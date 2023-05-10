Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2,414 Reviews

$$

2010 Baltic Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Wings - 7 Snack

Wings - 7 Snack

$15.99
Boneless 8 Bites

Boneless 8 Bites

$13.99
Salad Southern Fried Chicken

Salad Southern Fried Chicken

$17.99

Arcadian mix, 2 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, tomato, onion, chopped bacon, sliced egg, shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Buttermilk Garlic dressing.


Appetizers

Panko Parmesan Crusted Mozzarella balls served in a light tomato sauce
Wings - 7 Snack

Wings - 7 Snack

$15.99
Tenders 4 Snack

Tenders 4 Snack

$13.99
Boneless 8 Bites

Boneless 8 Bites

$13.99
Maple Bourbon Corn Fritters

Maple Bourbon Corn Fritters

$13.99

Bacon, Jalapenos Maple Bourbon Glaze

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$16.99
Short Rib Tater Tots

Short Rib Tater Tots

$15.99

Braised Short Rib, House Made Cheese Sauce Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives

Pub Mac & Cheese

Pub Mac & Cheese

$12.99
Mexican Street Corn Guacamole and Chips

Mexican Street Corn Guacamole and Chips

$15.99

Mexican Street Corn, Guacamole and Tortilla Chips

Wings Full Tray

Wings Full Tray

$115.00
Wings Half Tray

Wings Half Tray

$60.00

Fried Mozzarella Ciliegine

$14.99

Salads

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.99

Arcadian Mix, Burrata Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grated Reggiano, Home Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Salad Southern Fried Chicken

Salad Southern Fried Chicken

$17.99

Arcadian mix, 2 Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, tomato, onion, chopped bacon, sliced egg, shredded cheddar. Served with Chipotle Buttermilk Garlic dressing.

Greek Salad

$16.99

Burgers

The Manhattan Project

The Manhattan Project

$19.99

Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun

Classic Pub Burger

$17.99

Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$19.99

Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun

Short Rib Burger

Short Rib Burger

$23.99

Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$19.99

Veggie Patty, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Ranch

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$18.99

Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun

Sandwiches

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$19.99

Braised Short Rib, Cheddar, American, Soup Onions, Mozzarella

Grilled Chicken BLAT

Grilled Chicken BLAT

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch on Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Fried Chicken Hot & Honey Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chopped Celery Salad

Burrata Italian

$17.99Out of stock

Burrata Cheese, Fine Italian Meats, Sweet Tear Drop Peppers, Oil, Vinegar, Side Long Hot

California Pastrami Reuben

$19.99

Pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and coleslaw served on thick-cut Rye bread

Greek Chicken Pita

$17.99

Braised Short Rib, Cheddar, American, Soup Onions, Mozzarella

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$9.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.99
Chips

Chips

$3.99

Maple Bourbon Sprouts

$14.99

Side Caesar Salad

$8.99

Side House Salad

$8.99

Mash potatoes

$6.99
Pub Mac & Cheese

Pub Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Entrees

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$25.99

Ma! Where's the Meatloaf!

$27.99

Creekstone Farms Black Angus Meatloaf Blend, Served with Garlic Mash Potato and Onion Straws with a Sweet and Savory Demi Glaze

Chicken Parm

$25.99
Honey BBQ Ribs

Honey BBQ Ribs

$27.99
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$27.99

Beer Battered Cod served with Cole Slaw, French Fries and Tartar Sauce

Drunken Salmon & Sprouts

Drunken Salmon & Sprouts

$27.99

Seared Salmon, Maple Bourbon Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Caribbean Cod

Caribbean Cod

$25.99

Flaky White Cod Grilled w/ a Toasted Macadamia Crust topped with Mango Salsa, Pineapple Rum Butter Sauce, Served with Cilantro-Lime rice

Shrimp Tacos

$24.99

Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Served w/ Cilantro-Lime rice

Double Stuffed Chicken Quesadilla

$22.99

2 Large Tortillas grilled with melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, Pulled chicken, sauteed onions,& Pico de Gallo. topped with sour cream. Served with Chili-lime rice, guacamole

Desserts

Funnel Cake Battered Oreos

Funnel Cake Battered Oreos

$9.99
Chef's Seasonal Cheesecake

Chef's Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.99

Chef's Choice seasonally topped cheesecake.

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Bites Meal

$14.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

$14.99
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$14.99

Condiments

$ Bacon

$3.50

$ Cheese

$2.00

$ Queso Cheese

$2.00

$BBQ Honey

$1.69

$Blue Cheese

$1.69

$Cool Ranch

$1.69

$Garlic Parm

$1.69

$Hot Honey

$1.69

Ketchup

$1.00

$Mild

$1.69

Mustard

$1.00

$Ranch

$1.69

$RP Sriracha

$1.69

$Traditional

$1.69

$Truffle Honey

$1.69

$Mango Habanero

$1.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

American gastropub serving high quality pub fare with 40 craft drafts and a full bar.

Location

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

