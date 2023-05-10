Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar
2,414 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
American gastropub serving high quality pub fare with 40 craft drafts and a full bar.
Location
2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Oveja Negra Tex Mex LLC - 1332 Atlantic Ave
No Reviews
1332 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
No Reviews
131 STennessee Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern -
No Reviews
2801 Pacific Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlantic City
CHEF VOLA'S RESTAURANT - Open for indoor Dinning Tue-Sun
4.8 • 2,784
111 S Albion Pl Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurant