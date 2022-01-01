Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duck Town Tavern

2400 Atlantic Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Appetizers

12 Pcs. Wings

$13.50

Chicken wings with choice of sauce (12 pcs)

4 Pcs. Tenders

$9.50

Chicken tenders with choice of sauce (4 pcs)

6 Pcs. Wing and Tender Combo

$16.50

Chicken wings (6 pcs.) and tenders (3 pcs).

9 Pcs. Bites

$11.50

Chicken bites with choice of sauce (9 pcs.)

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.50

Chicken and buffalo sauce wrapped in egg wrappers and fried. Served with Blue Cheese.

Build a Basket

$11.50

Build a basket of fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or pretzel bites

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.50

Steak and cheese wrapped in egg roll wrappers and fried. Served with mariana sauce.

Clams Casino

$13.50

Chopped Clams, Peppers, and Onions on the half shell topped with bacon

Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Served with Raspberry Melba dipping sauce (5 pcs)

Golden Corn Nuggets

$12.00

Served with your choice of Ranch Dressing or Maple Syrup (15 pcs)

Gouda Bites

$12.00

Smoked Gouda cheese bites served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with your choice of Cream Cheese or Cheddar Cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Nacho Grande

$11.50

Tortilla chips topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and hot peppers.

Potato Cheese Skins

$8.50

Potato boats filled with cheese. Served with sour cream.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers and onions and grilled.

Steamed Clams

$12.50

Steamed Mussels

$12.50

Garlic White Wine, Marinara, or Fra Diavolo

This and That Platter

$17.50

3 Jalapeno Poppers, 3 Wings, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, and 2 Potato Skins

Burgers

ACFD Burger

$14.00

Grilled Mushrooms and Onions topped with Barbeque Sauce and Cheese and served on a Brioche bun.

American Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served on a grilled Brioche bun.

Chili Burger

$15.00

Chili, Raw Diced Onion, and Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche bun.

Duck Buster

$18.50

Bacon Cheeseburger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion between two (2) Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.

Ducktown Burger

$15.00

Porkroll and Cheese served on a Brioche bun.

EMT Burger

$15.00

Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles served on a Brioche bun.

Heart Attack Burger

$20.00

Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Nuggets, Onion Rings, Potato Boat, Jalapeno Poppers, aand French Fries with melted mozzarella cheese and bacon served on a grilled Brioche bun. Served with a diet coke. No side needed!!

Jitney Burger

$15.00

Jalapeno Peppers, Cheddar and Bacon served on a Brioche bun.

JJ's Burger

$15.00

Avocado, Bacon, and Tomato served on a Brioche bun.

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Jalapenos, Hot Sauce, Salsa, and Guacamole topped with Cheddart Jack Cheese and served on a Brioche bun.

Texas Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Grilled Onions, Barbeque Sauce, and Cheddar Jack Cheese served on a Brioche Bun.

EGGS

BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.00

CHEESE OMELETTE

$8.00

DUCKTOWN OMELETTE

$11.00

EGG WHITES

$2.00

ITALIAN OMELETTE

$11.00

IT'S OVER

$8.00

MEAT LOVERS

$11.00

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$9.00

PLAIN OMELETTE

$5.00

POINT DINER OMELETTE

$9.00

SCRAMBLED

$5.00

WESTERN OMELETTE

$9.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

2 Hot Dogs

$9.50

Pasta

$9.50

Fried Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Diced Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles in Spicy Buffalo Sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

Irv Gotti Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken over a White Pizza Topped with Chipotle Drizzle and Jalapenos.

Italian Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Topped with Provolone and Marinara.

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Tomatoes, Cheese, Pesto and Marinara.

Philly Steak Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Onions and Cheese Wiz

Seafood Pizza

$20.00

Maryland Crab and diced Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic and Oil, Red or White Sauce. (12 inch)

White Pizza

$15.00

Sauteed Spinach and Tomato topped with Parmesean Cheese

Salads

Asian Salad

$17.00

Bacon, Almonds, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers over greens with fried chicken strips and tossed with Asian dressing.

Buffalo Soldier

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce over House Salad.

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with caeser dressing.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Corn, Hard-boiled egg, Avocado, and Blue Cheese Crumbles over greens.

Corsica Salad

$17.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Provolone Cheese over greens.

Greek Salad

$16.00

Stuffed Grape leaves, Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese over greens.

House Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Choice of dressing.

House Salad Small

$8.50

Mixed greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Choice of dressing.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, black Beans, Corn, Green Peppers and Roasted Red Peppers over a bed of greens topped with tortilla strips and cheddar jack cheese.

