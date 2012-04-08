Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fish Factory

8606 New Jersey Ave.

Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Order Again

Popular Items

Broiled Combination 1
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Broiled Crab Cakes

Appetizers

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$7.50
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.00
Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

6 Jumbo shrimp, steamed, served with our house cocktail sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00
Steak-Cut Onion Rings

Steak-Cut Onion Rings

$8.00
Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$11.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Calamari rings, breaded and deep fried, served with marinara sauce

50 Steamed Shrimp

50 Steamed Shrimp

$8.99

50 Steamed small U-peel Shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

3 egg rolls, fried, filled with ribeye and American cheese

Peeled and Cleaned Shrimp

$13.00+
Clams Casino **** Special****

Clams Casino **** Special****

$15.00Out of stock

6 local top neck clams topped with our homemade casino topping.

Soups

Pint New England Clam Chowder

$9.50Out of stock

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$17.00Out of stock

Pint Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.50

Quart Manhattan Clam Chowder

$17.00

Pint Lobster Bisque

$9.50Out of stock

Quart Lobster Bisque

$17.00Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce with croutons, cucumber and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Large portion of Romaine lettuce, cucumber, croutons and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Pasta

Linguine w/Clams

Linguine w/Clams

$24.00

4 little neck Clams and chopped clams served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara.

Linguine w/Shrimp

Linguine w/Shrimp

$26.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara sauce

Linguine w/Scallops

Linguine w/Scallops

$30.00

Extra Large Scallops, served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara sauce

Chicken Parm w/Linguine

Chicken Parm w/Linguine

$23.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlet, topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce. Served with a side of Linguine Marinara.

Linguini w/ Mussels

Linguini w/ Mussels

$24.00Out of stock
Linguine Marinara

Linguine Marinara

$15.00

Linguini in our homemade marinara sauce.

Linguine White

Linguine White

$15.00

Linguine in a garlic and olive oil sauce

Crabs, Clams & Mussels

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$24.00+
Crab Medley Pieces

Crab Medley Pieces

$20.00Out of stock

A 1 pound mixture of snow crab and/or Dungeness crab pieces and claws, sold at a discounted price!

Snow Crab Dinner

Snow Crab Dinner

$43.00

3 clusters of Dungeness Crab, steamed, served with your choice of side and coleslaw

 Bucket Steamers (50)

Bucket Steamers (50)

$35.00

50 local little neck clams, steamed in your choice of Garlic and Olive Oil or Plain with Butter on the side.

Steamers 15 Little Necks

Steamers 15 Little Necks

$14.00
Mussels

Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Roughly 1 pound of PEI Mussels, served in marinara or garlic and olive oil. Comes with a side of bread and butter

Bucket of Mussels

$35.00Out of stock
Blue Claw Crabs #1's

Blue Claw Crabs #1's

$6.00+Out of stock
Blue Claw Crabs Jumbo

Blue Claw Crabs Jumbo

$8.00+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Our famous Crab Cake served on a bun with lettuce and tomato
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.

Fried Flounder Sandwich

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$10.50

Locally Caught Flounder, Deep Fried, Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Locally Caught Cod, Deep Fried, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00
Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.50
Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$14.00

House made salmon burger, served with Soy mayo and lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00
Fried Flounder & Fries

Fried Flounder & Fries

$10.00

1 piece of locally fried flounder with a kids portion side of fries

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00
Kids Hamburger & Fries

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Kids Linguine

$9.00

Seafood Platters

Broiled Crab Cakes

Broiled Crab Cakes

$29.00

2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, broiled, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

Broiled Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Scallops

Broiled Scallops

$32.00

Locally caught day boat Scallops, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Shrimp & Scallops

Broiled Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops broiled In butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Flounder

Broiled Flounder

$22.00

2 Pieces of Locally Caught Flounder. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Crab Cakes

Fried Crab Cakes

$29.00

2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp broiled deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$32.00

Locally caught day boat Scallops, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw (1/2 pound portion)

Fried Shrimp & Scallops

Fried Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$22.00

2 Pieces of Locally Caught Flounder. deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Cod

Fried Cod

$23.00

2 Pieces of Locally Caught Cod. Deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$20.00

12 ounce of breaded clam strips. Deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$28.00Out of stock

6-8 Large extra select Oysters, breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of side and cole slaw.

