JV's Pizza Atlantic City

review star

No reviews yet

648 North Albany Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Horchata plástico
Milanesa Torta
Cheeseburger

SALADS

Chef Salad

$9.99

JV’S SALAD

$12.99

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.99

HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger

$10.99

California Burger

$11.99

BBQ Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.99

JV's Burger

$12.99

Texas Burger

$11.99

Pizza Burger

$11.99

CALZONES

Ham, Ricotta, Mozzarella Calzone

$8.75

Mexican Calzone

$9.75

Veggie Calzone

$9.50

Chicken Calzone

$9.75

Steak Calzone

$9.75

STROMBOLI

Regular Stromboli

$8.75

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$9.50

Steak Stromboli

$9.50

Chicken Stromboli

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$9.75

Meatball & Sausage Stromboli

$9.75

APPETIZERS/SIDE ORDERS

LG French Fries

$4.99

LG Cheese Fries

$5.50

LG Curly Fries

$4.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

LG Onion Rings

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.99

SM RICE

$3.99

SM BEANS

$3.99

SM RICE & BEANS

$4.99

SM FF

$2.99

LG RICE

$8.50

LG Beans

$9.00

Sm Salad

$3.75

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets w/French Fries

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans (KIDS)

$6.99

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Hot Honey Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Cacciatore Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.99

JV’s Wrap

$10.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

Pizza Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99

DINNERS

Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Chicken Francaise

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.50

Spaghetti Clam Sauce

Spaghetti with Mussels

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Florentine

STEAK SUBS

JV’s Cheesesteak New Style #1

$10.99

JV’s Cheesesteak New Style #2

$10.99

Cheesesteak

$9.99

Cheesesteak Caccitore

$10.99

JV’s Steak Sub

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

HOT SUBS

Homemade Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.75

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.75

COLD SUBS

Italian Sub

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Tuna & Cheese Sub

$8.50

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$4.99

New York Style Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Cannolies

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

3 Milk Cake

$4.99

Flan Napolitano

$4.99

SM 12"

12” Cheese

$8.99

12” Chicken Parm

$12.99

12” BBQ Chicken

$12.99

12” Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

12” Hawaiian

$12.99

12” Mexican

$12.99

12” Oxacaquena

$12.99

12” JV's Special

$12.99

12” Mexican Meat Lover

$12.99

12” Veggie Lover

$12.99

12” Pizza Supreme

$12.99

12” Primavera

$12.99

12” Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

12” Chicken Verde

$12.99

12” Brushchetta

$12.99

MED 14"

14” Cheese

$9.99

14” Chicken Parm

$14.99

14” BBQ Chicken

$14.99

14” Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

14” Hawaiian

$14.99

14” Mexican

$15.99

14” Oxacaquena

$15.99

14” JV's Special

$15.99

14” Mexican Meat Lover

$15.99

14” Veggie Lover

$13.99

14” Pizza Supreme

$15.99

14” Primavera

$14.99

14” Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

14” Chicken Verde

$14.99

14” Brushchetta

$12.99

LG 16"

16” Cheese

$11.99

16” Chicken Parm

$15.99

16” BBQ Chicken

$15.99

16” Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

16” Hawaiian

$15.99

16” Mexican

$16.99

16” Oxacaquena

$17.99

16” JV's Special

$16.99

16” Mexican Meat Lover

$16.99

16” Veggie Lover

$14.99

16” Pizza Supreme

$16.99

16” Primavera

$15.99

16” Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

16” Chicken Verde

$16.99

16” Brushchetta

$13.99

TACOS

Tacos de Pollo

$11.99

Tacos de Bistec

$11.99

Tacos Carnitas

$11.99

Tacos Lengua

$14.50

Tacos Barbacoa Chivo

$11.99

Tacos Barbacoa Res

$11.99

Tacos Chorizo

$11.99

Tacos Carne Enchilada

$11.99

Tacos Alambre

$12.99

Tacos Tripa

$12.99

Tacos Dorados

$11.99

Tacos Pastor

$12.99

Quesabirria Chivo

$13.99

Quesabirria Res

$13.99

Tacos de Cabeza

$14.99

TORTAS

Milanesa Torta

$10.99

Torta La Costeña

$11.99

Cubana Torta

$11.99

Huevo Con Chorizo Torta

$10.99

JV’s Torta

$10.99

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$10.99

Torta de Chilaquiles

$12.99

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla Pollo

$12.99

Quesadilla Bistec

$12.99

Quesadilla Lengua

$15.99

Quesadilla Tripa

$15.99

Quesadilla Chorizo

$12.99

Quesadilla Carne Enchilada

$12.99

Quesadilla BBR

$12.99

Quesadilla BBC

$12.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$12.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.99