Texas Salad

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese over greens and drizzled with Barbeque Sauce

SIDES BEVS & EXTRAS

ADD PITA

$2.00

BACON

$4.00

BACON BITS

$4.00

BAGEL

$2.00

CHEESE

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$2.00

EXTRA EGG

$2.00

EXTRA ITALIAN BREAD

$2.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

HAM

$3.00

HOMEFRIES

$3.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$5.00

JUICE

$3.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

$2.00

MUFFIN

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$3.50

PEPPERONI

$5.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$5.00

PORKROLL

$5.00

RYE TOAST

$2.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

SCRAPPLE

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR

$2.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

TEA

$2.00

WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

WHITE TOAST

$2.00

Soups & Chili

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Cup of soup of the day special

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.00

Bowl of soup of the day special

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Cup of chili

Chili- Bowl

$5.50

Bowl of chili

Tavern Classics

Aztec Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken and Zesty Lime Sauce Topped with Mexi-Ranch, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Crushed Tortilla Chips. Served with Pico de Gallo. Served on your Choice of Bread.

B.L.T.

$13.00

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on your Choice of Bread.

Big Rob

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Tossed with Garlic and Oil, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Ranch dressing Served on your Choice of Bread.

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chopped Steak on Atlantic City Sub Roll served with your choice of cheese.

Chef's Favorite

$15.00

Filet Steak sliced and topped with Provolone and Bacon Served on your Choice of Bread.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chopped Chicken on Atlantic City Sub Roll served with your choice of cheese.

Chicken Chipotle

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Topped with Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, and Spicy Chipotle Sauce. Served on your Choice of Bread.

Chicken Corsica

$14.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Roasted Peppers and Provolone Cheese. Served on your Choice of Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with provolone cheese and marinara.

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Choose from Turkey, Roast Beef, or Ham with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon. Served on your Choice of Bread.

Cuban Cigar

$14.00

Ham, Sliced Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Spicy Mustard. Served on your Choice of Bread.

French Dip

$15.00

Thin Sliced Roast Beef in Au Jus Topped with Provolone Cheese, Served on your Choice of Bread.

Greek Gyro

$14.00

Choose from Lamb or Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce and served in a Pita.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Choice of Bread and Grilled to Melty Perfection.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of Bread.

Maryland Crabcake Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of Bread.

Roast Beef, Corned Beef, or Turkey Special

$12.50

Choice of Bread

Reuben

$14.00

Choose from Turkey, Corned Beef or Roast Beef, toppped with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing. Served on your Choice of Bread.

Roast Pork & Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe topped with Provolone Cheese Served on your Choice of Bread.

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Blue Cheese dressing. Served on your Choice of Bread.

Suzie Q

$15.00

Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese, Cucumbers, and Honey Mustard. Served Hot or Cold. Served on your Choice of Bread.

BEER

BLUE MOON DFT

$6.00

BUD LITE DFT

$4.00

COORS LITE DFT

$4.00

CRAFT DRAFT $6 DFT

$6.00

CRAFT DRAFT $7 DFT

$7.00

DOMESTIC DRAFT DFT

$4.00

GLASSTOWN 609 DFT

$7.00

GUINNESS DFT

$6.00

HAZY LITTLE THING DFT

$7.00

IMPORT DRAFT

$5.00

KONA BIG WAVE DFT

$5.00

MANGO CART DFT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA DFT

$5.00

MILLER LITE DFT

$4.00

MODELO ESPECIAL DFT

$4.00

PACIFICO DFT

$4.00

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DFT

$6.00

SOUTHERN TIER PUMPKING DFT

$4.00

STELLA DFT

$6.00

SUNNY LITTLE THING DFT

$5.00

YEUNGLING DFT

$5.00

AMSTEL LITE BTL

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD BTL

$5.00

BECKS BTL

$5.00

BUD BTL

$4.00

BUD LITE BTL

$4.00

BUD LITE CAN

$4.00

BUD LITE LIME BTL

$4.00

BUDWEISER CAN

$4.00

COORS LITE BTL

$4.00

COORS LITE CAN

$4.00

CORONA BTL

$5.00

CORONA LITE BTL

$5.00

CRAFT BEER BTL

$6.00

FOUNDERS ALL DAY BTL

$5.00

HEINEKEN BTL

$5.00

HEINEKEN LITE BTL

$5.00

HEINEKEN ZERO BTL

$5.00

MAGNERS BTL

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

$4.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE BTL

$4.00

MILLER LITE BTL

$4.00

MILLER LITE CAN

$4.00

MISC. BEER $4 BTL

$4.00

MISC. BEER $5 BTL

$5.00

MISC. BEER $6 BTL

$6.00

ROLLING ROCK BTL

$4.00

STELLA BTL

$5.00

TWISTED TEA BTL

$5.00

YEUNGLING BTL

$4.00

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

BAR JUICE

$4.00

BAR SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

DIET

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.50

SODA WATER

$2.00

SPRING WATER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$2.00

COCKTAILS

AMARETTO SOUR

$8.50

APPLETINI

$11.00

B-52

$8.50

BAY BREEZE

$8.50

BERRY COOL

$14.00

BLACKBERRY BLAZE

$13.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.50

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

CAR BOMB

$10.00

CARAMEL COLD BREW

$13.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

COSMO

$11.00

FALLDOWN

$13.00

FRESH SQUEEZED

$13.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$9.50

GIMLET

$11.00

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE

$8.50

GRASSHOPPER

$8.50

GREEN TEA DRINK

$13.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$9.00

HORSEPLAY

$13.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

JAVA THE HUT

$13.00

KEY LIME MARTINI

$11.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$15.00

MAI TAI

$8.50

MANGORITA

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$11.00

MARGARITA HOUSE

$11.00

MARGARITA TOP

$13.00

MARTINI TOP

$13.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

MINOR INDISCRETION

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

MR. U.

