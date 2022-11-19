Restaurant header imageView gallery

Essl's Dugout

review star

No reviews yet

7001 E Black Horse Pike

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Order Again

Rolls

Planters Trail Mix

$1.00

Honey

$14.39

Honey Comb

$20.00

12 Oz Philadelphia Roasted Coffee

$5.00

T Shirts

$18.00

Mask

$5.00

Beanies

$10.00

Blanket

$15.00

Beef Jerky

$9.00

Sweatshirts Black

$45.00

1\3 Banana Pudding

$15.00

Catering

$184.45

Hormel Tray

$9.00

Hot Sauce

$5.00

Bill Rowe

$75.00

XXL-black Sweatshirt

$48.00

XXL PLUS Black Sweatshirt

$48.00

Delivery

$10.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Special Item (Bob Steak Sandwich)

$12.00

Side Of Tomato, Lettuce And Onion

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

7001 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

