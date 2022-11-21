Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Club at Diamond Beach

600 East Raleigh Avenue

Lower Township, NJ 08204

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
$40 Bar Membership

Bar Membership & Beach passes

$40 Bar Membership

$40 Bar Membership

$40.00

** Sold online only during food take out hours** Bar Memberships ordered online will be held at the bat for pickup, bring your digital receipt to the bartender who will activate your card.

Tent Reservation Fee

$150.00

Retail & Merchandise

DB Womens Crewneck

$45.00

Pizza Truck

Plain Pizza

$15.00

Baked Tomato Pizza

$16.00

Mellow Mushroom

$17.00Out of stock

Great White

$17.00

Buff Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Summer Sausage

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Scampi Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Arugula & Prosciutto

$19.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Oceanfront Beach Bar and Grill feature calm waters, great food and lively entertainment during the summer season.

600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township, NJ 08204