$13.00

MUDSLIDE

$8.50

ONE EYED FLAMINGO

$13.00

PALOMINO

$13.00

PALOMA

$13.00

PEACH & CHONG

$13.00

PEACH FUZZ

$13.00

ROASTED AND TOASTED ALMOND

$8.50

RUM PUNCH

$8.50

RUPERT'S ROTATION

$13.00

SCREWDRIVER

$8.50

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.50

TOP SHELF SHOT

$9.50

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.50

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$11.00

Ketel One Orange

$11.00

Smirnoff

$11.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Apple

$11.00

Stoli O

$11.00

Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$11.00

Three Olive Mango

$11.00

Three Olive Triple Espresso

$11.00

Three Olives Cherry

$11.00

Three Olives Grape

$11.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Alibi

$13.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Dark

$11.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$11.00

Bacardi Flavored

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Bacardi Torch Cherry

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Meyers

$11.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Casa Migos

$15.00

Cuervo 1800 Coconuts

$11.00

Cuervo 1800 Reposado

$13.00

Cuervo 1800 Silver

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Roca

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron XO

$13.00

Rock & Roll Mango

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

CC

$10.00

Chicken Cock

$13.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$13.00

Christian Brothers

$9.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Special Reserve

$14.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Jack Gentleman

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson 12 Year

$12.00

Jameson Cask

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jim Beam Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Red Breast

$16.00

Red Stag

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Seagrams VO Gold

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

The Knot

$11.00

Tullemore Dew

$11.00

VO Gold

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Wild Turkey 81

$11.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Chicken Cock

$12.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$17.00

Johhny Walker Black

$12.00

Johhny Walker Blue

$45.00

Johhny Walker Red

$10.00

J & B

$10.00

Laphroig

$13.00

Macallan 12Yr

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

Black Haus

$12.00

Carolan Irish Cream

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoiser

$14.00

Deauville Amaretto

$10.00

DeKuyper Amaretto

$9.00

DeKuyper Melon

$9.00

DeKuyper Puckers

$9.00

DeKuyper Razz

$9.00

DeKuyper Schnapps

$9.00

DiSaronno

$13.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Gaettano Schnapps

$8.00

Godiva

$14.00

Goldschlagger

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessey VS

$21.00

Jaegermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Kamora

$10.00

M&R Dry Rosso

$8.00

Midori

$10.00

Ouzo

$11.00

Ramazotti

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$21.00

Rumplemintz

$12.00

Sambucca Black

$11.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Tuacca

$11.00

SEASONAL COCKTAILS

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

FINGER'S FIRESIDE

$15.00

GIN AND CHRONIC

$15.00

GUAVA LAVA

$15.00

SPA WATER

$15.00

WORTH THE WAIT

$15.00

SELTZER

WHITE CLAW BLACKCHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

BIG HIGH NOON

$8.00

LITTLE HIGH NOON

$6.00

STATESIDE BLACKCHERRY

$6.00

STATESIDE ORANGE

$6.00

SURFSIDE TEA

$7.00

WINE

GL House Pinot Grigio

$5.50

GL Sycamore Chardonnay

$7.00

GL Sycamore White Zin

$7.00

Sangria RED

$5.50

GL Sycamore Cabernet

$7.00

GL Sycamore Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Sycamore Merlot

$7.00

Champagne Split

$6.25

Cupcake Prosecco

$12.00

Freixenet 750

$15.00

Freixenet Split

$6.00

Korbel Brut

$15.00

M&R Asti Spumante

$15.50

Moet White Star

$40.00

White Claw

$5.25

Barefoot Wines

$7.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$9.45

Cupcake Wines

$10.50

Evolution Wines

$17.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$18.00

Robert Mondavi

$14.00

Santa Margarita

$27.25

Suttor Home Chardonnay

$6.50

Suttor Home White Zinfandel

$6.50

Yellowtail

$8.55

Barefoot Wines

$7.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$9.45

Cupcake Wines

$10.50

Evolution Wines

$17.50

Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$19.50

Kendall Jackson Merlot

$19.50

Robert Mondavi

$14.00

Ruffino

$28.00

Ruffino

$13.00

Tomassi Amarone

$69.00

DT Merchandise

Visor

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

When you come to Ducktown Tavern for lunch, or dinner, you'll always get extraordinary flavors, and exactly the right beverage pairing to go with your meal – either behind the bar or from Ducktown Liquor, conveniently located next door to Ducktown Tavern. Open 7 Days Monday to Sunday - 10:00am-3:30am

Website

Location

2400 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

