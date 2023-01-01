Go
A map showing the location of Anchorage Tavern Restaurant - 823 Bay AveView gallery

Anchorage Tavern Restaurant - 823 Bay Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

823 Bay Ave

Somers Point, NJ 08244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

823 Bay Ave, Somers Point NJ 08244

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
orange star4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Marsini’s Kitchen - 12 E Maryland ave.
orange starNo Reviews
12 E Maryland ave. Somers point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
Tony Beef - Somers Point
orange starNo Reviews
17 Bethel Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
TacocaT - Linwood
orange starNo Reviews
2110 New Rd Suite 2 Linwood, NJ 08221
View restaurantnext
Bennie's Bread and Italian Market -
orange starNo Reviews
1159 Asbury Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Asbury Avenue Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somers Point

Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
orange star4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Somers Point

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Anchorage Tavern Restaurant - 823 Bay Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston