

Tostadas

Tostada Pastor

Tostadas Pollo

Sopes De Chorizo

Tacos

Tacos pollo

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos Chorizo

Sopes De Pollo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 North Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232

Directions

Gallery
Fiesta Oaxaqueña image
Fiesta Oaxaqueña image

Similar restaurants in your area

TacocaT - Margate
orange starNo Reviews
8 South Essex Ave. Margate, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd
orange star4.5 • 12
4 W. Roosevelt Blvd Marmora, NJ 08223
View restaurantnext
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
orange star5.0 • 20
621 E BAY AVE MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
SASS Kitchen & Taco Bar - 240 South White Horse Pike Unit C3
orange starNo Reviews
240 White Horse Pike Unit C3 Hammonton, NJ 08037
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - LBI - LBI
orange star3.1 • 157
1915 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Pleasantville
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston