Atlantic City restaurants you'll love
Atlantic City's top cuisines
Must-try Atlantic City restaurants
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Housemade maple mustard dipping sauce is the star of our sweet potato fries topped with a gentle balsamic glaze, sea salt and pepper
|Quesadillas
|$14.00
Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Atlantic City's own flatbread topped with grilled chicken breast glazed with Ryfe's signature spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese and finished with arugula.
More about Blue Water Grille
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Blue Water Grille
60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
|Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
|Two eggs Any Style
|$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
More about Setaara
Setaara
2322 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Borani Banjan
|$10.00
Sautéed eggplant with house sauce
|Silk Road Kabob
|$27.00
One skewer of Chicken and
one skewer of Koobideh Kabob. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
|Koobideh Kabob
|$27.00
Marinated ground beef served with Afghan rice. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
More about Tony Boloney's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tony Boloney's
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Elote
|$12.00
Chipotle sauce, roasted jersey corn, string cheese, jalapeno crema, cilantro, queso cotija
|Ole'® - V
|$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
|Diving Buffalo - VG
|$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
More about Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits
131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Cuzzie's Special
|$18.00
Cuzzie's grandmas pan fried chicken cutlet topped with thick cut heirloom tomato, honey whipped ricotta and fresh arugula dressed with EVOO and aged balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
|Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken cutlets just like Cuzzie's grandma made, pounded out breaded and pan fried, topped with Chef's red sauce and mozzarella on toasted hoagie roll.
|The Italian
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Porchetta, Ham, thinly shaved onions, heirloom tomatoes, honey whipped ricotta, red wine vinegar, EVOO and roasted garlic cherry pepper aioli on an AC sub roll.
More about Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Whiting Platter
|$17.99
|HOT SAUCE
|Small Side
|$3.99
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Roni Pizza
|$18.00
Mozzarella, House Made Marinara, Pepperoni cups
|The Manhattan Project
|$18.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Fried Chicken Hot & Honey Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Celery Salad
More about JV's Pizza
JV's Pizza
648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans
|$6.99
|Coke 2 Liter
|$2.75
|SM RICE & BEANS
|$3.99
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
More about Tony's Farm Table
Tony's Farm Table
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City
More about Hot Bagels & More - Atlantic City
Hot Bagels & More - Atlantic City
212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City
More about Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City
More about Piehole Calzone - AC
Piehole Calzone - AC
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City
More about Death Wish Burritos - AC
Death Wish Burritos - AC
300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City