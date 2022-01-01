Atlantic City restaurants you'll love

Atlantic City restaurants
Toast
  • Atlantic City

Atlantic City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
French
Gastropubs
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Atlantic City restaurants

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant image

 

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Housemade maple mustard dipping sauce is the star of our sweet potato fries topped with a gentle balsamic glaze, sea salt and pepper
Quesadillas$14.00
Choose your protein and add to our warmed flour tortillas with Ryfe special blend of cheddar, manchego and mozzarella cheeses, fire roasted street corn medley, and our special sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Atlantic City's own flatbread topped with grilled chicken breast glazed with Ryfe's signature spicy Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese and finished with arugula.
Blue Water Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Blue Water Grille

60 N Maine Ave 7th Floor, Atlantic City

Avg 3.8 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
10 Wings with choice of sauce.
Cheesesteak$10.95
Beef with grilled onions, lettuce & tomato, mozzarella cheese on a long roll.
Two eggs Any Style$10.00
two eggs, choice of meat, toast & homefries. add short stack or french toast +$3
Setaara image

 

Setaara

2322 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Borani Banjan$10.00
Sautéed eggplant with house sauce
Silk Road Kabob$27.00
One skewer of Chicken and
one skewer of Koobideh Kabob. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
Koobideh Kabob$27.00
Marinated ground beef served with Afghan rice. Comes with Afghan bread and house salad.
Tony Boloney's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tony Boloney's

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.2 (3684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote$12.00
Chipotle sauce, roasted jersey corn, string cheese, jalapeno crema, cilantro, queso cotija
Ole'® - V$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
Diving Buffalo - VG$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Rhythm & Spirits image

 

Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits

131 STennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuzzie's Special$18.00
Cuzzie's grandmas pan fried chicken cutlet topped with thick cut heirloom tomato, honey whipped ricotta and fresh arugula dressed with EVOO and aged balsamic on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Cutlet Parm Sandwich$15.00
Chicken cutlets just like Cuzzie's grandma made, pounded out breaded and pan fried, topped with Chef's red sauce and mozzarella on toasted hoagie roll.
The Italian$18.00
Prosciutto, Porchetta, Ham, thinly shaved onions, heirloom tomatoes, honey whipped ricotta, red wine vinegar, EVOO and roasted garlic cherry pepper aioli on an AC sub roll.
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whiting Platter$17.99
HOT SAUCE
Small Side$3.99
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar image

 

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roni Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, House Made Marinara, Pepperoni cups
The Manhattan Project$18.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Fried Chicken Hot & Honey Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Celery Salad
Sixty image

 

Sixty

60 North Maine Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gilchrist at Tropicana image

 

Gilchrist at Tropicana

111 South Chelsea ave, Atlantic city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

2801 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

JV's Pizza

648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans$6.99
Coke 2 Liter$2.75
SM RICE & BEANS$3.99
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

3800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tony's Farm Table image

 

Tony's Farm Table

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Bagels & More - Atlantic City

212 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Piehole Calzone - AC

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Death Wish Burritos - AC

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atlantic City

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

