Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wharf 708 W Burk Ave

review star

No reviews yet

708 W Burk Ave

Wildwood, NJ 08260

Order Again

Raw Bar (Out)

Wild Chesapeake Bay

$14.00+Out of stock

Savage Blonde

$14.00+Out of stock

Fanny Bay

$16.00+

Royal Miyagi

$16.00+Out of stock

Top Necks

$12.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Crab Claw

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster

$22.00+Out of stock

Plateau

$64.00+Out of stock

California Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Mussels

$15.00

Native Clams

$16.00

Tuna Poke

$23.00

Clam Bake

$52.00

Oyst Rock

$15.00

Seafood Special Red

$48.00

Kids (Out)

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Soups/Salads (Out)

Burrata Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Corn Caesar Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Peach Arugula Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$5.00

----------

Starters (Out)

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Triangle

$13.00

Wharf's Shrimp

$15.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.00Out of stock

Pretzel

$12.00

Bay Fries

$8.50

Reg Fries

$7.50

Wings

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Quesadilla Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

----------

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Stuffed Clams

$16.00

Handhelds (Out)

Blacken Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$15.00

Blacken Fish Taco

$15.00

Portobello Taco

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Special

$16.00

All American Burger

$18.00

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Bacon-Onion Jam Burger

$19.00

Portobello Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Po Boy

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cereal Crusted Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Grouper Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Entrees (Out)

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Salmon Oscar

$35.00

Crab Cake Entree

$37.00

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$24.00

Fra Diavolo

$26.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe Sausage Entree

$23.00

Surf Turf

$69.00

Seafood Combo FRIED

$35.00

Seafood Combo BROILED

$35.00

Seafood Risotto

$37.00

Seafood Linguini

$44.00

Stuffed Flounder

$48.00Out of stock

Pizza

Plain Pie

$19.00

Buffalo Shrimp Pie

$25.00

White Clam Pie

$26.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pie

$21.00

Mikes Hot Honey and Pepperoni Pie

$24.00

----------

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Peanut Butter

$8.00

Choc. Mousse

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Shooter Sampler

$21.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Employee Meal

$$$ EMP. Wharf Shrimp

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Eggrolls

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

$$$ EMP. Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

$$$ EMP. Mozzarella Triangles

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Pretzel

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Wings

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Tacos

$7.00

$$$ EMP. Burger

$6.00

$$$ EMP. Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Chicken Parm Sandwhich

$6.00

$$$ EMP. Cheesesteak

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Cereal Crusted Chicken Sandwhich

$5.00

$$$ EMP. Pasta

$10.00

$$$ EMP. Pizza

$13.00

$$$ EMP Salad

$7.00

$$$ EMP Side Fry

$1.00

$$$ EMP Cheese

$1.00

Merchandise

Swearshirt

$35.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$30.00

Baseball Hats

$20.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$21.00

Emp Long Sleeve Tee

$15.00

Seafoam Tee

$25.00

Emp Apron

$25.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Emp Hoodie

$28.00

Towel

$30.00

Sunday Funday Shirts

$25.00

Sunday Funday

$20.00

Emp Baseball

$15.00

Bib

$15.00

Kids Tee

$15.00

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Bucket Hat Employee

$15.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

IRISH T SHIRT

$25.00

Visor

$30.00

Merchandise

$20.00

White Shirt

$25.00

IRISH EMPLOYEE

$18.00

Beer Holder

$10.00

Groovy Shirt

$20.00

Royal Blue Sunday

$25.00

Green Final Destination Shirt

$22.00

Kids Sweatshirt

$25.00

Emp Kid Sweatshirt

$19.00

Man Vs Food

$10.00

Drinks

Bottle Beer Domestic

$3.50

Bottle Beer Import

$4.50

Cabernet House

$6.00

Chardonay House

$6.00

Cosmo House

$7.50

Draft Beer Domestic

$3.00

Draft Beer Import

$6.00

Manhattan House

$7.50

Martini House

$7.50

Merlot House

$6.00

Pino Grigio House

$6.00

Food

HH Cheesteak Egg Rolls

$8.00

HH Chicken Fingers

$8.00

HH Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

HH Kung Pao Cauliflower

$8.00

HH Mozzarella Triangles

$8.00

HH Raw Clams 1/2 Doz

$6.00

HH Raw Clams Doz

$12.00

HH Raw Oysters 1/2 Doz

$6.00

HH Raw Oysters Doz

$12.00

Sunset Starters

SS Brussel Sprouts

SS Clam Chowder

SS Kung Pao Cauliflower

SS Mixed Greens Salad

Sunset Dinner

SS Chicken Parmesan Entree

$28.95

SS Gulf Shrimp

$28.95

SS Penne Alla Vodka

$28.95

SS Grilled Salmon

$28.95

Sunset Dessert

SS Choc. Mousse

SS Key Lime

SS Strawberry Shortcake

RW Starters

RW Brussel Sprouts

RW Clam Chowder

RW Kung Pao Cauliflower

RW Mixed Greens Salad

RW Mozzarella Triangle

RW Cheesesteak Eggrolls

RW Dinner

RW Chicken Parmesan Entree

$40.00

RW Gulf Shrimp

$40.00

RW Penne Alla Vodka

$40.00

RW Grilled Salmon

$40.00

RW Dessert

RW Choc. Mousse

RW Key Lime

RW Strawberry Shortcake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wharf is a family run waterfront restaurant and bar serving South Jersey for the last 30 years. We brag about having the best sunset and bay views in Cape May County. Whether it is live music on our waterfront deck or freshly shucked raw bar watching the sun go down, there is something for everyone at The Wharf.

Location

708 W Burk Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
