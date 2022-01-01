- Home
Duck Town Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Appetizers
12 Pcs. Wings
Chicken wings with choice of sauce (12 pcs)
4 Pcs. Tenders
Chicken tenders with choice of sauce (4 pcs)
6 Pcs. Wing and Tender Combo
Chicken wings (6 pcs.) and tenders (3 pcs).
9 Pcs. Bites
Chicken bites with choice of sauce (9 pcs.)
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Chicken and buffalo sauce wrapped in egg wrappers and fried. Served with Blue Cheese.
Build a Basket
Build a basket of fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or pretzel bites
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Steak and cheese wrapped in egg roll wrappers and fried. Served with mariana sauce.
Clams Casino
Chopped Clams, Peppers, and Onions on the half shell topped with bacon
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Raspberry Melba dipping sauce (5 pcs)
Golden Corn Nuggets
Served with your choice of Ranch Dressing or Maple Syrup (15 pcs)
Gouda Bites
Smoked Gouda cheese bites served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with your choice of Cream Cheese or Cheddar Cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Nacho Grande
Tortilla chips topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and hot peppers.
Potato Cheese Skins
Potato boats filled with cheese. Served with sour cream.
Quesadilla
Tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers and onions and grilled.
Steamed Clams
Steamed Mussels
Garlic White Wine, Marinara, or Fra Diavolo
This and That Platter
3 Jalapeno Poppers, 3 Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, and 2 Potato Skins
Burgers
ACFD Burger
Grilled Mushrooms and Onions topped with Barbeque Sauce and Cheese and served on a Brioche bun.
American Burger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served on a grilled Brioche bun.
Chili Burger
Chili, Raw Diced Onion, and Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche bun.
Duck Buster
Bacon Cheeseburger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion between two (2) Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.
Ducktown Burger
Porkroll and Cheese served on a Brioche bun.
EMT Burger
Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles served on a Brioche bun.
Heart Attack Burger
Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Nuggets, Onion Rings, Potato Boat, Jalapeno Poppers, aand French Fries with melted mozzarella cheese and bacon served on a grilled Brioche bun. Served with a diet coke. No side needed!!
Jitney Burger
Jalapeno Peppers, Cheddar and Bacon served on a Brioche bun.
JJ's Burger
Avocado, Bacon, and Tomato served on a Brioche bun.
Mexican Burger
Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, Salsa, and Guacamole topped with Cheddart Jack Cheese and served on a Brioche bun.
Texas Burger
Bacon, Grilled Onions, Barbeque Sauce, and Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun.
EGGS
Kids Menu
Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Diced Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles in Spicy Buffalo Sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Irv Gotti Pizza
Grilled Chicken over a White Pizza Topped with Chipotle Drizzle and Jalapenos.
Italian Pizza
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Topped with Provolone and Marinara.
Margarita Pizza
Tomatoes, Cheese, Pesto and Marinara.
Philly Steak Pizza
Grilled Onions and Cheese Wiz
Seafood Pizza
Maryland Crab and diced Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Oil, Red or White Sauce. (12 inch)
White Pizza
Sauteed Spinach and Tomato topped with Parmesean Cheese
Salads
Asian Salad
Bacon, Almonds, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers over greens with fried chicken strips and tossed with Asian dressing.
Buffalo Soldier
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce over House Salad.
Caeser Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with caeser dressing.
Cobb Salad
Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Corn, Hard-boiled egg, Avocado, and Blue Cheese Crumbles over greens.
Corsica Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Provolone Cheese over greens.
Greek Salad
Stuffed Grape leaves, Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese over greens.
House Salad
Mixed greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Choice of dressing.
House Salad Small
Mixed greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Choice of dressing.
Southwest Salad
Jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, black Beans, Corn, Green Peppers and Roasted Red Peppers over a bed of greens topped with tortilla strips and cheddar jack cheese.