Combos & Dinners

Broiled Combination 1

Broiled Combination 1

$34.00

Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our famous Crab Cake. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Combination 2

Broiled Combination 2

$36.00

Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster Tail

South African Lobster Tails

South African Lobster Tails

$43.00

2 South African Cold Water Lobster Tails, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side.

Broiled Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

Broiled Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$31.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with our famous Crab Cake served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$30.00

2 Pieces of Local Flounder, stuffed with our famous Crab Cake. Served with cole slaw and your choice of side

Fried Seafood Combination

Fried Seafood Combination

$34.00

Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our Famous Crab Cake served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$21.00

4 Piece Fried Chicken, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$26.00

Fresh, locally caught Sword Fish, grilled served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Blackened Swordfish

Blackened Swordfish

$26.00

Fresh, locally caught Sword Fish, Blackened served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

Grilled Grouper

$26.00

Blackened Grouper

$26.00

Broiled Grouper

$26.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$21.00

2 pieces of grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of side and coleslaw

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Blackened Scottish Salmon, served with your choice of side and cole slaw

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$23.00Out of stock

3/4 Rack of Baby Back Ribs. Slow roasted and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side and cole slaw.

Raw

Top Neck Clams Dozen

Top Neck Clams Dozen

$16.00Out of stock
Top Neck Clams 1/2 Dozen

Top Neck Clams 1/2 Dozen

$8.00Out of stock

Oysters Dozen

$36.00Out of stock
Oysters 1/2 Dozen

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$4.25

Corn

$2.75

Coleslaw

$2.25

Coleslaw DBL

$4.25

Coleslaw Pint

$5.50

Lemon Wedges

$0.75

Misc

Sd Ranch

$0.60

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.60

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.85

Sd Balsamic

$0.60

Sd Old Bay

$0.60

Cocktail

$0.60

Tarter

$0.60

Hot Sauce

$0.60

Sd Parmasean Cheese

$0.65

Forks & Knives

Whole Lemon

Whole Lemon

$1.00

20oz Drinks

Coke

$2.70

Diet Coke

$2.70

Dr. Pepper

$2.70

Coke Can

$1.75Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.75Out of stock

Peace Tea Caddy Shack

$3.25Out of stock

Peace Tea Razz

$3.25

Peace Tea Peach

$3.25Out of stock

Red Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Blue Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$3.60Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.60Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Tea Gold Peak

$2.75Out of stock

Red Gatorade

$2.70Out of stock

Yellow Gatorade

$2.70Out of stock

Orange Gatorade

$2.70Out of stock

Hank's Sauces

Hanks OG

Hanks OG

$8.25Out of stock
Hank's Heat

Hank's Heat

$8.25
Hank's Camo

Hank's Camo

$8.25
Hank's Cilantro

Hank's Cilantro

$8.25
Hanks Honey Hab

Hanks Honey Hab

$11.50Out of stock
Hanks Linger

Hanks Linger

$11.50Out of stock
Hanks Witches Brew

Hanks Witches Brew

$11.50
Hank's Iceman

Hank's Iceman

$15.75
Hank's Rub Regular

Hank's Rub Regular

$12.50Out of stock
Hank's Rub Hot

Hank's Rub Hot

$12.50Out of stock

Hanks Skedatil

$11.50

Kelchner Products

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$4.50
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$4.50
Horseradish

Horseradish

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Mustard

$4.50Out of stock

House Made Sauces

House Cocktail Small

$4.00

House Cocktail Large

$6.00

Coleslaw Pint

$5.50

Sauces, Spices & Tools

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$5.50
Crab Hammer

Crab Hammer

$2.00
Nut Cracker

Nut Cracker

$5.00Out of stock
Old Bay

Old Bay

$8.00
Whole Lemon

Whole Lemon

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8606 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery
The Fish Factory image
The Fish Factory image
The Fish Factory image

