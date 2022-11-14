Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony Beef Somers Point

review star

No reviews yet

17 Bethel Rd

Somers Point, NJ 08244

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Burger*
Double Burger*
Large Fries*

Specialties*

The Big Shmacc*

The Big Shmacc*

$11.99

House Bun, Double Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Shmacc Sauce, Pickles

Prime Time*

Prime Time*

$13.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Provolone, Homemade Roast Beef, Homemade Horse Radish Sauce, Arugula, Grilled Onion

Crispy Texas*

Crispy Texas*

$11.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Yellow Cheddar, BBQ, Fried Onion Strings, Bacon

French Onion Burger*

French Onion Burger*

$11.99

House Bun, Single Beef ,Provolone, Grilled Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli, served with a side of Aujus

The Swiss Army Shroom*

The Swiss Army Shroom*

$10.49

House Bun, Single Beef, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion and Mushrooms, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli

The Philly Special*

The Philly Special*

$13.99

House Bun, Single Beef, Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onion, Flontay Sauce, House Shaved Ribeye Cheesesteak, Long Hot

Build Your Own Burger*

Single Burger*

$8.99

$8.99
Double Burger*

$10.99

$10.99
Triple Burger*

$13.99

$13.99

Wings*

4pc Wing*

$7.49

$7.49
6pc Wing*

$10.99

$10.99
10pc Wing*

$15.99

$15.99
20pc Wing*

$29.99

$29.99
40pc Wing*

$54.99

$54.99

Fries/ Waffle Fries*

Small Fries*

$3.95

Large Fries*

$4.95

Cheese Fries*

$7.45Out of stock

Shmacc Fries*

$10.99

Small Waffle Fries*

$4.95

Large Waffle Fries*

$5.95

Cheese Waffle Fries*

$7.95

Shmacc Waffle Fries*

$11.99

Sides*

Grilled Cheese*

$2.99
Cheeseburger Eggrolls*

$8.99

$8.99

Melted Cheese (4oz Cup)*

$1.79Out of stock

Melted Cheese (8oz Cup)*

$2.99Out of stock

All Drinks*

Vanilla*

$5.99

$5.99
Chocolate*

$5.99

$5.99

Black & White*

$5.99
Orange Creamsicle*

$5.99

$5.99Out of stock
Cookies & Cream*

$5.99

$5.99
Fudgin' Banana*

$5.99

$5.99
Banana Cream Pie*

$5.99

$5.99

Wild Cherry*

$5.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup*

$5.99

$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake*

$5.99

$5.99
Birthday Cake*

$5.99

$5.99
Fudgin' Brownie*

$5.99

$5.99
Mint to Be*

$5.99

$5.99

Fountain Drink*

$2.64

Bottled Water*

$2.09

Coke*

$2.49

Diet Coke*

$2.49

Cherry Coke*

$2.49

Orange Fanta*

$2.49

Dr. Pepper*

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper*

$2.49

Sprite*

$2.49

Root Beer*

$2.49

Seagram's Ginger Ale*

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade*

$2.49

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea*

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea*

$2.99

Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea*

$2.99

Gold Peak California Raspberry Tea*

$2.99

Gold Peak Green Tea*

$2.99

Boylan's Root Beer*

$2.99

Boylan's Black Cherry*

$2.99

Boylan's Diet Black Cherry*

$2.99

Boylan's Creme*

$2.99

Boylan's Ginger Ale*

$2.99

Boylan's Orange Soda*

$2.99

Boylan's Birch Beer*

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244

Directions

Gallery
Tony Beef - Somers Point image
Tony Beef - Somers Point image
Tony Beef - Somers Point image