Texas Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese over greens and drizzled with Barbeque Sauce
SIDES BEVS & EXTRAS
ADD PITA
BACON
BACON BITS
BAGEL
CHEESE
COFFEE
CORNED BEEF HASH
EXTRA CHEESE
EXTRA EGG
EXTRA ITALIAN BREAD
FRENCH FRIES
HAM
HOMEFRIES
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
JUICE
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION
MUFFIN
ONION RINGS
PEPPERONI
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
PORKROLL
RYE TOAST
SAUSAGE
SCRAPPLE
SIDE CAESAR
SIDE DRESSING
TEA
WHEAT TOAST
WHITE TOAST
Soups & Chili
Tavern Classics
Aztec Chicken
Grilled Chicken and Zesty Lime Sauce Topped with Mexi-Ranch, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Crushed Tortilla Chips. Served with Pico de Gallo. Served on your Choice of Bread.
B.L.T.
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on your Choice of Bread.
Big Rob
Chicken Tenders Tossed with Garlic and Oil, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Ranch dressing Served on your Choice of Bread.
Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak on Atlantic City Sub Roll served with your choice of cheese.
Chef's Favorite
Filet Steak sliced and topped with Provolone and Bacon Served on your Choice of Bread.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken on Atlantic City Sub Roll served with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled Chicken Topped with Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, and Spicy Chipotle Sauce. Served on your Choice of Bread.
Chicken Corsica
Grilled Chicken topped with Roasted Peppers and Provolone Cheese. Served on your Choice of Bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with provolone cheese and marinara.
Club Sandwich
Choose from Turkey, Roast Beef, or Ham with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon. Served on your Choice of Bread.
Cuban Cigar
Ham, Sliced Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Spicy Mustard. Served on your Choice of Bread.
French Dip
Thin Sliced Roast Beef in Au Jus Topped with Provolone Cheese, Served on your Choice of Bread.
Greek Gyro
Choose from Lamb or Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce and served in a Pita.
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Bread and Grilled to Melty Perfection.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Bread.
Maryland Crabcake Sandwich
Choice of Bread.
Roast Beef, Corned Beef, or Turkey Special
Choice of Bread
Reuben
Choose from Turkey, Corned Beef or Roast Beef, toppped with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing. Served on your Choice of Bread.
Roast Pork & Broccoli Rabe
Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe topped with Provolone Cheese Served on your Choice of Bread.
Spicy Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Blue Cheese dressing. Served on your Choice of Bread.
Suzie Q
Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese, Cucumbers, and Honey Mustard. Served Hot or Cold. Served on your Choice of Bread.
BEER
BLUE MOON DFT
BUD LITE DFT
COORS LITE DFT
CRAFT DRAFT $6 DFT
CRAFT DRAFT $7 DFT
DOMESTIC DRAFT DFT
GLASSTOWN 609 DFT
GUINNESS DFT
HAZY LITTLE THING DFT
IMPORT DRAFT
KONA BIG WAVE DFT
MANGO CART DFT
MICHELOB ULTRA DFT
MILLER LITE DFT
MODELO ESPECIAL DFT
PACIFICO DFT
SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DFT
SOUTHERN TIER PUMPKING DFT
STELLA DFT
SUNNY LITTLE THING DFT
YEUNGLING DFT
AMSTEL LITE BTL
ANGRY ORCHARD BTL
BECKS BTL
BUD BTL
BUD LITE BTL
BUD LITE CAN
BUD LITE LIME BTL
BUDWEISER CAN
COORS LITE BTL
COORS LITE CAN
CORONA BTL
CORONA LITE BTL
CRAFT BEER BTL
FOUNDERS ALL DAY BTL
HEINEKEN BTL
HEINEKEN LITE BTL
HEINEKEN ZERO BTL
MAGNERS BTL
MICHELOB ULTRA BTL
MILLER HIGH LIFE BTL
MILLER LITE BTL
MILLER LITE CAN
MISC. BEER $4 BTL
MISC. BEER $5 BTL
MISC. BEER $6 BTL
ROLLING ROCK BTL
STELLA BTL
TWISTED TEA BTL
YEUNGLING BTL
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
AMARETTO SOUR
APPLETINI
B-52
BAY BREEZE
BERRY COOL
BLACKBERRY BLAZE
BLACK RUSSIAN
BLOODY MARY
CAR BOMB
CARAMEL COLD BREW
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
COSMO
FALLDOWN
FRESH SQUEEZED
FUZZY NAVEL
GIMLET
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE
GRASSHOPPER
GREEN TEA DRINK
GREEN TEA SHOT
HORSEPLAY
IRISH COFFEE
JAGER BOMB
JAVA THE HUT
KEY LIME MARTINI
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
MAI TAI
MANGORITA
MANHATTAN
MARGARITA HOUSE
MARGARITA TOP
MARTINI TOP
MIMOSA
MINOR INDISCRETION
MOSCOW MULE
MR. U.
