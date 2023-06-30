Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Dog Bar AC

review star

No reviews yet

3426 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Small Bites

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Buttered Breadcrumbs

Empanadas

Empanadas

$14.00

Chorizo, Potato, Salsa Verde, Pepitas, Scallions, Cotija

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Tomato Basil Sauce, Pecorino

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Cornmeal Dusted Virginia Oysters, Pickled Green Tomato Relish, Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Soup & Salad

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Chickpeas

$3.00

Add Crispy Tofu

$7.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$2.50

Price is per/shrimp. Please select the quantity you would like when ordering.

Add Steak

$10.00
Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Parmesan, Croutons, Hard Boiled Eggs, Grape Tomatoes & Bacon Bits

Green Leaf Salad

Green Leaf Salad

$12.00

Radicchio, Arugula, Frisée, Sunflower Seeds, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Olives, Chickpeas, Avocado Lime Dressing

Grain Salad

Grain Salad

$12.00

Quinoa, Smoked Almonds, Grilled Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Radishes, Red Onion Purple Cabbage, Preserved Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Brown Rice, Avocado, Wakame, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumbers, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Siracha Mayo. (Contains soy, so sub tamari if allergic to soy)

Soup

$9.00

Chilled Roasted Eggplant, Goat Cheese, EVOO (contains dairy)

Sandwiches

Sautéed Spinach, Provolone, Seeded Long Roll, Fries
AC SGL Smash Burger

AC SGL Smash Burger

$12.00

AC DBL Smash Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4lb Patties, Smoked Gouda, Shredded Lettuce, Minced White Onions, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Burger Bun, Fries (Cooked M-MW. Can be Rare or Well but not MR)

AC Triple Smash Burger

$20.00

Three 1/4lb Patties, Smoked Gouda, Shredded Lettuce, Minced White Onions, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo, Burger Bun, Fries (Cooked M-MW. Can be Rare or Well but not MR)

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$14.00

Pork Belly, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Miso Mayo, Sambal Oelek, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Fries

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Local Slab Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cocktail Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, Burger Bun, Fries

Good Dog Burger

Good Dog Burger

$16.00

1/2lb. Ground Sirloin, stuffed with Roquefort Cheese, Topped with Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun, Fries. (Chef Recommends R, MR or M, can be MW but cheese may cook out and it CANNOT be cooked well done)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Burger Bun, Fries

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Mustard Braised Beef Short Rib, Swiss, Sourdough, Fries.

Vegan Cheesesteak

Vegan Cheesesteak

$17.00

Plant Based Pea Protein, Mushrooms, Onions, Vegan Pepper Jack, Long Seeded Roll, Hot Cherry Peppers, Fries. *Peas are legumes. People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

Big Bites

Roasted Vegetable Farro

Roasted Vegetable Farro

$22.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetable, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon, Smoked Gouda (vegan w/o gouda)

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

10oz Grass Fed Bavette, Mushroom & Cippolini Onion Steak Sauce, Fries

Steamed Middleneck Clams

Steamed Middleneck Clams

$18.00

White Wine, Butter, Lemon, Crushed Red Pepper, Crusty Bread

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Garlic, Butter, White Wine, Lemon, Tomatoes, Long Hots, Crusty Bread

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Hand Cut Shoestring Fries.

Side Bacon

$3.00

Local Slab Bacon

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Mixed Lettuces

$8.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Veggies

$7.00

Grilled Local Asparagus

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

GD Merchandise

GD Koozie

$5.00

GD Mug

$6.00
GD Pint Glass

GD Pint Glass

$4.00

Hat

$25.00
Men's T-Shirt L

Men's T-Shirt L

$20.00