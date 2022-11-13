A map showing the location of Sapore Italiano 416 South BroadwayView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Sapore Italiano 416 South Broadway

2,078 Reviews

$$

416 South Broadway

West Cape May, NJ 08204

Order Again

Popular Items

Gnocchi Sorrentina
Pappardelle Bolognese
Garlic Bread

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$12.95

Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil served over toasted bread

Caprese

$13.95

Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Fresh fried calamari served with marinara sauce

Eggplant Rolatini

$13.95

Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cozze Posillipo

$14.95

Mussels sauteed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce

Clams

$15.95

Clams sauteed with garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine or tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Frutti de marre

$22.95

Insalate

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce served with croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Arugula with sharp pecorino romano cheese in lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Beet & Goat Cheese

$14.95

Beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby spinach in extra virgin olive oil

Specials

Soup Special

$12.95

App Special

$16.95

Pasta Special

$37.95

Veal Special

$38.95

Fish Special

$38.95

Steak Special

$39.95

Osso Buco

$39.95

Seafood App

$17.95

Turkey Special

$35.95

Pasta De Mare

Linguine al Vongole

$25.95

Linguine sautted with littleneck clams, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in white wine or tomato sauce

Linguine Fra Diavolo

$24.95

Linguine sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in a spicy white wine tomato sauce

Capellini all Positano

$25.95

Capellini pasta sauteed with crabmeat, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and capers in white wine tomoto sauce

Linguine all Pescatore

$28.95

Linguine sauteed with mussels, clams, shrimp, clamari, garlic, extra virgin olive in a white wine or tomato sauce

Penne alla Scampi Penne

$24.95

Penne pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in pink cognac sauce

Spaghetti alla Sapore

$25.95

Spaghetti pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, cherry tomatoes, aritchokes, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine lemon sauce

Pasta

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$21.95

Homamade potato pasta finished in red marinara sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$20.95

Penne with vodka pancetta and peas in a pink vodka sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95

Fettuccine pasta sauteed with grilled chicken in an alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.95

Egg battered fresh eggplant baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$23.95

Homemade potato pasta in a light pink sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi al Gorgonzola

$23.95

Homemade potato pastawith gorgonzola and marscapone cheese cream sauce

Spaghetti Barrese

$24.95

Farfalle pasta sauteed with mild italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, broccoli rabe in a white wine garlic sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.95

Pappardelle pasta and meat sauce finished in a red wine tomato sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.95

Layers of Italian pasta stuffed with our meat sauce

3 Color Gnocchi

$25.95

Eggplant Rollantini dinner

$21.95

Risotto

Risotto Pimavera

$22.95

Arborio Rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh vegetables in a white wine or tomato sauce

Risotto all Pescatore

$28.95

Arborio rice sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shrimp, mussels, clams and calamari in white wine or tomato sauce

Risotto Scampi

$24.95

Arborio Rice sauteed with shrimp and garlic in extra virgin olive oil and pink cognac sauce

Pollo

Pollo Fantasia

$24.95

Chicken Cutlet sauteed wiht asparagus, topped with mozzarella cheese in a lemon white wine sauce

Pollo alla Piccata

$24.95

Chicken Cutlet sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms and capers served over fettuccini in white wine lemon sauce

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$23.95

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet baked with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti

Pollo alla Saltimbocca

$26.95

Chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in a white wine demi-glaze sauce

Pollo Francese

$25.95

Chicken cutlet dipped in egg wiht capers and lemon, extra virgin olive oil in a white wine sauce over fettuccini

Carne

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.95

Veal Cutlet topped with porcini mushrooms, prosciutto and fresh mozzarella cheese ina cognac demi-glaze sauce

Veal Parmigiano

$26.95

Lightly breaded veal medallions baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti

Veal Francese

$27.95

Veal medallions dipped in egg with capers ina lemon white wine sauce, served over capellini