MUDSLIDE
ONE EYED FLAMINGO
PALOMINO
PALOMA
PEACH & CHONG
PEACH FUZZ
ROASTED AND TOASTED ALMOND
RUM PUNCH
RUPERT'S ROTATION
SCREWDRIVER
SEX ON THE BEACH
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TOP SHELF SHOT
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Orange
Smirnoff
Stoli
Stoli Apple
Stoli O
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Sweet Tea Vodka
Three Olive Mango
Three Olive Triple Espresso
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Well Gin
Alibi
Well Rum
Bacardi Dark
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Flavored
Bacardi Light
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Torch Cherry
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Well Tequila
Casa Migos
Cuervo 1800 Coconuts
Cuervo 1800 Reposado
Cuervo 1800 Silver
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Jose Cuervo
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Roca
Patron Silver
Patron XO
Rock & Roll Mango
Bulleit Bourbon
CC
Chicken Cock
Chicken Cock Rye
Christian Brothers
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Special Reserve
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Gentleman
Jameson
Jameson 12 Year
Jameson Cask
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Rye
Makers Mark
Monkey Shoulder
Red Breast
Red Stag
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Seagrams VO Gold
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
The Knot
Tullemore Dew
VO Gold
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig Farmstock
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 81
Wild Turkey Honey
Woodford Reserve
Bushmills
Chicken Cock
Chicken Cock Rye
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Glenlivet 15
Johhny Walker Black
Johhny Walker Blue
Johhny Walker Red
J & B
Laphroig
Macallan 12Yr
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Black Haus
Carolan Irish Cream
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoiser
Deauville Amaretto
DeKuyper Amaretto
DeKuyper Melon
DeKuyper Puckers
DeKuyper Razz
DeKuyper Schnapps
DiSaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Gaettano Schnapps
Godiva
Goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VS
Jaegermeister
Kahlua
Kamora
M&R Dry Rosso
Midori
Ouzo
Ramazotti
Remy VSOP
Rumplemintz
Sambucca Black
St. Germain
Triple Sec
Tuacca
SEASONAL COCKTAILS
SELTZER
WINE
GL House Pinot Grigio
GL Sycamore Chardonnay
GL Sycamore White Zin
Sangria RED
GL Sycamore Cabernet
GL Sycamore Pinot Noir
GL Sycamore Merlot
Champagne Split
Cupcake Prosecco
Freixenet 750
Freixenet Split
Korbel Brut
M&R Asti Spumante
Moet White Star
White Claw
Barefoot Wines
Cavit Pinot Grigio
Cupcake Wines
Evolution Wines
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Robert Mondavi
Santa Margarita
Suttor Home Chardonnay
Suttor Home White Zinfandel
Yellowtail
Barefoot Wines
Cavit Pinot Noir
Cupcake Wines
Evolution Wines
Kendall Jackson Cabernet
Kendall Jackson Merlot
Robert Mondavi
Ruffino
Ruffino
Tomassi Amarone
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
When you come to Ducktown Tavern for lunch, or dinner, you'll always get extraordinary flavors, and exactly the right beverage pairing to go with your meal – either behind the bar or from Ducktown Liquor, conveniently located next door to Ducktown Tavern. Open 7 Days Monday to Sunday - 10:00am-3:30am
2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401