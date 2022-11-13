Sapore Italiano 416 South Broadway
2,078 Reviews
$$
416 South Broadway
West Cape May, NJ 08204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Antipasti
Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil served over toasted bread
Caprese
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil
Calamari Fritti
Fresh fried calamari served with marinara sauce
Eggplant Rolatini
Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cozze Posillipo
Mussels sauteed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce
Clams
Clams sauteed with garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Frutti de marre
Insalate
Specials
Pasta De Mare
Linguine al Vongole
Linguine sautted with littleneck clams, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in white wine or tomato sauce
Linguine Fra Diavolo
Linguine sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a spicy white wine tomato sauce
Capellini all Positano
Capellini pasta sauteed with crabmeat, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and capers in white wine tomoto sauce
Linguine all Pescatore
Linguine sauteed with mussels, clams, shrimp, clamari, garlic, extra virgin olive in a white wine or tomato sauce
Penne alla Scampi Penne
Penne pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in pink cognac sauce
Spaghetti alla Sapore
Spaghetti pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, cherry tomatoes, aritchokes, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine lemon sauce
Pasta
Gnocchi Pomodoro
Homamade potato pasta finished in red marinara sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Penne with vodka pancetta and peas in a pink vodka sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta sauteed with grilled chicken in an alfredo sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Egg battered fresh eggplant baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Homemade potato pasta in a light pink sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola
Homemade potato pastawith gorgonzola and marscapone cheese cream sauce
Spaghetti Barrese
Farfalle pasta sauteed with mild italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, broccoli rabe in a white wine garlic sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta and meat sauce finished in a red wine tomato sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of Italian pasta stuffed with our meat sauce
3 Color Gnocchi
Eggplant Rollantini dinner
Risotto
Risotto Pimavera
Arborio Rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vegetables in a white wine or tomato sauce
Risotto all Pescatore
Arborio rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari in white wine or tomato sauce
Risotto Scampi
Arborio Rice sauteed with shrimp and garlic in extra virgin olive oil and pink cognac sauce
Pollo
Pollo Fantasia
Chicken Cutlet sauteed wiht asparagus, topped with mozzarella cheese in a lemon white wine sauce
Pollo alla Piccata
Chicken Cutlet sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms and capers served over fettuccini in white wine lemon sauce
Pollo alla Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet baked with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
Pollo alla Saltimbocca
Chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a white wine demi-glaze sauce
Pollo Francese
Chicken cutlet dipped in egg wiht capers and lemon, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine sauce over fettuccini
Carne
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal Cutlet topped with porcini mushrooms, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella cheese ina cognac demi-glaze sauce
Veal Parmigiano
Lightly breaded veal medallions baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti
Veal Francese
Veal medallions dipped in egg with capers ina lemon white wine sauce, served over capellini
Veal Piccata
Veal medallions sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms, capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over capellini
Rack of Lamb
Rack of Lamb sauteed with shitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, asparagus in a cognac demi-glaze sauce
Short Ribs
Pesce
Salmon
Grilled or Blackened Salmon served with sauteed spinach and bruschetta sauce on the side
Flounder
Fresh Flounder with crabmeat, capers in a white wine lemon sauce
Langostinos
Grilled large Mediterranean shrimp dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemo
Fresh Fish of the Day - Branzino
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Side French Fries
Half Chicken Parm
Half Pomodoro
Half Vodka
Half Alfredo
Half Putanesca
Half Gorgonzola
Half Sorentina
Half Bolognese
Half Barrese
Half Sapore Italiano
Full Plain Pasta
Half Plain Pasta
Full Pasta & Butter
Half Past & Butter
Dessert
Profiteroles World
Cream puffs filled with chantilly cream and rolled in chocolate, piled high
Tiramisu Ladyfinger
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Torta Della Nonna
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar
Sicilian Cannoli
A pastry shell internally coated in chocolate and filled with ricotta, candied fruit and chocolate chips
New York Cheesecake
Traditional New York cheesecake flavored with a hint of vanilla on a sponge cake base
3 Chocolate Mousse
White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base coated with chocolate and topped with white chocolate shavings
Creme Brulee
A creamy custard presented in a traditional ceramic ramekin, comes with a packet of sugar
Coppa Spagnola
Vanilla gelato and marena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with amarena cherries
Limoncello Flute
Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Siciliy, swirled together with limoncello sauce
Lemon Ripieno
A refreshing lemo sorbetto made with lemons from Siciliy, served in the natural fruit shell
Tartufo
Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds, covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating
Coppa Strawberries & Caramel
Fior di latte gelato swirled with caramel, almond crunch and wild strawberries, topped with slivered almonds
One scoop iscream
Two scoops iscream
Beverage
Pre Fixe
New year’s menu
Restaurant Week Menu
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
416 South Broadway, West Cape May, NJ 08204
Photos coming soon!