Veal Piccata

$27.95

Veal medallions sauteed with fresh shitake mushrooms, capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over capellini

Rack of Lamb

$32.95

Rack of Lamb sauteed with shitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, asparagus in a cognac demi-glaze sauce

Short Ribs

$32.95

Pesce

Salmon

$26.95

Grilled or Blackened Salmon served with sauteed spinach and bruschetta sauce on the side

Flounder

$29.95

Fresh Flounder with crabmeat, capers in a white wine lemon sauce

Langostinos

$74.95

Grilled large Mediterranean shrimp dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemo

Fresh Fish of the Day - Branzino

$38.95

Sides

Side Spinach

$7.95

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

Side Pasta

$5.95

Side Asparagus

$5.95

Side Italian Sausage

$6.95

Side Long Hot Peppers

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.95

Side French Fries

$7.95

Half Chicken Parm

$17.95

Half Pomodoro

$10.95

Half Vodka

$11.95

Half Alfredo

$11.95

Half Putanesca

$10.95

Half Gorgonzola

$13.95

Half Sorentina

$13.95

Half Bolognese

$14.95

Half Barrese

$12.95

Half Sapore Italiano

$10.95

Full Plain Pasta

$14.95

Half Plain Pasta

$7.95

Full Pasta & Butter

$15.95

Half Past & Butter

$8.95

Dessert

Profiteroles World

$9.95

Cream puffs filled with chantilly cream and rolled in chocolate, piled high

Tiramisu Ladyfinger

$9.95

Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers separated by marscapone cream and dusted with cocoa powder

Torta Della Nonna

$9.95

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar

Sicilian Cannoli

$9.95

A pastry shell internally coated in chocolate and filled with ricotta, candied fruit and chocolate chips

New York Cheesecake

$9.95

Traditional New York cheesecake flavored with a hint of vanilla on a sponge cake base

3 Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base coated with chocolate and topped with white chocolate shavings

Creme Brulee

$9.95

A creamy custard presented in a traditional ceramic ramekin, comes with a packet of sugar

Coppa Spagnola

$9.95

Vanilla gelato and marena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with amarena cherries

Limoncello Flute

$10.95

Refreshing lemon gelato made with lemons from Siciliy, swirled together with limoncello sauce

Lemon Ripieno

$9.95

A refreshing lemo sorbetto made with lemons from Siciliy, served in the natural fruit shell

Tartufo

$9.95

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds, covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating

Coppa Strawberries & Caramel

$9.95

Fior di latte gelato swirled with caramel, almond crunch and wild strawberries, topped with slivered almonds

One scoop iscream

$3.95

Two scoops iscream

$6.95

Beverage

Aqua Panna

$7.95

Pellegrino

$7.95

Soda

$2.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$4.95

American Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Unsweetened Tea

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

Diet Tea

$3.95

Aqua pana S

$3.95

Pre Fixe

Pre Fixe

$41.95

New year’s menu

Fruitti do mare

Burrata cheese salad

Soup of the day

Caesar salad

House salad

Pollo alla Parmigiano

$85.00

Pollo Francese

$85.00

Veal alla Sapore

$85.00

Osso Buco

$85.00

Branzino

$85.00

Lobster Ravioli

$85.00

Spinach Fettuccine

$85.00

Tiramisu

Cannoli

Three chocolate mousse

Restaurant Week Menu

Soup

Arugula salad

Caesar salad

Pasta Misto

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$45.00

Pollo Oscar

$45.00

Veal Carciofi

$45.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$45.00

Orange Roughy Francese

$45.00

Salmon alla Bruschetta

$45.00

Tiramisu

Torta Della nonna

Crème Brulee

Prefixed Menu

Caesar salad

Arugula salad

Pasta mista

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$49.95

Pollo Fantasia

$49.95

Veal Scaloppini

$49.95

Veal Saltmbocca

$49.95

Salmon alla Bruschetta

$49.95

Desserts

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
