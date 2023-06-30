- Home
Good Dog Bar AC
3426 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Small Bites
Buffalo Wings
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
Creamy Mac & Cheese
Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Buttered Breadcrumbs
Empanadas
Chorizo, Potato, Salsa Verde, Pepitas, Scallions, Cotija
Fried Mozzarella
Tomato Basil Sauce, Pecorino
Fried Oysters
Cornmeal Dusted Virginia Oysters, Pickled Green Tomato Relish, Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
Soup & Salad
Add Chicken
Add Chickpeas
Add Crispy Tofu
Add Grilled Salmon
Add Shrimp
Price is per/shrimp. Please select the quantity you would like when ordering.
Add Steak
Caesar
Parmesan, Croutons, Hard Boiled Eggs, Grape Tomatoes & Bacon Bits
Green Leaf Salad
Radicchio, Arugula, Frisée, Sunflower Seeds, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Olives, Chickpeas, Avocado Lime Dressing
Grain Salad
Quinoa, Smoked Almonds, Grilled Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Radishes, Red Onion Purple Cabbage, Preserved Lemon Dill Vinaigrette
Poke Bowl
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Brown Rice, Avocado, Wakame, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumbers, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Siracha Mayo. (Contains soy, so sub tamari if allergic to soy)
Soup
Chilled Roasted Eggplant, Goat Cheese, EVOO (contains dairy)
Sandwiches
AC SGL Smash Burger
AC DBL Smash Burger
Two 1/4lb Patties, Smoked Gouda, Shredded Lettuce, Minced White Onions, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Burger Bun, Fries (Cooked M-MW. Can be Rare or Well but not MR)
AC Triple Smash Burger
Three 1/4lb Patties, Smoked Gouda, Shredded Lettuce, Minced White Onions, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Burger Bun, Fries (Cooked M-MW. Can be Rare or Well but not MR)
Bahn Mi
Pork Belly, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Miso Mayo, Sambal Oelek, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Fries
BLT
Local Slab Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cocktail Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, Burger Bun, Fries
Good Dog Burger
1/2lb. Ground Sirloin, stuffed with Roquefort Cheese, Topped with Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries. (Chef Recommends R, MR or M, can be MW but cheese may cook out and it CANNOT be cooked well done)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Burger Bun, Fries
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Mustard Braised Beef Short Rib, Swiss, Sourdough, Fries.
Vegan Cheesesteak
Plant Based Pea Protein, Mushrooms, Onions, Vegan Pepper Jack, Long Seeded Roll, Hot Cherry Peppers, Fries. *Peas are legumes. People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.
Big Bites
Roasted Vegetable Farro
Roasted Seasonal Vegetable, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon, Smoked Gouda (vegan w/o gouda)
Steak Frites
10oz Grass Fed Bavette, Mushroom & Cippolini Onion Steak Sauce, Fries
Steamed Middleneck Clams
White Wine, Butter, Lemon, Crushed Red Pepper, Crusty Bread
Steamed Mussels
Garlic, Butter, White Wine, Lemon, Tomatoes, Long Hots, Crusty Bread
Sides
Fries
Hand Cut Shoestring Fries.
Side Bacon
Local Slab Bacon
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Bread & Butter
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caramelized Onions
Side Celery
Side Mixed Lettuces
Side Pickles
Side Ranch
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Veggies
Grilled Local Asparagus