No Lettuce

No Tomate

Extra Lettuce

$1.50

Extra Tomate

$1.50

Extra cheese

$2.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.50

FAJITAS

Fajitas Pollo

$14.99

Fajitas Bistec

$14.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.99

TOSTADAS

Pollo Tostada

$11.99

Bistec Tostada

$11.99

Carnitas Tostada

$11.99

Carne Enchilada Tostada

$11.99

Tostadas lengua

$14.99

Tostadas Tripa

$14.99

NACHOS

Pollo Nachos

$13.99

Bistek Nachos

$13.99

Chorizo Nachos

$13.99

Lengua Nachos

$15.99

JV’s Nachos

$14.99

SOPES

Pollo Sope

$12.99

Bistec Sope

$12.99

Carnitas Sope

$12.99

Chorizo Sope

$12.99

Barbacoa Chivo o Res

$12.99

Al Pastor Sope

$12.99

Carne Enchilada Sope

$12.99

Tripa Sope

$14.99

Lengua Sope

$14.99

CALDOS

Caldo del Pollo

$13.99

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Caldo Camarones

$15.99

Caldo Siete Mares

$16.99

Caldo Panza

$13.99

Caldo Pescado y Camarones

$17.99

JV'S COMBINATIONS

Enchilada, Taco, Sope

$15.99

Mexican Platter

$13.99

American Platter

$13.99

Cane a la Tampiquena

$15.99

BURRITOS

Burrito de Pollo

$11.99

Burrito de Bistec

$11.99

Burrito de Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito Carne Enchilada

$11.99

PLATTERS

Mole de Pollo

Mole de Pollo

$13.99

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$12.99

Chileajo de Puerco

$12.99

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Costillas Rancheras

$12.99

Filete Pescado

$12.99

Barbacoa de Res

$13.99

Chuleta Frita

$12.99

Chuletas de Cerdo en Salsa Verde

$12.99

Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

Entomatadas

$12.99

Enchiladas

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Bisteck ala Mexicana

$13.99

Lengua ala Mexicana

$15.99

Pollo Encremado

$12.99

Pollo a la Mexicana

$13.50

Tacos Dorados Con Arroz y Frijoles

$12.99

Pollo Asado

$12.99

Carne Asada

$12.99

Bistec Encebollado

$13.99

Pollo Milanesa Platillo

$12.99

Res Milanesa Platillo

$12.99

Barbacoa de Chivo de Platillo

$13.99

Camarones ala Diabla

$16.99

TAMALES

Tamales Verdes de Pollo

$8.99

Tamales Chileajo de Puerco

$8.99

Tamales Mole Pollo

$8.99

GUARACHE

Bistek Guarache

$12.99

Chorizo Guarache

$12.99

Lengua Guarache

$14.99

Carne Enchilada Guarache

$12.99

Pollo Guarache

$12.99

Guarache Carnitas

$12.99

Guarache Tripa

$14.99

Cabeza Guarache

$14.99

TLAYUDAS

Tlayuda Pollo

$13.99

Tlayuda Bistec

$13.99

Tlayuda Lengua

$16.99

Tlayuda Carnitas

$13.99

Tlayuda Chorizo

$13.99

Tlayuda Tripa

$14.99

Tlayuda Mixta

$17.99

Tlayuda Carne Enchilada

$13.99

PARRILLAS/GRILL

La Costena

$29.99

JV's Mix

$29.99

Cajita Feliz (No lengua o Tripa)

$46.00

Extras

Tortillas

$4.99

Aguacate

$2.75

Huevo

$1.50

Extra Cream

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Taco

$4.50

Extra Sope

$4.50

Extra Chicken

$4.75

Extra Carne

$4.75

Extra Enchilada

$3.75

Chips

$3.75

Drinks

Horchata

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Horchata Jarra

$12.99

Jamaica Jarra

$12.99

Tamarindo Jarra

$12.99

Horchata plástico

$6.99

Tamarindo Plástico

$6.99

Jamaica Plástico

$6.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Sodas

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Coke Glass

$2.75

Sangría

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Water

$1.50

2 Liters

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$3.50

Fanta Pineapple 2 Liter

$3.50

Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.50

3 MILK

3 Milk

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

648 North Albany Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

